NEW BETHLEHEM — Playing for the second time in less than 24 hours and coming off a streak-ending win over Brockway, the Brookville Raiders didn’t have enough gas in the tank in a 2-1 loss to unbeaten Redbank Valley Bulldogs Tuesday.

The Bulldogs hiked their record to 6-0 with their win over the Raiders, scoring the first two goals.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos