Looking to bounce back from their first loss and still gunning for its first win, the Brookville Raiders and Central Clarion Wildcats are playing at home this week.
The Raiders host Moniteau while the Wildcats host Kane at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
Moniteau (1-3) at
Brookville (4-1)
The Raiders were 41-7 losers to unbeaten Karns City a week ago while the Warriors were outslugging Bradford for a 44-38 win at home for their first win of the season.
The Raiders have won four straight over the Warriors, including 47-14 in West Sunbury last year. Expect another run-heavy attack from Moniteau and if last week is any indication, there will be no doubt about that.
The Warriors ran a whopping 75 plays from scrimmage against the Owls, amassing 575 yards on the ground on 74 handoffs. Junior Matt Martino blasted his way for 287 yards on 28 carries with three touchdowns while junior Hunter Stalker went for 175 yards on 30 carries and sophomore quarterback, who completed one pass for 11 yards, ran for 99 yards on 11 carries.
Interestingly, the Dessicino had thrown 54 passes in the team’s first three games, completing 23 for 244 yards with two TDs and six interceptions. But still, the Warriors are still run-heavy with Martino (64-430, 4 TDs), Stalker (54-293, 1 TD) and Dessicino (35-180, 2 TDs) doing the bulk of the work.
Cooper Boozel (12-133, 2 TDs) is Dessicino’s top receiver.
Martino (41 tackles, 10.3 per game) is the top tackler on the defense that gave up 321 yards passing to Bradford quarterback Elijah Fitton last week.
Warriors, who lost 44-6 to Karns City and 42-14 to Ridgway after opening with a 21-6 loss to Kane, are giving up 335 yards per game.
The Raiders look to get revved up after the Gremlins shut them down last week. They’re averaging 320 yards per game offensively with sophomore quarterback Charlie Krug (74-for-117, 955 yards, 10 TDs, 5 Ints.) looking to go over 1,000 yards for the season.
Last week was the first game the Raiders failed to throw a TD pass since a Week 4 loss to Clarion back in 2019, a span of 19 games coming to an end.
So the Raiders will look to crank it up again. Junior receiver Brayden Kunselman (25-506, 6 TDs) had just two catches last week. Other leading receivers are Noah Peterson (16-189, 3 TDs) and Truman Sharp (14-110, 1 TD). Jackson Zimmerman (35-263, 4 TDs) is the leading rusher.
Defensively, the Raiders are led by Hunter Smith (37 tackles, 6 sacks), Zimmerman (36 tackles), Tate Lindermuth (27 tackles), Carson Weaver (28) and Bryce Weaver (26). Kunselman has a team-high five interceptions.
Kane (3-2) at
Central Clarion (0-4)
The Wildcats try to get in the win column against a Wolves team that’s alternated between wins and losses through their five games, including a 29-0 shutout of Punxsutawney last Friday.
The Wolves have also beaten Bradford (32-18) and Moniteau (21-6) with losses to Ridgway (42-6) and DuBois (34-6).
The Wildcats, who had their game with the Chucks scratched due to COVID-19 concerns in Punxsutawney, haven’t played any of those teams yet. Instead, they’ve started with a schedule that’s gone a combined 16-2.
With losses to Slippery Rock (38-7), Karns City (37-13), Brookville (40-14) and then a tight one at St. Marys last week at 42-39, the Wildcats look to break open against the Wolves.
Kane, going into Punxsutawney, was averaging 205 yards per game with quarterback Harley Morris (41-for-75, 503 yards, 4 TDs, 4 Ints.; 41-174, 1 TD rushing) and Ricky Zampogna (41-180, 1 TD rushing; 13-142 receiving) and receiver Landon Darr (12-135, 2 TDs) leading the offense.
Last week, Darr caught a two TD passes from Morris and intercepted two passes, returning one for a score. Zampogna ran for a TD and made the safety-scoring tackle in the end zone for the Wolves for two more points.
The Wildcats average 228 yards per game offensively with quarterback Jase Ferguson (36-for-79, 520 yards, 6 TDs, 8 Ints.), running back Breckin Rex (50-317, 2 TDs), and receivers Christian Simko (10-210, 3 TDs) and Ashton Rex (10-177, 3 TDs) lead the way.