HERSHEY — Getting to Saturday and battling to within a win of a top-four finish, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team fit into what really wasn’t too much of a surprising weekend at the PIAA Class AA Dual Meeting Championships held at Giant Center.
Knocked into the consolations with Friday afternoon’s tight 29-25 loss to Benton, the Raiders had to rebound a few hours later with a 41-21 victory over Lackawanna Trail.
Saturday morning, the Raiders edged Bishop McDevitt 36-31 before falling to Chestnut Ridge for the second time this year in a 35-26 loss to the Lions from District 5. From there, Chestnut beat Boiling Springs 38-17 for third place.
Boiling Springs beat Benton in the other consolation final, 30-25. For the title, it was two District 11 powers battling as Saucon Valley beat Notre Dame-Green Pond, 29-22.
Going into the weekend, papowerwrestling.com had the state rankings at 1. Notre Dame-Green Pond, No. 2 Chestnut Ridge, No. 3. Saucon Valley, No. 4 Benton and No. 8 Brookville with others No. 12 McDevitt.
“I thought we had a pretty good weekend,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer, who heads to Brockway Tuesday with 299 career wins. “One of our main goals was to be a top-four team down there and came up one match short. It wasn’t due to lack of effort. They put it out there all weekend long and put them in a lot of tough spots with some individuals and moved guys around. They’re the ultimate teammates. Everyone was there for each other and to get that close was heart-breaking.
“If they reflect on it as sixth place, that’s pretty impressive. It’s something for the program to keep building on. The young kids got down there and were able to get a taste of the floor and success on the floor and that’s good for our future. That continues to be program-building stuff.”
In Saturday’s consolation semis against Chestnut, the Raiders had a matchup problem to begin with and also were unable to start the way the wanted against a strong Lions lineup that beat them with a different setup by weight in a 35-25 win at the Ultimate Duals in January.
No. 3 Raiders 132-pounder Owen Reinsel was able to tech fall Mason Weyant to start the match, but the Lions were able to bump up No. 6 132-pounder Calan Bollman to 138 where he majored Brecken Cieleski. The Raiders’ No. 14 138-pounder Brayden Kunselman was unable to go at 132 because of a desired matchup situation in Saturday’s first match with Bishop McDevitt, so he had to wrestle at 145 against the Lions’ No. 14 145-pounder Trevor Weyandt.
Up 4-3 in the third period, Kunselman was reversed and pinned. Chestnut got a pin at 152, a major decision at 160 and pin at 172 to take a commanding 26-5 lead with seven bouts to go.
“They were one or two guys better than us and that’s how we felt leaving the Ultimate Duals and that’s how it was trying to beat Chestnut Ridge this year,” Klepfer said.
Getting wins from the Raiders were Easton Belfiore’s 13-4 major decision over Alex Crist at 189, Jackson Zimmerman’s 11-3 major over Nick Presnell at 215 and Bryce Rafferty’s pin of Matthew Davis at heavyweight that got the score to 26-19 with four bouts remaining.
They split the final four, the Raiders winning the last two with Logan Oakes in a 5-1 win over Aaron Ickes at 120 and Cole Householder’s 15-6 major over Hunter Riggleman at 126. The Lions did not send out their No. 11-ranked Kobi Burkett for the final bout with the win already clinched.
Earlier Saturday, the Raiders squeezed by McDevitt. The Raiders were leading 21-19 going into the 215-pound bout and Rafferty was trailing Michael Gontis 5-3 in the third period before he escaped and hit Gontis with a “cement job” as Klepfer called it and got the big pin.
With the lead at 27-21 with four bouts left, the teams split them with McDevitt forfeiting at 106 and the Raiders giving away six in the final bout at 120. Jared Popson actually clinched the win the previous bout at 113 with his 6-3 decision over Michael Beutler to put the Raiders up 36-25 before forfeiting at 120.
Other Raiders wins came in the first three bouts with Householder’s 10-3 win at 126, Reinsel’s 20-second pin at 132 and Cieleski’s 56-second pin at 138. Zimmerman had a pin at 189 right before Rafferty’s fall.
Prior to Saturday, the Raiders won two of three matches to get to the third day of action at the Giant Center.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON, the Raiders opened with a 31-30 win over WPIAL third-place Burgettstown.
The Raiders (20-2) built an insurmountable 31-18 lead with two bouts remaining at 132 and 138 pounds, but sat out state-ranked Owen Reinsel and Brayden Kunselman as Burgettstown got a pin and a forfeit win from two of their own state-ranked guns.
Earlier, the Raiders got the key wins they needed to have margin for error at the end. In a match that started at 145, the Raiders won five of six bouts from 160 through 106 pounds to take a 22-12 lead. Then decision from Cole Householder and pin from Logan Oakes at 120 and 126 put the Raiders up 13 with the two bouts at the end left to wrestle.
“I thought we wrestled pretty well,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “I thought we had more opportunities to put people away and pin them, but I thought as a group we wrestled pretty well with a lot of new guys on that floor today. We had answers to everything Burgettstown did.”
The one adjustment Burgettstown made did work to give it a quick 9-0 lead out of the gate when Anthony Lancos, ranked No. 19 at 152, moved down to 145 and pinned the Raiders’ Brecken Cieleski in the first period while Eric Kovach followed by decisioning Carson Weaver 4-2 at 152.
But from there, the Raiders countered any moves and took seven of the next nine bouts.
Coyha Brown looked strong at 160 and got the Raiders on the board with a 12-3 major over Hunter Guiddy before the No. 19-ranked freshman Easton Belfiore majored D.J. Slovick 10-0 at 172 to cut the deficit to 9-8. Slovick was No. 25 at 160, but moved up to take on Belfiore.
No. 7 Jackson Zimmerman pinned Michael Grant in 31 seconds at 189 to give the Raiders the lead for good at 14-9, then No. 5 Bryce Rafferty majored Jake Noyes 14-0 at 215.
Burgettstown took the heavyweight tossup bout when Joseph Baronick’s third-period escape was the lone point in his win over the Raiders’ Porter Kahle.
Burgettstown’s next move was to bump their No. 4-ranked 106-pounder Parker Sentipal up to 113 to face the Raiders’ No. 19 Jared Popson. That part worked with Sentipal’s second-period pin of Popson, but Raiders freshman Chris Carroll nearly offset that move at 106 with his 14-0 major decision over Darius Simmons.
“He just didn’t win, but he dominated,” Klepfer said. “Again, for a kid on the floor at Giant Center for the first time, maybe 15 matches into his varsity career without a lot of junior high matches, that was a pretty good performance, I thought.”
Sentipal’s win at 113 cut the Raiders’ lead to 22-18 with four bouts to go. No. 17 Cole Householder blanked Dylan Slovick 3-0 at 120 and Logan Oakes secured the win when he pinned Autumn Snatchko in 34 seconds.
Burgettstown had No. 8 Joey Sentipal at 132 and No. 24 Rudy Brown at 138 ready to go against the Raiders’ No. 3 Owen Reinsel and No. 14 Brayden Reinsel, but with the win clinched, Klepfer rested his horses for bigger things ahead.
FRIDAY, THE RAIDERS SPLIT THEIR MATCHUPS, dropping a brutally tough quarterfinal showdown with Benton (29-25) before bouncing back and securing another day at Giant Center with a 41-21 win over District 2 champion Lackawanna Trail.
The Benton loss came down to the final bout at 126 pounds where the Raiders’ No. 17-ranked 120-pound freshman Cole Householder bumped up to try to beat Benton’s No. 9 Dylan Granahan.
With Benton leading 26-25, the winner would win the match for his team and it was Granahan jumping out to a 5-1 lead only to narrowly holding off Housholder’s charge in the final seconds. Granahan was hit with two stall points in the final 32 seconds to cut it to 5-4 and Housholder just ran out of time on getting the takedown as time expired.
But the Raiders had some missed opportunities earlier that cost them a better chance at reaching the semifinals. Benton won despite winning six bouts to the Raiders’ seven and it was the three pins and one technical fall that was the difference.
Jackson Zimmerman and Bryce Rafferty bumped up one weight to 215 and heavyweight respectively and got decisions, Zimmerman’s 10-7 win over Nathan Crispell and Rafferty’s 6-1 decision over Andrew Wolfe. While those two put the Raiders up 21-15 with four bouts left, the lack of bonus points made things tough on the Raiders.
The Raiders’ Jared Popson majored Cole Rooker, 13-2, at 113 to give the Raiders a 25-21 lead with two bouts left, but Logan Oakes lost for the second time this year to Chase Burke at 120 in a technical fall at 120 to set up the final bout at 126.
Earlier, the Raiders got wins from Owen Reinsel, Brayden Kunselman and Brecken Cieleski to start things with a 9-0 lead. The No. 3 Reinsel dismantled No. 4 Ethan Kolb, 7-0.
Benton picked up a key pin from Evan Brokenshire at 152 before the Raiders’ Coyha Brown decked Nicholas Stevens in the second period.
Benton’s No. 2 Nolan Lear pinned Gavin Hannah at 172 and Jake Boberbsky edged Easton Belfiore, who moved up from 172, 3-2 at 189 before Zimmerman and Rafferty won for the Raiders.
Lackawanna Trail won three of the first four bouts for a 12-3 lead going into 172 pounds before the Raiders took five of the next seven bouts for a 29-21 with two bouts remaining. The Raiders put things away when Lackawanna forfeited to Oakes and Reinsel to set the final.
Kunselman won a 5-1 decision in the opener of Max Bluhm. Belfiore stopped the Lackawanna run with a third-period pin at 172 and Zimmerman and Rafferty notched pins at 189 and 215 before Jonah Houser decisioned the Raiders’ Porter Kahle, 3-0.
Lackawanna tied it at 21-21 with Brayden Clark’s first-period pin of Chris Carroll at 106 before the Raiders put it away with Popson’s 3-1 decision over Cole Henry at 113 and Householder’s technical fall at 120 before the finishing forfeits.