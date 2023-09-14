BROOKVILLE — Coming off two tough matchups to start the season, the Brookville football team put it all together last Friday against Keystone — ripping off one big play after another in a 42-20 rout of the Panthers to give Gabe Bowley his first win as head coach of the Raiders.
And, Brookville gave Bowley that special win — one he’s sure to never forgot — at home despite the Raiders missing a handful of key starters including quarterback Charlie Krug, running back Kolton Griffin and lineman Jacob Clinger.
Junior Easton Belfiore stepped in at QB, his first start at the position in nearly a year, and gave Bowley and the Raiders a strong effort. He completed 7 of 15 passes for 244 yards with four touchdowns passes and one interception. He also ran for 47 yards and a score as he played a role in five of the Raiders’ six TDs in the win.
It wasn’t all Belfiore though, as he had a stellar cast around him led by the duo of Jack Pete and Sam Krug.
Krug hauled in two catches, both touchdowns, for 131 yards, while Pete had three grabs for 109 yards and two scores himself. Pete, who had a pair of interceptions on defense, helped turn the game in Brookville’s favor for good late in the first half.
With Brookville (1-2) clinging to a 14-7 advantage, Keystone was driving to potentially tie the game in the final minute of the first half. However, Pete picked off a halfback pass by Panther Drew Keth in the end zone and returned it out to the Raiders’ 47 with 21 seconds on the clock.
Belfiore hit Hayden Freeman for 25 yards on second down, then had an pass fall incomplete with just 0:00.1 remaining on the clock. Freeman had three catches for 67 yards and a TD in the win.
Brookville made the most of that tenth of a second, as Belfiore hit Pete down the seam. Pete made a leaping catch at the Keystone 5, then side-stepped a Panther who dove to make a tackle, and walked into the end zone for the 28-yard score on with zeros on the clock.
Steven Plyler added the extra point, one of six in the game, to send the Raiders to the break up 21-7.
Brookville then got the ball to start the second half, which the Raiders opened with a bang as Belfiore went deep to Sam Krug for a 65-yard touchdown. It the duo’s second long score on the same play in the game, as Belfiore faked a tunnel screen before hitting a wide open Krug sreaking dowm the sideline.
Krug hauled in a 66-yard TD pass from Belfiore on the same play on the second quarter to put Brookville up 14-7 at the time.
Krug score to start the third made it 28-7 as the Raiders were off and running in the win. They added two more scores before the end of the third to invoke the mercy-rule up 42-7 with 4:29 left in the period.
Brookville racked up 449 yards of total offense — 304 passing and 145 rushing. In a somewhat misleading state, Keystone wasn’t far behind the Raiders with 329 yards (249 rushing, 80 passing), but the Panthers did collect 159 of those yards on two scoring drives in the fourth once the game was out reach and Brookville had already gone to its reserves.
“First off, we were battle-tested,” said Bowley. “(Central) Clarion and Struthers were two great football teams we played, and they made us elevate our game. It was a super great week of practice, and the kids came out and put the two losses behind them and came out ready to get a win this week.
“And, they proved it tonight. The execution was spot on, on both sides of the ball. It just couldn’t have been better. It was next man up mentality for us tonight too. In AA football in Pennsylvania your numbers aren’t there to be that deep, so to get that win without our starting quarterback, starting running back and starting left tackle ... just kudos to our guys. They really went out and played great tonight.”
As for that first win, Bowley said it’s certainly a memorable one.
“It was special, especially being here (home),” he said. “The kids are as excited as I am. I think it’s the first time I’ve taken a deep breath in three weeks, so it’s great. Winning solves a lot ... it definitely does.”
The teams traded possessions to start the game, with the Keystone defense coming up with a big play when Elijah Will picked off Belfiore near midfield. That set up a quick 4-play, 55-yard scoring drive for the Panthers capped by a 35-yard TD pass by Rayce Weaver to Jacob Henry on a third-and-10 play. Josh Beal’s extra point made it 7-0 with 7:12 left in the opening quarter.
Brookville answered right back though, driving 53 yards on eight plays — doing all that damage on the ground. Tony Ceriani had three carries for 22 yards and Belfore four totes for 30, including a 3-yard score to cap the drive with 3:08 on the clock to even the score.
Defense then ruled the game around the quarter change before Belfiore jump-started the Raiders with the 66-yard TD pass to Krug with 5:51 remaining in the half to make it 14-7.
Just when it looked like the Panthers might even the score, Pete’s huge plays on both ends of the field gave the Raiders a 21-7 halftime lead.
After Krug opened the second half with his second long TD catch of the night, Pete’s second interception promptly set up another Raiders’ scoring drive.
Pete caught a 30-yard pass on the first play of that drive, before Belfiore and Ceriani had 12-yard runs. Ceriani’s effort was initially a 16-yard touchdown run but he was called for hurdling on the play, which negated the score.
That only delayed the inevitable, as Belfiore hit Freeman on a slant two plays later for a 29-yard touchdown to make it 35-7.
The Raider “D” then forced a turnover on downs before the offense found the end zone one last time in the third. And, it was another huge chunk play, as sophomore QB Trenton Colgan hit Pete on a screen before Pete raced down the Keystone sideline for a 51-yard touchdown.
Keystone got late scores from Keth (13-yard catch) and Eli Nellis (18-yard run) to make the final score (42-20) look a little closer than the game actually was.
Nellis and Henry each ran for 85 yards and a score for the Panthers, while Rayce Weaver added 71 yards on 19 carries.
Brookville (1-2) travels to Moniteau this Friday night.