BROOKVILLE — Tuning up for a Thursday showdown at Bald Eagle Area while having another state champion take a bow beforehand, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers rode their way to a 49-15 win over visiting Titusville Tuesday night.
The Raiders (7-0) earned easy six-pointers with Titusville forfeiting at the four lightweight classes at 106, 113, 120 and 126 pounds while going 5-4 in the contested bouts as they competed without two regulars in the lineup.
Nathan Taylor, now a freshman at Lehigh University, was on hand to pull the cover off the latest state championship banner — the eighth different Raider to win nine state wrestling titles — with head coach Dave Klepfer.
“It’s pretty special and it’s nice that we’re able to do that for our athletes and it was good to see Nathan back for the holidays,” Klepfer said. “He’s an exceptional human being and you don’t get those banners if you don’t do all the right things. I’m happy to be able to put another one on the wall.”
Taylor went 31-1 on his way to the PIAA Class 2A heavyweight title last March, making it three heavy golds in a row after following back-to-back golds from Colby Whitehill, now at Lock Haven.
Taylor appears to be headed to a red-shirt season at Lehigh, although he’s still wrestling a busy independent schedule and owns a 14-7 mark at the holiday break.
On the mat against the Rockets, the Raiders got a nice boost from his middle weights as Brecken Cieleski, Josh Popson and Carson Weaver won from 145 to 160.
Cieleski blanked Nate Sterns with a 9-0 major at 145, Josh Popson pinned Jaxon Covell at 152 and Carson Weaver majored Ashton Burleigh 9-1 at 160.
“Those were the bright spots,” Klepfer said. “(Sterns) was their best kid and Brecken probably wrestled his best bout in a Brookville singlet. He put together a fantastic match tonight. I thought those were all toss-up kind of bouts and we kind of dominated all three of them.
“I’m real happy with the overall team effort. We had a couple situations and letdowns where we need some changes, but I’ll give our guys an A-minus.”
Prior to that, the Raiders’ state-ranked big guns at 132 and 138 came through with bonus wins as Owen Reinsel had a 44-second pin at 132 and Brayden Kunselman notched an 18-3 technical fall by the end of the second period at 138.
Weaver’s win at 160 put the Raiders up 31-0 before Titusville won its four bouts as Brock Covell blanked Easton Belfiore 7-0 at 172, Kaleb Brunst topped Bryce Weaver 3-0 at 189, Kameron Mong edged Caden Marshall, who was filling in for state-ranked Bryce Rafferty at 215, 3-1, and Lodge Nosko pinned Baily Miller in the third period while leading 14-1 at heavyweight.
The Raiders visit Bald Eagle Area Thursday — BEA and the Raiders were ranked Nos. 9 and 12 in the papowerwrestling Class 2A dual rankings in the preseason — before next Tuesday’s home meet against Redbank Valley.
“We’ve got our hands full Thursday, especially maybe being short-handed so we’ll go up there and battle and see where we fall and try to get a little bit better,” Klepfer said. “That’s what these matches are for, preparing us for March.”
In last week’s match:
WEDNES., Dec. 15
Brookville 52,
DuBois 13
At home against the Beavers last week, the Raiders won 10 of the 13 weight classes, including eight of 11 contested on the mat, in a matchup of teams that both sent young wrestlers out to compete. Brookville proved to have the deeper lineup while notching bonus points in eight of its 10 wins.
Two of those victories came in back-to-back premier matchups between top returnees for each side. Brookville’s Owen Reinsel major decisioned Brendan Orr at 132, while teammate Brayden Kunselman bested Beaver Davey Aughenbaugh, 4-2, at 138.
Chris Carroll, Cole Householder, Easton Belfiore, Bryce Weaver and Bryce Rafferty all recorded falls, while Jared Popson and Logan Oakes each received forfeits.
“I thought we wrestled pretty well as a group,” said Raiders coach Dave Klepfer. “Some guys had some nice performances, and a couple guys looked a little sluggish, but overall the team had a good performance.
“I give credit to their (DuBois’) guys. They came out and battled and has on th ropes in a couple situations. Even at 132 (Reinsel-Orr), what was it 6-0 or 8-0, that match was never at the point of getting out of hand.
As lopsided as the final wound up, DuBois was the team to get off to a fast start as Zack Gallagher pinned Baily Miller in 1:12 in the opening bout at heavyweight.
Brookville countered with a fall by Chris Carroll at 106, but the Raider had to work for it as Aubree Donahue battled with him into the third period. Carroll led 5-0 after one period on the strength of a takedown and three backpoints, then doubled that lead in the second with a reversal and a set of nearfall points.
Reinsel got in deep for a late takedown to earn the extra team point with a 8-0 win, but Orr held his own against the Lehigh recruit who owns two fourth-place PIAA medals.
Kunselman-Aughenbaugh hit the mat next, and it was the Raider who opened the scoring on a takedown with 13 seconds left in the opening period.
Aughenbaugh chose bottom in the second and quickly evened the score with a reversal of Kunselman before riding the Raider for the 1:45 of the period. However, Aughenbaugh was called for interlocking while trying to lift Kunselman off the mat in the closing seconds. That penalty point put Kunselman up 3-2.
Kunselman started down in the third, and Aughenbaugh tried his best to turn the Raider to no avail. He decided to let Kunselman up near the midway point of the period, but the Raider fought off Aughenbaugh on his feet the rest of the way to secure the 4-2 victory.
DuBois finally got back on the scoreboard at 145 as Carter Wilson halted a run of six straight wins by the Raiders when he upended Brecken Cieleski, 5-3.
Austin Mitchell made it two wins in a row for DuBois as the senior major decisioned Josh Popson, 8-0, at 152.
The most exciting bout of the night was next, as Brookville’s Carson Weaver pulled out a back-and-forth 7-6 win vs. Cadin Delaney at 160.
The Beaver opened the scoring with a takedown and took that 2-0 lead late in the opening period before a quick sequence occurred where Weaver earned a reversal and Delaney escaped. The result was a 3-2 lead for Delaney after one period.
Weaver pulled even with an escape early in the second, then took the lead with a takedown 17 seconds later. Delaney eventually worked free for an escape, but still trailed 5-3 after two periods.
Delaney regained the lead right away in the third when he reversed the Raider, but it was Weaver who came up with the last big move — scoring his second reversal of the match with 49 seconds left to pull out the one-point win.
Brookville then closed out the dual meet with three straight falls — Easton Belfiore over Eric Guzman at 172, Bryce Weaver over Ian Pancake and Bryce Rafferty over Tycen Roy.