BROOKVILLE — Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team at last Saturday’s Ultimate Duals. In fact, it rarely has.
Only Chestnut Ridge’s bigger day overshadowed the host Raiders’ 4-1 finish on the mat against four other state-ranked teams. As per papowerwrestling.com’s Class AA dual meet rankings going into the weekend, the No. 3 Lions of District 5 dealt the No. 11 Raiders a 35-25 at the end of the day.
The Raiders were the only team to hold 5-0 Chestnut Ridge under 50 points as the Lions roughed up No. 13 Fort LeBoeuf 53-12, defending champion and No. 19 Reynolds 53-9, No. 25 Saegertown 50-18 and No. 4 Burrell 52-19.
Brookville beat Saegertown (42-18), Burrell (40-27), Fort LeBoeuf (40-19) and Reynolds (51-18). Since the Duals began in 1997, the Raiders are now 46-50. It’s their fourth 4-1 performance since the event was expanded and only one time have they been 5-0 — their 2016 state title season.
“I just told the kids they should be happy with themselves,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer, whose team visits Curwensville Thursday. “They came in and beat four quality teams and one with just a tremendous amount of tradition. So I thought it was a good day for us. It’s hard to be perfect in this gym on this day.”
The Lions took 7 of the 13 bouts against the Raiders with four pins and a technical fall, winning four straight bouts from 152 through 189 to take control of the match for good. They came into the weekend featuring seven ranked wrestlers and five of the six in the lineup won bouts against the Raiders.
“They out-bonused us and we lost a toss-up or two and that was the difference against Chestnut,” Klepfer said. “It was one of those deals where they were just a little bit better tonight, but I like where our team is and we’re starting to get there and turning the corner.”
Four Raiders, three of them state-ranked, finished a perfect 5-0 as No. 3 132-pounder Owen Reinsel, No. 11 138-pounder Brayden Kunselman and No. 5 215-pounder Bryce Rafferty ran the table as did freshman 120-pounder Cole Householder.
Jared Popson was 4-1 at 113 and 120 while Brecken Cieleski finished 3-1 at 145 and 152. Cieleski’s 15-2 major over Chestnut Ridge’s Colton Bollman gave the Raiders an 11-6 lead after four bouts.
“Brecken wrestled fantastic against (Bollman) and he put together a nice match and that was a big one,” Klepfer said. “Owen beat the No. 4-ranked guy (Calan Bollman of Chestnut) 7-0, so that’s a quality opponent.”
Senior heavyweight Porter Kahle, moving into a starting role due to the loss of Baily Miller to a knee injury, notched two pins and finished 2-1. His pin came in dramatic fashion as he decked Saegertown’s No. 12 Josh Perrin while trailing 9-0 in the second period. He also finished off the Fort LeBoeuf win with a first-period fall.
“Porter is still trying to figure things out a little bit in some of the positions where he’s reacting the wrong way, but the thing about him is that he keeps wrestling,” Klepfer said. “He was down 9-0 and if you keep wrestling, good things will happen. He was in a weird, tight spot there and bridged out and kept fighting, put the kid on his back and pinned him. That’s what is great about this sport. You are never out of it.”
Some 17 wrestlers contested at least one bout with 18 having at least one decision. No. 7 189-pounder Jackson Zimmerman went 2-3 against a rugged schedule that saw him lose three close bouts to Nos. 5, 8 and 11.
Fort LeBouef and Burrell each were 2-3 while Saegertown and Reynolds finished 1-4.
Reynolds, battling injuries going into the weekend, lost its 215-pounder Mitchell Mason to a gruesome ankle injury in his opening bout of the day against Saegertown’s Porter Brooks.
Mason was transported to Penn Highlands hospital and was scheduled for surgery Saturday or Sunday for “multiple fractures, damaged ligaments/tendons and muscle tissue” according to the family’s Facebook post.
Reynolds, which won its 900th dual meet earlier in the season in the program’s 1,000th match, went into the weekend with a lifetime Duals record of 78-13.
Brookville beat Reynolds by its biggest margin ever in its sixth win in 21 tries against the D10 Raiders. It was the first win over Reynolds since their 2016 PIAA Dual semifinal showdown in Hershey.
Reynolds had lost Mason by then and had to forfeit at heavyweight and 189 while Brookville forfeited to state-ranked Chase Bell at 120 in the second bout of the match. On the mat, Brookville won seven of 10 bouts with six pins and an overtime win from Popson against state-ranked Logan Hammerschmidt in the opener at 113.
At 160, Kolton Griffin stepped in and pinned Reynolds’ unranked Vito Gentile as he finished the day 1-1. The pin put Brookville up 27-15 with five bouts left, two of them forfeit wins.
“I preach to them since day one that you have to be ready and we have 25 guys on the team and all of them will contribute to some degree throughout the year and that’s just the way it is,” Klepfer said. “Kolton got thrown in there against Reynolds and a good kid and that was a big-time win for him. He didn’t back down and stood toe to toe with him. That’s a pretty good win for a freshman in our gym against a team like that.”