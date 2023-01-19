BROOKVILLE — Winning all nine contested bouts, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team rode that advantage to a 50-18 win over Punxsutawney Tuesday night.
While the match took 44 minutes with the Raiders notching four pins, there was a couple of intriguing bouts that saw both sides scrap for the win. Of course, all of the dogfights went the Raiders’ way at 121, 152 and 189 pounds.
The Raiders take an 11-1 dual record into their annual Gerry Raymond Automotive Ultimate Duals Saturday against the likes of No. 5 Chestnut Ridge, No. 6 Burrell, No. 9 Fort LeBoeuf and No. 23 Reynolds as per last week’s rankings from papowerwrestling.com.
The Raiders were No. 12, right behind No. 11 Clearfield, however unranked St. Marys’ 39-24 win over the Bison last week will reshuffle at least the D9 teams on the state list.
“We have our hands full, just like we do every year,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “I just got done telling the team that this gymnasium on Saturday will bring out things you don’t even realize you have. It’s hard to explain, but you’ll see kids wrestle at levels you don’t usually see them wrestle at. So I told the kids to be ready to compete and make people fight for every point. It’s coming in and competing hard for four dual meets and see where you wind up at the end of the day and get back to work. We’ll see all those teams down the road, whether it’s individual or the team.”
Against the Chucks, the Raiders won the contested matchups at the above listed weights, forfeiting to the Chucks at 107, 114 and 172.
At 121, Jared Popson, ranked No. 18 in Class 2A by papowerwrestling.com at 114, bumped up to face the Chucks’ promising freshman Jordan Rutan, ranked No. 5 in the Class 3A Northwest Region.
Rutan took Popson down early in the first period, then rode out Popson the rest of the period. But Popson was able to reverse out of bottom in the second for a five-point move which was largely the difference in his 12-8 win. Rutan scored two more reversals of Popson in the second, but so did Popson.
Up 7-6 going into the third period, Popson turned Rutan from the top into a three-point nearfall and then another two-point nearfall before Rutan reversed him again to set the final.
“Jared shifted around in weight classes and worked his way down and then he made weight at 114 and we asked him to go back up,” Klepfer said. “He put together a good match. He’s probably not feeling his best, but did that.”
Popson improved to 17-6 while Rutan suffered just his second loss against 16 wins. Chucks coach D.J. Gould, as he saw in more than one match, liked how his ninth-grader battled a state-ranked Raider.
“Credit to the Brookville guys in general,” Gould said. “You may be able to do something once, but you’re not going to do it a second time and we have to work on some things. Both Jared and Jordan were good on legs and I knew that’s how the match was going to be and I appreciate them bumping up Jared to wrestle Jordan. Jordan is going to be a real tough kid when we get to districts.”
Fleming was sharp in his 5-0 win at 152 over Brice Rowan, improving to 11-8. He scored the first takedown in the first period then escaped and took down Rowan in the final minute of the third to set the final. Fleming garnered the Clint Puller Memorial Award for the Raiders’ outstanding wrestling of the match.
“He wrestled a fantastic match tonight,” Klepfer said.
At 189, the Raiders’ Easton Belfiore, ranked No. 20 at 172, bumped up to face the Chucks’ Landon Martz, who is ranked No. 4 in the region in Class 3A at 189 and Belfiore grinded out an 8-5 win.
Martz scored the initial takedown and led 2-1 after the first period. Belfiore took Martz down and Martz escaped in the second period. Up 4-3 going into the third, Belfiore started on top but Martz tied it up at 4-4 before Belfiore caught Martz and turned it into a four-point move with under 30 seconds left.
Martz and Belfiore hit heads with Martz taking the worst of it in the scramble before the four-pointer, but Martz recovered and finished out the bout, getting an escape at the end to set the final. Belfiore improved to 9-6 while Martz dropped to 16-3.
“Easton put together a good match against a bigger and heavier Martz and wrestled a pretty solid match,” Klepfer said. “He wrestled a pretty solid match and gave up the initial takedown, but other than that, he put together a solid match.”
The Raiders got a technical fall from Brecken Cieleski in his 19-2 win over Zeke Bennett at 145 while Owen Fleming, Coyha Brown, Gavin Hannah and Danny Drake notched pins at 121, 160, 215 and heavyweight.
Drake was headlocked to the mat and nearly pinned by Austin Shaffer at the end of the first period in the final bout of the night at heavyweight and found himself down 5-0. But Drake reversed Shaffer to start the second. Shaffer escaped and Drake took him down to get within 6-4, but Drake was able to get the fall and end the night on a come-from-behind six-pointer.
“We talk a lot about if you find yourself down early in a 5-0 hole, you shouldn’t panic, especially if it’s early in the match,” Klepfer said. “It starts with getting one and looking for a takedown and getting yourself clawing back and that’s kind of what Danny did. He just kind of wore him down and Danny does a good job technically with a lot of inside bar stuff.”
NOTES: Both teams had starters out with the Chucks’ Dysen Gould (No. 3 region at 121) and John Elick (160) and the Raiders’ Jackson Zimmerman (No. 9 in state at 189) and Baily Miller (No. 23 in state at heavyweight). … Hunter Dobson and Nina Twigg won forfeits for the Chucks at 107 and 114 while Grant Miller (No. 4 in the region at 172) took the free six points at 172. The Raiders’ Cole Householder (No. 3 in state at 127) and Tony Ceriani took forfeits for the Raiders at 133 and 139. … The Raiders upped their series lead over the Chucks to 32-8 with their 12th straight win. The Chucks beat the Raiders in back-to-back meetings in 2008-09 and 2009-10.
Raiders fourth at
Mid-Winter Mayhem
At last Saturday’s 48-team Mid-Winter Mayhem held at Indiana University of Pa.’s Kovalchick Convention Complex, the Raiders turned in an impressive fourth-place finish with 119 points, placing behind West Allegheny (161), Fort LeBoeuf (145.5 and Penn Trafford (119.5).
Four Raiders finished in the top seven medal finishes with Cole Householder and Jackson Zimmerman each reaching the finals before finishing second at 127 and 189 pounds respectively.
Jared Popson finished fifth at 114 while Coyha Brown was seventh at 160.
Householder, ranked No. 3 at 127 at papowerwrestling.com, went 3-1 in his run to a second-place finish. He edged Penn Trafford’s No. 19-ranked Class 3A Hayden Coy 3-2 in the semifinals before running into Bishop McCort’s Jax Forrest, the No. 1-ranked 121-pounder, and dropping a 20-4 technical fall.
Zimmerman also turned in a strong tournament run, going 5-1 with a win over Brockway’s Seth Stewart in the semifinals. Stewart is the reigning D9 189-pound champion after beating Zimmerman last year in the final on his way to a sixth-place state medal. Papowerwrestling.com had Zimmerman No. 9 and Stewart No. 15 in last week’s rankings.
In the final against Franklin Regional’s No. 4-ranked in Class 3A Julian Marion, Zimmerman dropped an 11-1 major decision.
Popson went 5-2 at 114, reaching the quarterfinals before losing 8-2 to Franklin Regional’s eventual fourth-placer Tyler Kapusta. Two consolation bracket wins got him to the semifinals before he lost to McDowell’s Logan Sallot 10-2 before he dropped into the fifth-place bout and beat St. Marys’ Aiden Beimel 7-2.
Brown dropped his second bout and fell into the consolations where he won three straight bouts before a loss dropped him into the seventh-place matchup with Thomas Jefferson’s Brady Fitz. Brown finished off a 5-2 weekend with a 5-3 decision.
Three Raiders finished within one win of a top-eight medal — Brecken Cieleski at 139, Gavin Hannah at 215 and Baily Miller at heavyweight. Cieleski finished 4-2, Hannah 3-2 and Miller 2-2 after bowing out of his final match with an injury.
Also wrestling for the Raiders were Antonio Thornton (1-2) at 121, Owen Fleming (0-2) at 127, Tony Ceriani (0-2) at 133, Burke Fleming (0-2) at 145, Kolton Griffin (1-2) at 152, Easton Belfiore (2-2) at 172 and Danny Drake (0-2) at 215.