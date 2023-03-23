CLARION — Trying to overcome a night of frustrating shooting woes, the Brookville Raiders found themselves trailing by eight points with just under five minutes to go in last Wednesday’s PIAA Class 3A second-round playoff game against Neshannock at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The Raiders scrapped back to within one point with just over two minutes left and then again with 1:47 remaining, but went scoreless down the stretch, the maddening season-worst shooting performance continuing.
Despite the poor shooting that saw the Raiders make just four field goals in the second half, the Raiders almost overcame their shortcomings.
However, three empty Raiders possessions with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final minute led to the Lancers to hang on for dear life and a 44-40 win over the Raiders, whose season finished at 23-3.
Neshannock was knocked out in the next round in last Saturday’s 69-56 loss to WPIAL champion Deer Lakes.
The Raiders shot a season-worst 28 percent (12-for-43) from the field, including and 0-for-12 night from behind the 3-point line. It was the first time the Raiders whiffed from downtown all season and ironically, it was also their best night at the free throw line at 16-for-20 and that kept them in the game.
“Their good defense,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park pinpointed to the main factor for the shooting woes. “They were packing it in and then they ran out on the outside and didn’t let us get into our normal flow. Our decision making tonight wasn’t the greatest and it goes along with that.
“You put their intensity and defense and the way they played us and us finding the ways that were there is what got us in that position.”
But the Lancers didn’t quite clinch the game at the free throw line, going 3-for-11 in the fourth quarter (7-for-16 for the game) and gave the Raiders a chance.
Neshannock led 39-31 at the 4:59 mark after a Luciano DeLillo three-point play that saw him miss the free throw. Back came the Raiders, but slowly.
Two Clayton Cook free throws got the Raiders within 39-38 at the 2:24 mark before David Kwiat ended the drought with a basket 14 seconds later for a 41-38 lead.
Kellan Haines cut it to 41-40 with two free throws at the 1:47 mark. From there, the Lancers missed a front-end one-and-one free throw, turned the ball over and then missed two free throws with 40.7 seconds left.
But the Raiders, off those opportunities missed a 3-point shot by Noah Peterson — Peterson’s missed shot appearing to go out of bounds off a Lancers player — then had a Haines layup erased when Jack Pete, grabbing a dashing down court after a Cook poke-away steal, and drove hard into the paint before dishing to Haines, was called for an offensive foul after colliding with the Lancers’ Anthony Bonner. It was Pete’s fifth and he left the game with 42.4 seconds remaining.
Following the two missed free throws, the Raiders had the ball coming out of a timeout with 31.9 seconds still down a point at 41-40, but DeLillo stole a Raiders pass and was fouled with 19 seconds left.
But once again, the Raiders still had a chance when DeLillo made one of two to push the score to 42-40. But, the Raiders never got a shot off as the Raiders turned it over off a flurry of action on the sideline that appeared to have the Raiders’ Isaac Hetrick pushed as he was receiving the ball. Instead, the Raiders turned it over with 5.1 seconds on the clock and Jack Glies hit two free throws with 3.1 seconds left to seal the hard-fought four-point win.
“We had chances at the end and we also self-imploded on a few. The 3-point shooting wasn’t there (Raiders were 0-for-10) and credit them for pushing out on us,” Park said. “I thought we were going to hit a couple and looked like they were on line, but they didn’t drop. If we hit one of those, that opens things up for us. And I think they shot pretty well from three. They were 7-for-10, so that tells you we weren’t getting the hand up in their faces.”
Glies was the lone double-figure scorer for the Lancers with 13 points while Cook and Pete finished with 14 and 11 points respectively to lead the Raiders. Cook added 12 rebounds and three blocked shots while Pete grabbed 10 boards to complete double-double efforts.
It was a frustrating season-ending loss for Park and the Raiders. When asked about the officiating in a game filled with plenty of contested calls — Neshannock’s bench wasn’t pleased with more than one call as well — Park offered his thoughts, pointing out some examples throughout the game, especially down the stretch.
Park was frustrated with his inability to communicate at times with the officiating crew as well.
“I feel there were tap fouls going against us and no tap fouls called against them as much and I’m not going to turn this on the officials. We didn’t play smart,” Park said. “We played as hard as anyone can give. I’m never questioning my kids’ heart and I’m going to give Neshannock’s defense and what they did against us all the credit.
“But do I think (the officiating) made a difference in the game? Absolutely. And they don’t want to hear it. They’re so smug. They have the right answers and they don’t want to hear it. They’re God.”