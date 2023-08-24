BROOKVILLE — Edging visiting Curwensville by one stroke, the Brookville Raiders golf team won its season-opener at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders put three players under 50 and edged the Tide in a four-man match, 190-192.
While Curwensville’s Trenton Best won medalist honors with a 43, the Raiders posted a 44 from Killian Radel while Holden Shaffer and Rees Taylor carded 48s. Ladd Blake’s 50 rounded out the Raiders’ scoring.
Other scorers for the Tide were Connor Howell (46), Davis Fleming (50) and Grant Swanson (53).
Also playing for the Raiders were Burke Fleming (53) and Luke Burton (51).
The Raiders were scheduled to host Punxsutawney Wednesday. Next Monday and Wednesday, the Raiders visit DuBois Central Catholic at DuBois Country Club and then host Brockway.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Lady Raiders top Curwensville
At Eagles Ridge, short-handed Curwensville hosted the Allegheny Mountain League and because of not fielding enough golfers to score, gave up a win to the rest of the league.
Brookville shot a four-player score of 253 with Addison Stiver leading the way with a 60. Also scoring were Natalie Himes (62), Gabby McLaughlin (65) and Bethany Hack (66). Also playing was Grace Molnar (71).
Other teams scoring were Brockway (227), Punxsutawney (229) and DuBois (232). Brockway’s Bailey Franci shot a medalist round of 54, one stroke better than DuBois’ Alma Blakeslee with Punxsutawney’s Caleigh Smelko (56) and Ella White (57), and DuBois’ Jennifer Carlson (57), and Brockway’s Sara Huegler and Punxsutawney’s Milly Davis and Sara Gotwald shooting 58s.
Next up for Brookville and the AML is a trip to Punxsutawney Thursday. Next Monday, the Lady Raiders host the league at Pinecrest Country Club before traveling to Brockway Thursday.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Aug. 21
Lions in tri-match at
Clarion Oaks
At Clarion Oaks, the Clarion-Limestone Lions matched up with Clarion and North Clarion in an 18-hole tri-match.
Clarion dominated with its six players owning the top six scores, five of them counting toward its team score of 393 — Kameron Kerle with a 3-over-par 75, Devon Lauer (76), Lucas Mitrosky (80), Tanner Miller (81) and James Keenan (81). Also playing was Avery Kline (86).
The Lions shot a 480, two strokes better than North Clarion. Nick Aaron (92), Jack Monnoyer (93), Jack Callen (97), Jack Craig (97) and Aiden Coulson (101) scored for the Lions while Josh Kessler (103) also played.
Ethan Carll led North Clarion with an 88.
Next up for the Lions is a KSAC match at Shamrock Golf Course in Slippery Rock on Monday. Next Wednesday, the Lions play a non-league tri-match at Hunter’s Station against North Clarion and Forest Area.
Lady Raiders at DuBois CC
At DuBois Country Club, DuBois hosted the AML and went 2-2 with a four-player score of 266. The Lady Beavers topped Brookville’s 269 and Curwensville’s 273 while losing to Brockway (251) and Punxsutawney (230).
For the Lady Raiders, Grace Molnar led the way with a 66 while Bethany Hack and Natalie Himes carded 67s. Also scoring was Rialley Kalgren with a 69. Also playing were Addison Stiver (72) and Willa Jordan (74).
Sharing medalist honors with 55s were Brockway’s Baily Franci and Punxsutawney’s Molly Davis, one stroke ahead of Punxsutawney’s Kathrine Crago and Cam Hall.
THURSDAY, Aug. 17
Lady Raiders play
at Brockway
At Brockway Golf Course, host Brockway split with the AML. Its four-player 261 topped Brookville (278) and Curwensville (267) while losing to DuBois and Punxsutawney with both teams carding 249s.
For the Lady Raiders, Gabby McLaughlin, Addison Stiver and Rialley Kalgren all shot 69s to share low scoring honors. Bethany Hack shot a 71. Also playing was Willa Jordan (72).
Medalist honors went to DuBois’ Sydney Graham, who shot a 57, three strokes better than Punxsutawney’s Emma White’s 60.