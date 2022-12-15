BROOKVILLE — Jumping out to a quick lead against a visitor making a nearly two-hour weeknight trip to your gymnasium was the ideal start to things for the Brookville Raiders basketball team Tuesday night against Cambridge Springs.
The Raiders (3-1) led the Blue Devils 14-5 after the first quarter and by as many as 18 points in the second quarter as they eventually turned on the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock in the fourth quarter of a 58-28 win.
They’ll continue their pre-Christmas schedule at Elk County Catholic in their District 9 League opener Friday. Next week, the Raiders visit Franklin Monday and host St. Marys next Wednesday before the Christmas break.
Against the Blue Devils, the Raiders once again got a big game from senior big man Clayton Cook who scored eight of his team-high 20 points in the first quarter. Cook, who made 9 of 15 shots from the field, added seven rebounds. He was coming off a 27-point game against Oil City the last time out.
Connor Marshall also turned in the strong game with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, adding six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The 30-point win over Cambridge Springs (2-2) was a surprise for head coach Dalton Park, whose team played its District 10 foe near Meadville for the fourth straight season. The previous three were grinding wins by the Raiders.
“We watched them on film and they played very well against Lakeview and we saw kids moving and doing a lot of things and we were a little worried,” Park said. “We had to come out ready to go and we came out and to be honest, we did a nice job stopping the weapons they do have.
“What I liked to see is that we didn’t have many forced passes, turnovers, and we were kicking the ball to the open man when we needed to and made the right shots. Our turnovers were down and you can look at that and see how the game goes.”
The Raiders committed just 11 turnovers.
Also for the Raiders, Jack Pete finished with a career-high 14 rebounds, scoring six points. Kellan Haines scored nine points with four rebounds and two steals, and Noah Peterson scored seven points with four rebounds.
The Raiders led 32-17 at halftime and built their advantage to 44-23 by the end of the third quarter before getting it to a 30-point margin and a moving clock with just under three minutes to go in the game.
Brookville won the junior varsity game, 49-29. Carter Mackins, Wyatt Lucas and Jesse Lucas scored 13, 12 and 10 points respectively for the Raiders.
In last week’s game:
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7
Brookville 66, Oil City 60
Also at home, Clayton Cook wasn’t thrilled with his weekend performance at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament, so in a six-point dogfight with the Oilers, the Raiders’ 6-foot-4 senior center wasn’t going to let his team lose. And he didn’t foul out either.
Cook went for 27 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots as the Raiders grinded out a 66-60 win over the Oilers who had blasted two District 9 teams — DuBois 65-39 and Clarion 74-40 — in winning the Keystone Tournament.
The Raiders trailed the Oilers by a point going into the fourth quarter at 51-50 thanks to Noah Peterson’s bank-shot 3-pointer that beat the buzzer. By the 2:05 mark of the fourth, Peterson’s basket put the Raiders up 62-54.
But it was hang-on time as the Oilers got it back to 62-60 with one minute left on Ethen Knox’s basket. However, that’s as close as it got as the Raiders scored the only points the rest of the way.
“That was a huge win,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We were down most of the game, not by a lot but we’d make a run and they’d put it back on. I thought both teams played very well, but for us to be down most of the game an not give up, there were many times something could have gone wrong, but we kept fighting and that built a lot of character.
“We did a lot of things we were doing wrong, but a lot of things we could build off. We didn’t use as much of the young kids, but some did play and stepped up and when the game was on the line, they stepped up and that was the difference.”
Jack Pete and Noah Peterson scored 11 and 10 points respectively and amazingly, along with Cook finished with four personal fouls. Pete also had six rebounds and five assists. All three had three going into the fourth and all three had four personals by the 3:52 mark of the fourth, but none fouled out.
Cook wanted to come out strong after scoring 14 points in the two tournament games. It wasn’t a bad weekend, but he knew it could be better.
“The coaches told me to go strong to the hoop every time and I basically wasn’t hesitating when I went up,” Cook said. “I’m still trying to be patient finding other guys and being aggressive and getting to my spots.”
Cook hit on 13 of 18 shots, scoring eight points in the first, nine in the third and eight in the closing fourth. It offset the hot game from Oilers senior guard Jake Hornbeck, who fired in 28 points.
“As soon as we got going, I knew it was going to be a close game and I had to play good,” Cook said. “Over the weekend, we had a close one and not a close one, but against Oil City, I felt I needed to play well.”
And he did. Cook scored eight of the Raiders’ first 10 points in the fourth.
“It was fun watching Clayton,” Park said. “I’ve seen him do it a lot. That’s what we need out of him and he can do both, inside and out … We talked about this weekend. He was disappointed with how he played and knows he’s better than that. It’s in there. We have to get it out every game.”
The Oilers got it to within 62-60 after Knox’s layup, but Kellan Haines’ layup made it 64-60 with 36 seconds remaining. The Oilers couldn’t score again as Connor Marshall hit two of four free throws in the final seconds.
The Raiders led 15-11 after the first quarter and the Oilers 30-27 at halftime. The Oilers’ largest lead was five points at 46-41 after Sayyid Donald’s basket with 1:56 left in the third quarter. Hornbeck was fouled by Pete on a 3-pointer and made all three with 5.3 seconds in the third before Peterson beat the buzzer for his 3-point banker to close the quarter.
Peterson picked up his fourth personal at the 6:40 mark of the fourth, Pete with 5:37 left and Cook at the 3:52 mark.
NOTES: Oil City won the JV game, 49-47, in overtime and the Raiders’ freshman team beat Oil City by two points earlier in the evening. … Knox, the record-breaking running back for the Oil City football team, scored 10 points with eight rebounds. … Hornbeck made 9 of 16 shots from the field and all nine of his free throws. … The Raiders shot 56 percent (28-for-50) from the field and had 16 turnovers compared to the Oilers’ 40 percent (23-for-57) and 10 turnovers in a well-played game on both sides. … The Raiders were 4-for-8 from the 3-point line, the Oilers just 2-for-14.