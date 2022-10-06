BROCKWAY — On the turf at Brockway Monday night, the Brookville Raiders soccer team came up short in a shot at sweeping the Rovers for the season in a 2-1 setback at Varischetti Field.
The Rovers got goals from Nathan May and Alex Carlson to build a 1-0 halftime lead and then 2-0 in the second half before Steven Plyler scored for the Raiders off an assist from Ganen Cyphert to set the final.
The loss stopped a three-game winning streak and denied the Raiders a shot at .500, dropping them to 6-8 going into Friday afternoon’s 2 p.m. game at St. Marys. The Raiders had beaten Brockway 3-1 at home back on Sept. 19.
The Raiders finish up their regular-season schedule next Tuesday at home against Karns City and Oct. 17 at DuBois.
In other matches:
THURSDAY, Sept. 29
Raiders 2,
Forest Area 0
At home under the lights and securing a Senior Night split with Forest after the Lady Raiders dropped a 1-0 decision, the Raiders blanked the Fires.
The Raiders won their third game in four days and fifth out their last six in a busy stretch that helped them improve to 6-7.
“It does allow for some rhythm, but I don’t think they go together,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said of playing a lot and playing well. “The boys are coming together. We had a couple players out of the lineup tonight and I was concerned going into it, but over the last week, we’ve had a lot of guys contributing goals.”
Against the one-win Fires, the Raiders headed both goals off assists from Brad Fiscus, who played a strong game. His first setup came off a corner kick that was headed in by senior Thomas Bowser with 18:08 left in the first half.
Then in the second half, Fiscus’ direct kick from 30 yards out was headed in by Caleb “Colonel” Kornbau. It was such a slick setup that the coach had to hit the replay button, so to speak.
“I didn’t know that and Colonel told me it was his goal I turned to Dan (Eberts) who was taking pictures and he showed me a that in one of the pictures,” Reitz said. “Brad undoubtedly was the man of the match tonight and played very well.”
The Raiders outshot Forest, 8-0. Raiders goalkeeper had little action even handling the ball, which pleased Reitz.
“It was a great night and we lived in their half of the field both halves,” Reitz said. “Our back four (Ganen Cyphert, Daniel Turner, Rilee Payne and Austin Brosius) played phenomenally today. They kept us clean back there.”
Cyphert, Isaac Hetrick, Barto, Christian Smith, Alex Reynolds and Bowser were honored between the varsity games in a Senior Night ceremony.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28
Raiders 5,
DuBois CC 1
At home on the football field, Beating DuBois Central Catholic for the second time in three days, the Raiders made it a three-game season sweep of the Cardinals with a 5-1 win.
Steven Plyler scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead the Raiders, who improved to 5-7. They beat DCC in the season-opening tournament at home, 3-2, then 2-0 at DCC Monday before Wednesday’s win.
Isaac Reitz and Thomas Bowser each scored a goal and assisted on another. Maddox Harmon assisted on Bowser’s goal.
Kyan Peck scored on a penalty kick for the Cardinals.