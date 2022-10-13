RIDGWAY — In the biggest regular-season meet of the cross country season, the Brookville Raiders established themselves as a legitimate district title contender.
Last Saturday at the Ridgway Invitational held at the Grandinetti Elementary School course which serves as the district race site once again on Oct 29, the Raiders placed third overall with 107 team points.
The top two teams — St. Marys with 72 and Punxsutawney with 73 — were Class 2A teams, so the Raiders were the top Class 1A squad ahead of fourth-place Cranberry (147) and fifth-place Elk County Catholic (148).
How a team runs at the Invite is definitely a gauge of what’s to come in a couple weeks, so Brookville head coach Dan Murdock is happy with what he saw from both teams actually.
“Being third overall and being the top single-A team, that was pretty much everything we’d hoped for,” Murdock said Monday. “We wanted to prove that we were one of the best single-A teams and that was the place to do it. I was pretty happy with those guys and how they ran and as I was talking to (assistant coach) Jenny Fiscus, I wanted to see them perform under a pressure a little bit, so it was nice to see that.”
For the Raiders, freshman Ty Fiscus finished second in 17:21.2, out-racing third-place junior Eli Schreiber of Ridgway to the line by 0.3 seconds. The win went to Coudersport’s defending D9 champion and junior Kevin Sherry in an impressive 16:23.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Jack Gill (19th, 18;15), Cole Householder (19th, 18:15), Brady Means (41st, 18:59) and Alec Geer (43rd, 19:15). Also running were Evan McKalsen (70th, 20:03), Ian Clowes (73rd, 20:14), Jacob Murdock (76th, 20:20), Hunter Rupp (106th, 22:11) and Noah Shick (126th, 26:18). The Raiders didn’t have another regular top-five scorer Coyha Brown in the lineup as well.
“The boys kind of took it upon themselves to fix what was missing and did the work over the summer and if you look at where they’re at last year, our kid who would be eighth or ninth last year would’ve been No. 3 or 4 last year and we graduated just one kid,” Murdock said. “They’ve completely re-done themselves.”
For the Lady Raiders, returning state qualifier in sophomore Erika Doolittle led the team with an 18th-place finish in 21:39. Also scoring were Anna Fiscus (47th, 24:00), Ella Fiscus (59th, 24:45), Kaida Yoder (60th, 24:49) and Casey Riley (8th, 26:58). Also running were McKenzie Jacobson (98th, 28:08), Corinne Siar (100th, 28:33) and Claira Downs (106th, 29:58).
The Lady Raiders were eighth out of 11 teams overall with 191 points. St. Marys won the team title in 43 points with Elk County Catholic finishing second with 61 points, the top Class 1A team finish. DuBois (97), St. Joe’s Catholic Academy (103), Cranberry (128), Punxsutawney (129) and Clearfield (148) were ahead of the Lady Raiders.
“Erika had the third best Brookville time a girl has run on that course, so that was a significant number,” Murdock said. “We have some young girls we’re sharing with other sports. We just need more experience because the effort was certainly there. We don’t quite have all the training in that we need, but the talent is there.”
St. Marys’ Gabby Pistner (19:05) won the race by nearly seven seconds of DuBois’ Morgan Roemer (1912). Elk County Catholic’s trio of Grace Neubert (19:28), Sophia Bille (19:48) and Gianna Bille (20:21) rounded out the top five.
CLARION-LIMESTONE had its lineups in action with the boys scoring in seventh place with 193 points, the third KSAC team behind fourth-place Cranberry (147) and sixth-place North Clarion (167).
Pacing the Lions with a ninth-place finish was Logan Lutz in 17:57. Ty Rankin (28th 18:37), Jack Craig (50th, 19:28), Colton Keihl (65th, 19:52) and Nate Standfest (69th, 20:02). Also running was Riley Rinker (89th, 21:01).
The Lady Lions didn’t score as a team, but had Adisen Jackson finishing 17th in 21:27. Others running were Clara Coulson (38th, 23:25), Olivia Radaker (43rd, 23:53) and Madison Aaron (83rd, 26:43).
IN THE JUNIOR HIGH RACE — In the boys’ race, C-L’s Drake Edmonds was the highest area finisher in third place in 10:15.6, behind Bradford’s Evan Troisi (10:03.4) and runner0up Noah Welland of Karns City (10:08.7).
The Raiders finished second in the team standings behind Bradford as Liam Whitling (5th, 10:20.7) and Luke Fiscus (8th, 10:25) were top-10 finishers.
In the girls’ race, C-L copped the team title as Julianna Schwabenbauer (11:37), Livia McGinley (11:59), Corrine Hepfl (12:08) and Reise Jackson (12:16) were fourth, sixth, ninth and 12th respectively.
Brookville’s Emma Northey was 11th in 12:14.