BROOKVILLE — Shooting a season-low four-man score of 188, the Brookville Raiders still came up short by nine strokes as visiting DuBois carded a 179 at Pinecrest Country Club Tuesday afternoon.
Killian Radel shot a 1-over-par 36 to lead the Raiders, who also got scoring from Luke Burton (47), Burke Fleming (52) and Rees Taylor (53). Also playing were Holden Shaffer (55) and Sergio Sotillo (63).
Tyson Kennis led the Beavers with a 41 with Brock Smith (44), Mason Dinkfelt (45) and Madix Clark (49) also scoring.
The Raiders hosted Punxsutawney and DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday at Pinecrest. Next Monday, the Raiders visit DuBois at DuBois Country Club.
In Tuesday’s other match:
Lions 4th at Aubrey’s Dubb Dred
At Butler’s Aubrey’s Dubb Dred Golf Course, Clarion-Limestone shot a five-man 237 to finish fourth among eight teams in the fourth KSAC Mega Match of the season.
Jack Craig’s 45 tied for 13th place to lead the Lions’ scoring lineup. Nick Aaron shot a 46 while Jack Callen (47), Aiden Coulsen (48) and Josh Kessler (51) finished out the Lions’ scoring lineup. Jack Monnoyer (52) also played.
Three players shared medalist honors with 41s — Clarion’s Kameron Kerle and Devon Lauer, and Cranberry’s Caden Baker. Clarion’s Lucas Mitrosky and Keystone’s Sean Karg tied for fourth with 42s.
The Lions are back in action in a KSAC match at Clarion Oaks Golf Course Thursday. The Bradford Invitational is Saturday before the KSAC match at Wanango Country Club next Tuesday.
Lady Raiders play at DuBois CC
At DuBois Country Club in an Allegheny Mountain League match, Brookville shot a four-player 259 and lost to host DuBois, which shot a 230.
Bethany Hack led the Lady Raiders with a 61 while Kerstyn Davie (64) and two of the 67s shot by Rially Kalgren, Grace Molnar and Natalie Himes counted toward team scoring. Also playing was Gabby McLaughlin (71).
Also scoring as a team were Brockway (240), Punxsutawney (252) and Curwensville (280).
DuBois’ Sydney Graham earned medalist honors with a 50, four strokes ahead of teammate Audrey Kennis and Punxsutawney’s Katherin Crago’s 54s. Brockway’s Bailey Franci and Lexi Moore each shot 56s.
The Lady Raiders’ next AML match is Thursday at Curwensville. Next Tuesday, the AML plays at Punxsutawney Country Club.
In last week’s matches:
THURSDAY, Aug. 31
Lions 4th at Hunter’s Station
At Hunter’s Station Golf Course in Tionesta, Clarion-Limestone finished fourth out of eight teams in a KSAC match.
The Lions shot a five-man score of 211, finishing behind Clarion (196), Cranberry (209) and Keystone (210). Leading the way for the Lions was Nick Aaron and Jack Craig, who both shot 40s in a three-way tie for ninth place. Josh Kessler (41), Jack Monnoyer (44) and Jack Callen (46) also scored. Aiden Coulson (50) also played.
Clarion’s Kameron Kerle and Keystone’s Talon Wilson shared medalist honors with a 34, two strikes ahead of Clarion’s Devon Lauer and Sean Karg.
Lady Raiders at Brockway
At their AML match at Brockway last week, Brookville finished with a four-player 253 and lost to host Brockway’s low team score of the day of 234.
Bethany Hack and Grace Molnar shot 61s to lead the Lady Raiders who also got a 65 from Kerstyn Davie and 67 from Addison Stiver. Rially Kalgren (72) also played.
Brockway’s Bailey Franci and Punxsutawney’s Katherine Crago shared medalist honors with a 54. The only other sub-60 scorers with 58s were Curwensville’s Nat Wischuck and DuBois’ Alma Blakeslee.
DuBois (256) and Curwensville (261) were the other team scores. Punxsutawney didn’t have enough golfers to score as a team.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30
Raiders edge Rovers
At a windy Pinecrest Country Club, Killian Radel carded a medalist round of 38 to lead the host Raiders to a four-man 194-197 win over visiting Brockway.
Rees Taylor (50), Luke Burton (53) and Holden Shaffer (53) also scored for the Raiders while Burke Fleming (58) and Ladd Blake (58) also played. Weston Pisarchik and Evan Botwright both shot 46s for the Rovers while Jacob Newcamp carded a 49. Ryan Crawford (56) rounded out the Rovers’ scoring.
Lions in tri-match
at Hunter’s Station
Also at Tionesta in a back-nine hole matchup with Forest Area and North Clarion, C-L was second out of three teams with a five-man 234. North Clarion shot a 218 while Forest Area finished with a 238.
The Lions got scoring from Nick Aaron (42), John Kessler (43), Jack Monnoyer (47), Jack Callen (51) and Aiden Coulson (51).
North Clarion’s Mason Shaftic earned medalist honors with a 38.