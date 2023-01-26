BROOKVILLE — Ranking PIAA Class 2A dual meet teams from across the state can be a tricky maneuver.
It’s a reference fans relish, but even the most ardent followers know it’s all about matchups and how lineups face off against each other.
State-wide, it’s not a stretch to figure that the state title runs through District 11 — Notre Dame Green Pond beat D11 rival Saucon Valley for the title last year — or District 1’s Faith Christian, or maybe District 3’s Bishop McDevitt.
Perhaps a cut below that line are a bunch of strong programs and five of those congregated at last Saturday’s Gerry Raymond Automotive Ultimate Duals.
Host Brookville along with long-time participant Reynolds, and other frequent Duals members Chestnut Ridge, Burrell and Fort LeBoeuf made up a round-robin day of close matchups. Plenty of parity, for sure.
The latest papowerwrestling.com Class 2A state rankings had Chestnut Ridge and Burrell at Nos. 4 and 6, Fort LeBoeuf at No. 9, Brookville at No. 12 and Reynolds at No. 23.
So, how does one digest: Fort LeBoeuf beat Brookville (33-25), which beat Reynolds (30-29), which beat its District 10 rival Fort LeBoeuf (37-22), which topped District 5’s Chestnut Ridge (35-24), which beat Reynolds (36-31), which lost to WPIAL power Burrell (31-24), which lost to Brookville (31-25) and Chestnut Ridge (37-24).
“I thought the parity this weekend was just awesome,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “It was a great atmosphere. Everyone I thought was dead-even and it’s good for our area, good for wrestling and our team needed a weekend like this. Our team needed a weekend like this.”
In simpler terms, Fort LeBoeuf and Brookville both finished 3-1, Chestnut Ridge 2-2, and both Reynolds and Burrell 1-3. While the Bison would be the unofficial “champion” of the day since they beat the Raiders, some of the air definitely went out of their efforts considering that they lost to their D10 rivals from Reynolds, which has won the last 10 district dual titles.
“I would’ve taken 3-1 any day if someone offered that to me,” Klepfer said. “We just talked a lot about this day about how you have to be prepared not just for the first match of the day, but every single time you step on the mat. You better be ready to go.
“We stressed to the guys that they may be a guy who loses in the early rounds, but might be needed later in the day and we just try to keep guys positive the whole time. … I thought our guys did a really good job bouncing back after some tough losses and they got some big wins.”
The Raiders started the five-session day at 10 a.m. — each team had one session off — with a tight 34-33 win over Chestnut Ridge, the team that beat the Raiders last year both at the Duals and then in the consolation semifinals at the PIAA Duals in Hershey.
The match was actually decided on the most wins criteria, which the Raiders took by a 7-6 edge after the final score was posted at 33-33. Brecken Cieleski’s 9-2 decision over Mason Weyant in the next-to-last bout at 139 put the Raiders up six and with the tie-clinching seven bouts wins, so they forfeited to the Lions at 145.
Earlier, Easton Belfiore’s 9-3 win at 172 and heavyweight Baily Miller’s 6-3 decision helped key the Raiders who were much better in the upper weights and started with a 24-3 lead in 121 the match that started at 152. But the Lions took the next four bouts with a forfeit at 107 and three pins before they forfeited to Cole Householder at 133. Then the unranked Cieleski then took care of the No. 23 Weyant to secure the win.
Right after that, the Raiders ran into the Bison and the matchups went Fort LeBoeuf’s way in its 33-25 win. The Bison got big wins at 215 and heavyweight with Ryan Welka edging the Raiders’ Gavin Hannah and No. 3 215-pounder Danny Church moving up to beat the Raiders’ Miller 4-0 at heavyweight.
The Raiders, however, finished off the day with two wins. Against Burrell, they got huge wins from Owen Fleming at 127, Burke Fleming at 145 and Kolton Griffin at 152.
Owen Fleming was locked up with a scoreless bout with Jacob Stewart going into the third period before he turned Stewart for a five-point move and a 5-0 decision. Burke Fleming pinned Shawn Oden at 145 and Griffin followed up with a second-period pin of Anthony Barbieri. Then Coyha Brown’s 9-1 major at 160 sealed the win at 31-19 with one bout remaining. The Raiders forfeited at 172 to set the final at 31-25,
Their longtime Duals rival Reynolds wrapped up the Raiders’ day and it was Brookville that jumped out to a 15-6 lead after four bouts with Hannah and Miller starting things with pins at 215 and heavyweight, and Popson winning an 11-6 decision.
The Raiders’ forfeited to state-ranked Louie Gill at 121 and Reynolds tied it up at 15-15 with Grayden Gustas’ 3-2 decision at 127. Reynolds forfeited to Householder at 133 and bumped up No. 13-ranked 133-pounder Chase Bell up to face Cieleski at 139 and Cieleski delivered a 6-0 win.
Reynolds head coach Casey Taylor was docked a team point after the Cieleski win, which proved costly at the end of the match. Griffin delivered another big pin at 152 to put the Raiders up 30-17 with three bouts left.
Reynolds got decisions at 160 and 172 — Vito Gentile 8-3 over Brown at 160 and state-ranked Jalen Wagner 7-1 over the Raiders’ Belfiore at 172 to cut Brookville’s lead to 30-23.
Instead of being down six with one bout left, Reynolds was unable to catch the Raiders down seven with just 189 remaining and Brookville forfeited to set the final. Had it been within reach, the Raiders had No. 7 189-pounder Jackson Zimmerman against Reynolds’ No. 19 Brayden McCloskey leading by six in the final bout of the day.
NOTES: Reynolds’ Wagner, ranked No. 10 at 172, earned the Gilly Memorial Award for his outstanding performance. Wagner owned wins over two ranked foes — No. 3 Conner McChesney of Fort LeBoeuf and No. 16 Isaac Lacinski of Burrell. … Reynolds has won the past 10 D10 Dual titles, its run of five straight state dual titles ending last year. … Burrell had its run of 15 straight WPIAL dual titles stopped by Quaker Valley last year. … Individually for Brookville, only Zimmerman finished the day with an unblemished record at 3-0. Popson, Householder and Griffin were 3-1.