ALCOLA — Playing its first game north of the Mason-Dixon line, the Brookville Raiders traveled not so quite south again for what turned out to be a pitcher’s duel at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
In the cozy confines, it was the host Bulldogs who scratched across the go-ahead run on Tyler Hetrick’s two-out infield single in the bottom of the fifth to break a 1-1 tie. After getting five strong innings from freshman right-hander Jaxon Huffman, the Bulldogs turned to senior Tate Minich to get the final six outs to save their 2-1 win.
The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 — they’ve allowed one run in their last two games after a 10-6 no-hitter opener at West Shamokin on March 27 — while the Raiders fell to 1-2. They split two scheduled games in Tennessee to go along with two exhibitions.
“We went to Tennessee and had a really good start and then we kind of had things explode on us and so we started to close the gap,” said Raiders head coach Chad Weaver, whose team was scheduled to visit St. Marys Wednesday. “Then we come up here and we’re in a tight ballgame with arguably the best Class 2A team in District 9. I expect to see these guys to be playing for a district title in May and we came down to their back yard and to hang with them as long as we did, maybe a make a couple plays and we might be playing in the bottom of the seventh inning right now.”
The Raiders scored first when Carson Weaver doubled to deep left with two outs and scored when his brother singled him. The Raiders managed just one more hit the rest of the way.
“For Jaxon to come out and pitch pretty competitively against a pretty good lineup from Brookville, that’s good considering they saw a lot of pitches down south (In Tennessee),” Bulldogs head coach Craig Hibell said. “Jaxon gave one up early and then throwing four shutout innings after that was really big for us. We really needed his arm to produce the way he did.”
Huffman went five innings, striking out nine and walking two while hitting two batters. Tate Minich retired all six batters he faced in the sixth and seventh to notch is first-ever six-out save.
The Bulldogs tied it at 1-1 in the fourth when Ty Hetrick led off with a walk, moved to third when Mason Clouse reached on an infield single and raced to second when the late throw to first allowed him to get to second.
But Raiders starter Carson Weaver minimized the damage when he got Ty Carrier to fly out, albeit a sacrifice fly that pushed home Hetrick.
In the fifth, Weaver walked Owen Clouse with one out and once again a walk came around to score. Minich’s single on a hit and run allowed Clouse to race to third and Minich trotted into second when the throw from left went toward third.
Again, Weaver minimized the threat, but the Bulldogs scored the winning run. He struck out Breckin Minich for the second out, but Hetrick reached for his second single, beating out a ground ball to third on a bang-bang call at first that allowed Clouse to score.
The only other Raiders scoring threat came in the fifth when they had runners on first and second with one out and No. 2 hitter Riley Smith at the plate. But Tate Minich, still catching, caught Sergio Sotillo too far off second base and gunned him down for the second out.
“Our freshmen haven’t seen a Seton Hill recruit (Minich) throwing them out from 118 feet away, so that’s an eye-opening experience and Sergio is one of those guys that once he sees it, he learns from it and a lot of our freshman are that way,” Weaver said.
Smith reached on an infield single off a diving Breckin Minich’s glove at third, but Huffman, in his final batter of the game, got Carson Weaver to ground into an inning-ending forceout.
Weaver took the loss in a solid outing that saw him hit the pitch count limit — his longest career varsity outing — after one out in the sixth inning. He allowed four hits while striking out and walking five.
“If Carson wasn’t on a winter throwing program and he didn’t get the work in Tennessee, it’d be ridiculous to pitch him to the pitch count limit, but he’s been building up and he wanted the baseball,” Weaver said. “He was competitive the whole way through and we didn’t see and different velocity as it went along.”
After Wednesday, the Raiders host Karns City next Tuesday and Wednesday.
In last week’s games:
Raiders 1-1 in Tennessee
In their second trip south in recent years, the Raiders landed this time in the Chattanooga, Tenn., area where they played two official games and two exhibition.
Their first one was a six-inning 9-4 win over Signal Mountain last Wednesday that saw Carson Weaver, Pierson Ruhlman and Sam Krug combine on a seven-hitter. Weaver went the first two innings and struck out four.
The Raiders trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the fourth before scoring four runs. Three straight walks with two outs pushed home a run to tie it at 3-3, then three runs scored on Bryce Weaver’s single to put the Raiders up 6-3. Carter Kessler doubled in a run and scored with Riley Smith on a two-out error in a three-run bottom of the fifth.
In their second official game on Friday against Eagleville, the Raiders dropped an 8-2 decision, falling behind 7-1 after three innings. The Raiders scored runs in the second and sixth innings, Ladd Blake homering in the second inning and Landen Marrara singled and came around to score on Noah Shaffer’s groundout.
Carson Weaver singled and doubled.
Blake pitched three innings and took the loss with Carson Weaver and Pierson Ruhlman finishing out the final three innings.