BROOKVILLE — Even in “defeat,” the Brookville Raiders track and field team turned in an impressive performance at last Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Championships.
Punxsutawney narrowly denied the Raiders a fifth straight team title, edging them in the points race 80-77.
In the meet-ending 4x400-meter relay, the Raiders had to win or finish second and hope the Chucks would finish no better than fifth. They could tie the Chucks with a runner-up finish and a Chucks’ sixth.
So the Raiders’ foursome of Jack Gill, Ian and Jack Pete, and Hunter Geer went out and ran a season-best 3:30.63, over six seconds faster than their No. 2-seeded time. However, the Chucks finished third, just under three seconds behind and secured the team title by three points.
“The kids kept battling all day,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “If you saw the 4x4, you saw that. We had a few disappointments but never went into the tank. I’m really proud of this team for that. Eighty points is usually the magic number and we were three points shy of that. You have to give Punxsy a lot of credit. They earned the team title. I always say make the other guy beat you. We didn’t hand anything to anyone. If we got beat somewhere, that person earned it. At the end of the day, you can’t do much more than that.”
Headed to states for the Raiders are the D9 champion 4x400 and 4x100 relays, the 4x100 relay consisting of both Petes, Geer and Brayden Kunselman, and the runner-up 4x800 relay that qualified with Calvin Doolittle, Gill, Garner McMaster and Cole Householder.
“It’s one of the best all-around team performances as far as getting points in many different events,” Murdock said. “I don’t believe the boys have ever sent all three relays to states. I doubt we have ever had five individual medals from freshman. Lots of bright spots.”
The senior Ian Pete also won the 300 hurdles and his 21 team points scored earned him the James Manners Award for the boys’ MVP. Pete also finished third in the 110 hurdles.
“That was my goal this year, to make it to states in most of my events, so I’m proud of myself and my teammates that we have the opportunity to go further,” Pete said.
Pete’s MVP day actually started with disappointment as he missed out on a state berth with a third in the 110s. He finished behind Punxsutawney’s Tyler Elliott and Moniteau’s Cody Daniels.
“To be honest, I was a little surprised,” Pete said. “Daniels ran his personal-best, so I was caught off-guard by that. But I knew I needed to step up for my other races, so it added fuel to the fire.”
From there, the Raiders put three runners in the top-six scoring spots in the 100 dash with sophomore Jack Pete, the senior Geer and the junior Kunselman finishing third, fourth and sixth. Again, the Raiders were still empty on state berths or titles at that point.
But the smiles began to show when those three and Ian Pete blasted their way to a season-best 4x100 time of 43.49. That got them a No. 7 seed for states and a fourth straight D9 title.
“After the 110s and the 100 dash, we knew we didn’t run to our potential, we knew we had to come together and show people what we have,” Pete said.
Then it was Pete’s time to run “angry” in the 300 hurdles where he ran away from the rest to win in 40.42 seconds. While Dillon Olson owns a state medal in the 300s since the last Raider won a D9 title, Pete is the first Raider since Alex Kerr way back in 2008 to win districts in the 300s.
“That’s my race,” Pete confirmed. “That’s what I look forward to in meets and coming off the Hermitage Invite where ran my personal-best, I was going for a time in the 39s. I was running a little hot. My goal was to catch (runner-up Elliott of Punxsutawney) by the first hurdle, to beat them all on the stagger to the first hurdle and that’s where I got him.”
Pete makes his second trip to states, but first in the 300s. He was third at districts last year and qualified in the 110s where he finished 16th at states.
“Ian is just that type of kid,” Murdock said. “He runs his third-fastest 110 time of his life and narrowly gets beat. He comes back in the 300s and the relays and runs lights out. That was the theme for the day. We had some setbacks, but rebounded. Looking at the seeds, the 110s would have been his most difficult event to try to medal at states. He still has plenty on his plate this weekend. He could come home with three medals.”
“I knew there was almost a zero percent chance he’d let anyone beat him,” assistant coach Dana MacBeth said. “I was very impressed how he took a few minutes to be upset then focused on the next race. He is a great team player too. He enjoys the team concept of the relay and it’s a great warm up for the 300 hurdles. It should be fun watching them in these races. It’s his senior year and he is making the most of it.”
The Raiders’ 4x800 relay ran its second-best time of the year with a 8:32.68, but it was Kane that turned in an impressive winning time of 8:25.14.
“The boys haven’t ever sent all three relays to states, so that was a big accomplishment,” Murdock said. “The 4x8 ran well. We will have another shot at Kane at states –we are in the same heat. We ran good enough to win, but Kane ran better. The 4x1 and 4x4 ran lights out. Those were fun to watch.”
From there, the Raiders scored elsewhere with top-six finishes. Jack Pete and Geer finished fourth and fifth in the 200 dash. Gill and McMaster were fifth and sixth in the 800 run while Doolittle finished sixth in the 3,200 run.
Freshman Kellan Haines scored in three events with a fifth in the 300 hurdles and sixths in both the javelin and 110 hurdles.
Junior John Colgan was fifth in the triple jump as was Brayden Ross in the discus. Freshman Wyatt Lucas was fourth in the javelin as well.
“When you look up and down the lineup, we scored in a very high percentage of the events we entered athletes,” Murdock summed up. “Three in the 100, two in the 200, 800, and javelin. For a meet with 24 teams, that says a lot. I’m really proud of this team and hopeful we can keep things going this weekend at states.
“We have some really good medal chances. The meet format is a little different without prelims in the longer races, so I’m interested to see how that plays out. We are going to be all in and see how much hardware we can bring home.”