HERSHEY — Getting to Saturday mattered for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team.
So when the Raiders reached the third round of consolations last Saturday morning and lost 47-13 to eventual third-placer Notre Dame-Green Pond to finish their trip to the PIAA Class 2A Duals, the trip was a satisfying one for head coach Dave Klepfer’s team.
Notre Dame went into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the state by papowerwrestling.com and lost to No. 1 and eventual champion Faith Christian in Friday’s quarterfinals.
While Faith Christian cruised to the state title with a 54-12 rout of Fort LeBoeuf, Notre Dame did the same in the consolation bracket and hammered four foes for third, including Berks Catholic 40-16 in the consolation final.
For the Raiders, their losses came to Notre Dame and Berks Catholic with an opening win over WPIAL runner-up Burrell (32-25) and hard-fought 27-26 win over D4 champion Warrior Run to secure a match on Saturday.
Knowing what was waiting for them on Saturday, head coach Dave Klepfer’s team certainly used it as a measuring stick for potential individual rematches down the road.
“As the season went on with this group and the more we learned about them, I don’t think they’re going to lay down for anybody,” Klepfer said. “That’s the main talk we had Friday was we knew we had a tough task ahead of us and we just talked about fighting and making people earn every single point.
“We had some guys who were outclassed obviously in a handful of matches, but it wasn’t a lack of effort. The effort was always there.”
Notre Dame had eight ranked wrestlers, four in the top four and six of the eight notched bonus-point wins, seven of them pins with one technical fall.
The Raiders got wins from No. 5 Cole Householder at 127, Brecken Cieleski at 133, Coyha Brown at 160 and No. 6 Jackson Zimmerman at 189.
Householder needed the 60-second overtime takedown period to get past Gavyn Kelton in an 8-6 decision. Kelton pulled off a four-point move on Householder in the final 20 seconds of regulation before Householder took Kelton down 26 seconds into overtime.
Cieleski followed Householder at 133 with a solid 6-0 decision over Tanner McQueen, taking a 1-0 lead into the third period where he scored two sets of back points.
At 160, Brown also turned in a strong third-period finish, escaping late in the second period for the 5-4 lead then riding out Joe Lapenna — not ranked but coming off a 33-win season last year and missed time with an injury this year — the entire third period to get the one-point decision.
The Raiders’ final win came from Zimmerman at 189 where he handled Connor Smalley in a 13-3 major decision.
At least two “quality losses” were turned in by Gavin Hannah and Baily Miller at 215 and heavyweight in the final two bouts of the weekend. Hannah, against No. 12 Jared Blobe, trailed 4-2 late in the third and got to within 4-3 with a stalling point called on Blobe, but that wound up the final score.
Then at heavyweight, the 21-ranked Miller took on No. 3 Aiden Compton. At 1-1 going into the third — Miller was penalized a point in the second period for a rare pulling on the singlet violation — Compton escaped and took Miller down with 52 seconds left in the match to set the final. Miller, cracked in the nose earlier in the bout, worked through three blood stoppages in the third.
The effort against a heavily favored foe wrapped up a somewhat satisfying 2-2 trip for the Raiders, who have never been winless in any of their trips to Hershey under the current PIAA format.
“We came down here and finished the season 20-4 and to make it to day three on the championship day, it’s a pretty big deal for our program and our young guys on the team got a chance to see what this is down here as far as the team stuff goes and it’s something to build on,” Klepfer summed up.
It’s the seventh time in 10 years that the Raiders have finished with four dual meet losses. Of those 28 losses in the seven four-loss seasons, 14 came in Hershey. The Raiders have never gone 0-2 in Hershey in the current format.
In the other matches:
FRIDAY, Feb. 10
Brookville 27, Warrior Run 26
Coming off their loss to Berks Catholic in the quarterfinals earlier in the day, the Raiders survived a grueling come-from-behind effort by District 4 champion Warrior Run.
The Raiders were up 27-9 with four bouts to go and lost every one of them, but didn’t give up enough bonus points to stymie the Eagles’ efforts that featured the three highly-ranked Milheim brothers in the final three bouts at 145, 152 and 160 pounds.
Following Kaden Milheim’s 10-5 decision at 152 to get the Eagles within 27-21, the Eagles coaching staff was docked a team point to make it 27-20. Thus, the Raiders’ win was assured, but it would have anyway since head coach Dave Klepfer’s squad had the first criteria of most bouts won with seven going into the 13th and final bout.
“It’s one of those deals where we just had guys show up coming down the stretch,” Klepfer said. “Tony (Ceriani) gave himself a chance to win at the end of that 139-pound bout and then rolling into Kolton’s bout, we just had to keep it as a decision and that would allow us to forfeit out. Kolton had to fight hard against one of the best kids in the state.
“I can’t say enough about the way our guys fight for each other and that’s why we’re weighing in tomorrow because we got 14-15 guys who are selfless and they really just worry about each other. It’s awesome.”
Warrior Run bumped up its lineup from 133 pounds and higher to give itself the best chance to win and probably a huge break for the Raiders was starting at 172 where they started with four straight wins to open with a 15-0 lead.
Easton Belfiore scored his go-ahead takedown with 1:29 left in the third period and held on for a 5-4 decision in the opener. Gavin Hannah went at 189 for the Raiders and trailed 1-0 going into the third before pulling away for a 5-1 decision.
Two ranked 189-pounders — the Raiders’ No. 6 Jackson Zimmerman and No. 20 Connor Parker as per papowerwrestling.com — bumped up to 215 and Zimmerman blanked Parker 6-0.
Baily Miller made short work of Hunter Hauck with a 45-second pin. The Raiders led 15-0, then gave up their customary six at 107 pounds to get Warrior Run on the board.
The Raiders kept the pressure on, though, by winning three of the next four bouts. Jared Popson won a 4-2 decision over Trey Nicholas at 114 before the Raiders and Eagles split two overtime bouts.
The Raiders’ Antonio Thornton forced overtime when he escaped just before the third-period horn to tie it at 4-4, but wound up dropping a 6-4 decision in the 30-second ultimate tiebreaker period when Gavin Hunter reversed him for two points in the final 30-second period after a scoreless 60-second takedown period and two 30-second periods.
But No. 3 Cole Householder put the Raiders up 21-9 with a hard-fought 3-1 overtime win over No. 12 Tyler Ulrich at 127. Householder took down Ulrich to break the tie 30 seconds into the 60-second takedown period.
The Raiders’ last win of the match came in a huge bonus-point first-period pin from Brecken Cieleski to make it 27-9.
Then it was time to endure the Eagles’ run at the end. The Raiders’ Ceriani fought Jalan Hall to what turned out to be a 1-0 win by Hall thanks to his third-period escape allowed from the starting whistle by Ceriani.
The no-bonus point effort was essential. Freshman Reagan Milheim, ranked No. 9 at 139, moved up to 145 and pinned Burke Fleming in the second period to make it 27-18. But No. 4 152-pounder Kaden Milheim, a senior, couldn’t score bonus points against Griffin which made the final bout featuring No. 2-ranked Cameron Milheim, a sophomore, not necessary for the Raiders’ chances, thus they didn’t send out Coyha Brown and got the win.
Berks Catholic 30, Brookville 19
In Friday’s quarterfinals, the Raiders ran out of ammunition in their 30-19 loss to the Saints.
They did have a chance at the end, trailing 22-19 with two bouts remaining, but Fleming dropped a 6-3 decision to John Maurer at 145 and No. 12-ranked Carmine Lenzi pinned the Raiders’ Griffin at 152 to set the final.
The Raiders did win six bouts, but gave up their forfeited six at 107 and there was no margin for error. The Raiders bumped up Zimmerman to 215 and while giving up nearly 25 pounds to the Saints’ No. 6-ranked 215-pounder Brody Kline, Zimmerman nearly knocked him off but fell 4-2 in overtime after Kline took him down 14 seconds into the 60-second takedown period.
That was a key win for Berks Catholic, its first of the match after the Raiders got three straight wins from Brown, Belfiore and Hannah to grab a 10-0 lead.
Brown majored Ricardo Tinoco, 15-4, while Belfiore, ranked No. 23 at 172, rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the second period for a spirited 7-5 win over No. 11 Gabe Davis, getting the winning points on a takedown with 19 seconds left in the bout.
Hannah won a 4-2 decision at 189 to give the Raiders their quick lead and after the Saints got their win at 215, the Raiders’ heavyweight Baily Miller rode out Owen Reber in the third period for a 1-0 win.
Berks won the next three bouts, including the six-point forfeit at 107. No. 11 Brayden Hartranft majored the Raiders’ No. 17 Jared Popson, 10-1, at 114 and No. 17 Gunnar Maciejewski pinned Thornton in the first period at 121 pounds.
Householder blanked Noah Rosa 5-0 at 127 to get the Raiders back to within 19-16, but the Saints got a big win from Marvin Armistead in his 2-1 win over Cieleski at 133.
Ceriani’s heroics kept the Raiders’ hopes alive at 139 where he escaped just before the final horn in regulation to force overtime. He took Nathan Moschak down with 15 seconds left in the 60-second takedown period for the 6-4 win.
But the Saints had answers at 145 and 152 to close out the win.
THURSDAY, Feb. 9
Brookville 32, Burrell 25
Raiders heavyweight Baily Miller avenged a 3-1 loss from the Ultimate Duals and turned it into an 8-0 major decision against the Bucs’ Luke Boylan, keying the Raiders to their second win over the WPIAL runners-up this year.
Miller wasn’t the only hero as the Raiders were down 25-17 with three bouts left before Burke Fleming and Kolton Griffin scored pins at 145 and 152, and Coyha Brown clinched the win with a 6-1 decision at 160.
The Raiders beat the Bucs, 31-25, at the Duals with the Bucs’ getting a forfeit win in the final bout at 172. This time around, Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer wasn’t figuring on anything being any easier.
“It’s big,” said Klepfer. “You don’t want to be fighting through the consolation round down here. We get to sleep in a little longer tomorrow and come in late. You lose, you’re here at 7 a.m. It pays to win for sure, but it won’t get any easier. We’ll continue to fight and claw for every point.”
Miller dropped a 3-1 decision to Boylan at the Duals despite owning a 65-pound advantage on the 214-pound Boylan.
“The first time, he put legs on me which was a situation I’ve never been in before and I came out the backdoor at the end, which was something else I’ve never done before,” Miller said. “I was very confused and not sure what to do, giving up points to him.”
That didn’t happen Thursday.
“I wasn’t in any of the situations I was in. I snapped him down and put him in the cross-face cradle over and over and that gave me the advantage,” said Miller, ranked No. 21 by papowerwrestling.com. “It feels good to get the win. I was expecting to get the win and was very confident I could beat him.”
Miller’s win put the Raiders up 9-3 after three bouts. Burrell’s Isaac Lacinski, ranked No. 14, decisioned the Raiders’ No. 23 Easton Belfiore, 6-3, in the opening bout at 172. Then Gavin Hannah scored a 2-1 win, the decisive point coming on a stalling call with 16 seconds left in the bout.
“Gavin and Jackson kind of got things rolling and Baily got that win and that’s a big seven-point swing from the last time we wrestled,” Klepfer said.
“That’s a huge win for him. We talked about what needed to happen this time around because we knew they were going to bump him up against us again,” Klepfer added. “We spent a lot of time working on defending legs, but Baily just kind of took him out of the match by taking him down and putting him on his back early and forced him into a position where he had to go bottom to try to generate points. It forced us to a position where we were on top and that’s Baily’s best position. Baily put together a really good match.”
Burrell picked up a forfeit at 107 then got its key win at 114 when Julian Bertucci edged No. 17 Jared Popson in rideout time, 4-3. Popson had beaten Bertucci 2-1 at the Duals.
The Bucs picked up a major decision from Calio Zanelli in his 20-7 major of Antonio Thornton at 121. After No. 5 Cole Householder majored Jacob Stewart, 16-2, at 127, the Bucs took the next two and grabbed a 25-17 lead with three bouts remaining. No. 2 Cooper Hornack edged Brecken Cieleski, 6-5, at 133 and No. 15 Niko Ferra pinned the Raiders’ Tony Ceriani at 139.
“Everyone was just counting on six from those guys wrapping it up and it’s not a guarantee, especially on this floor,” Klepfer said. “I was sweating a little bit, but after Tony’s match, I knew we were going to need to win the final three. One loss wasn’t going to work for us. We ended up getting a couple pins, but you can’t count on that. Colton and Burke came up big and of course Coyha finished things up for us.”
Fleming decked Stephen Hasson in 44 seconds to get the Raiders within 25-23, then Griffin pinned Anthony Barbieri in the second period to give the Raiders a 29-25 lead with Brown’s finale against Nico Zanella.
Brown built his 6-1 lead by the end of the second period and rode out Zanella in the third to secure the win.