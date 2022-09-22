NEW BETHLEHEM — Playing for the second time in less than 24 hours and coming off a streak-ending win over Brockway, the Brookville Raiders didn’t have enough gas in the tank in a 2-1 loss to unbeaten Redbank Valley Bulldogs Tuesday.
The Bulldogs hiked their record to 6-0 with their win over the Raiders, scoring the first two goals.
In the first half, the Bulldogs got goals from Kieran Fricko in the first half and then Owen Clouse in the second half when his shot off a direct kick just outside the box deflected off a Raiders defender.
The Raiders (2-7) cut it to what was the final score with 13:14 left in regulation when Brad Fiscus scored off an Isaac Reitz assist.
“I was completely displeased, honestly,” said Raiders head coach Dave Reitz, whose team hosts Keystone Thursday. “It’s the worst 80 minutes we played all year. The kids know it. It could’ve been because of Monday. The kids are tired two days in a row. There are a million excuses, but we had the opportunity to come down here to play the best team in D9 and could’ve had them today. … We played horrible today.”
That wasn’t the case Monday. In the second game of a doubleheader under the lights at the football field, Isaac Hetrick scored off a corner kick and Steven Plyler added two goals as the Raiders built a 3-0 lead before the Rovers’ Alex Carlson converted on a penalty kick with 2:10 left to set the final score.
For the Raiders, the win ended a four game losing streak that included two one-goal losses. They were 1-3 in one-goal games before Monday.
The Raiders ended 22-game winless streak against the Rovers dating back to the 2010 District 9 Class A semifinals. The Raiders had lost 15 straight to the Rovers since a tie in their second meeting of the 2013 season.
“Minus one match, we’ve played well enough to win every single one. We just couldn’t finish,” Reitz Monday night. “Today, it clicked. We’ve been pushing in the same direction all year and it was a big one for us. We had this circled on our calendar and tonight we turned the corner.”
The Raiders scored first at the 10:20 mark of the first half when Brad Fiscus’ corner kick was sent into the goal mouth by Thomas Bowser. Isaac Hetrick picked up the ball and knocked in his rebounded shot that was initially stopped by Rovers keeper Jacob Maze.
Isaac Reitz set up Steven Plyler’s first goal with nine minutes to go in the first half. Reitz set up Plyler again with 6:51 left in the second half to put the Raiders up 3-0.
I told the kids 2-0 is the most dangerous lead in soccer. We needed that third goal and we found it,” said Coach Reitz.
Carlson ended Raiders keeper Brody Barto’s shutout bid by converting the PK. The Raiders outshot the Rovers, 12-5.
Last Thursday, the Raiders were blanked 2-0 by Clarion-Limestone. See the Lions roundup for more details on the game that was stopped by darkness with 13:07 left in regulation.
Next week, the Raiders visit DuBois Central Catholic Monday and host Forest Area Thursday.