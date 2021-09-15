HYDE — Dropping a three-stroke loss to Clearfield, the Brookville Raiders shot a four-man 194 at Clearfield Curwensville Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders’ Killian Radel earned medalist honors with a 42, but Bryce Rafferty’s 48 was the only other sub-50 score as Ian Pete (51) and Owen Caylor (53) rounded out the scoring.
Logan Girt (53) and Jamison Rhoades (55) also played for the Raiders, who host Clarion-Limestone and Clarion Friday at Pinecrest Country Club starting at 2:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday and Wednesday, the Raiders wrap up the regular-season schedule at Brockway and home against Punxsutawney respectively.
Leading Clearfield’s 191 was Ryan Gearhart’s 44. Ethan Evilsizer carded a 45. Dylan Greslick (50) and Adam Miller (52) also scored. Jake Rumfola (69) and Zach Walk (74) also played.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Lady Raiders
win at Ridgway
At Laurel Mill Golf Course, the Brookville girls topped host Ridgway, 246-255.
Karlee Stiver led the Lady Raiders with a 60 while Audrey Barrett (61), Lindsey Clinger (62) and Maeve Jordan (63) also scored. Grace Molnar (69) also played.
DuBois shot a team-low 204, led by medalist Alexis Pfeufer’s 43. Brockway finished with a 262.
Punxsutawney and Curwensville did not field enough golfers to score as a team. Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz shot a 46, the second lowest score of the round.
The Lady Raiders resume their AML schedule Thursday at Punxsutawney Country Club Thursday and Treasure Lake’s Gold Course Monday.
MONDAY, Sept. 13
DuBois tops Raiders
At Pinecrest Country Club, the visiting DuBois Beavers carded a solid four-man score of 170 to beat the Raiders’ 182.
All six of the Beavers went sub-48 as Gavin Kaschalk and Cody Jaconski shared medalist honors with a 42, one better than Brock Smith and Tyson Kennis who shot 43s. Chooch Husted (46) and Landon Gustafson (47) also played.
Ian Pete led the Raiders with a 44 while Killian Radel, Bryce Rafferty and Owen Caylor carded 46s. Jamison Rhoades (51) and Kolton Lyons (57) also played.
Lions 4th at
Foxburg CC
At Foxburg Country Club, the Lions shot a five-man 259 and finished fourth out of eight scoring teams in their KSAC match.
Brady Fowkes’ 49 tied him for 15th overall, eight shots behind medalist Kam Kerle of Clarion. Kerle’s 41 edged Clarion’s Devon Lauer, Cranberry’s Dane Wenner and Moniteau’s Jacob Felsing by one stroke.
Also scoring for the Lions were Rylie Klingensmith (51), Nick Aaron (52), Jordan Hesdon (54) and Kaden Ferguson (54). Braden Smith (64) also played.
Wednesday, the Lions were scheduled to play at Hi-Level Golf Course, then next Monday at Wanango Country Club and Sept. 23 at Clarion Oaks to wrap up the KSAC schedule.
Friday, the Lions play Brookville along with Clarion at Pinecrest Country Club at 2:30 p.m.
Clarion (54), Cranberry (46) and C-L (39) are 1-2-3 in the KSAC standings with three matches to play.
SAT., Sept. 11
Raiders 8th at
Bradford Invite
At Bradford’s Pennhills Country Club, the Raiders’ three-man score of 285 placed eighth out of 12 teams.
Bryce Rafferty’s 88 led the way, putting him in a tie for 13th overall. Killian Radel (95) and Ian Pete (102) completed the Raiders’ scoring.
DuBois won the team title with a 250, topping the host’s Red team by three strokes. Clarion (255), Kane (256), Coudersport (261), St. Marys (268) and Clearfield (276) were ahead of the Raiders with Ridgway (288), Bradford Black (288), Smethport (303) and Cranberry (307) rounding out the field.
Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius, the returning two-time defending D9 Class 3A champion, won medalist honors with a 75, two shots ahead of St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin. Reigning D9 Class 2A champion Curt Barner and Clearfield’s Ryan Gearhart tied for third with 78s.
THURSDAY, Sept. 9
Lions fourth at
Hunter’s Station
At Tionesta’s Hunter’s Station Golf Course, C-L finished fourth among six scoring teams in their KSAC match hosted by Forest Area.
The Lions shot a five-man 278 to finish behind Clarion (222), Cranberry (254) and Moniteau (261). Jordan Hesdon tied for fifth with a 47, eight shots behind medalist Jacob Felsing of Moniteau.
Clarion put all five of its scorers between a 40 and 47 with runner-up Devon Lauer carding a 40.
The rest of the Lions scoring had Rylie Klingensmith (54), Brady Fowkes (59), Nick Aaron (59) and Kaden Ferguson (59). Jack Craig (68) also played.
Lady Raiders win at
Curwensville
At Eagles Ridge Golf Course, the visiting Lady Raiders notched an AML win over host Curwensville, 239-249.
Kat Kelly led the Lady Raiders with a 57 while Karlee Stiver (58), Audrey Barrett (62) and Mauve Jordan (62) also scored. Tayrn Hoffman (65) and Grace Molnar (71) also played.
Only one other team had enough players to score as Brockway scored a 256. Medalist honors went to DuBois’ Sarah Henninger, who carded a 51, one shot ahead of Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz’s 52.