For the Brookville Raiders and Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball teams, it’s time to play again.
It’s been quite a layoff for both teams, but Friday night both are back in action as the Raiders meet District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge for the District 5/9 Class 3A Sub-Regional title at Windber High School starting at 7 p.m. while the Lady Lions face Brockway for the D9 Class 2A title at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium starting at 6 p.m.
Tickets for both can be purchased on-line. For the Raiders’ game, it’s $8 per ticket on-line only at www.district5.piaa.org. For C-L, tickets can be purchase on-line at www.piaad9.org for $8 or at the gate for $10 apiece.
Win or lose, both teams advance to the PIAA playoffs starting next week since both the Sub-Regional and D9 Class 2A brackets advance two teams.
For the Raiders, it’ll be next Wednesday. If they win, they’ll host the WPIAL fifth seed — yes, it’s home gymnasiums in the 16-game first round of each bracket this year — and that’ll be either Ellwood City or Washington. A Raiders loss Friday gets them a trip Wednesday to the WPIAL third seed, either South Allegheny or Aliquippa.
The WPIAL seeds will be determined by the winner of Friday night’s WPIAL final between Avonworth and Shady Side Academy. An Avonworth win puts the three and five seeds as South Allegheny and Ellwood City while a Shady Side wins puts those at Aliquippa and Washington.
The C-L/Brockway winner and loser play next Tuesday. The winner gets a home game against the District 10 third-place finisher — the D10 semifinals were scheduled for Wednesday night with West Middlesex vs. Cochranton and Maplewood vs. Cambridge Springs — while the D9 runner-up travels to the WPIAL third-placer which will either be Serra Catholic or Seton LaSalle.
Here’s a closer look at Friday’s games:
BOYS
Brookville (20-2) vs.
Chestnut Ridge (17-7)
It’ll be the fourth year in the sub-regional final for the Raiders and third straight time that the Raiders and Lions square off for the Sub-Regional title and the Raiders have won the first two meeting, including last year’s thrilling 68-58 win at home that saw the Raiders rally from a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter.
Chestnut had to beat Pittsburgh City League’s Perry Academy 71-59 last Saturday to get to the sub-regional final. The Lions are led by double-figure scorers in senior Matt Whysong (18.1 ppg.), junior Christian Hinson (15.9) and sophomore Nate Whysong (10.9).
Matt Whysong was the team’s top scorer last year and while the Raiders’ Jace Miner scored 16 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, Whysong scored 24 with his brother Nate finishing with 14.
The Raiders, who didn’t have a D9 Class 3A foe to face this year, haven’t played since their D9 League-clinching win over DuBois back on Feb. 18. Since then, they’ve scrimmaged Otto-Eldred, Clearfield and DuBois twice. Raiders head coach Dalton Park knows his team has a chore in front of it Friday.
“Their backcourt is pretty good and they have two guards who can shoot and (Matt Whysong) is really quick and then they have a really fast point guard who can shoot mid-range with the others who can shoot threes,” said Park, who watched the Perry game in person. “That’s the work we have cut out for us, so it’s not an easy thing to do when you have two shooters who can spread you enough, so hopefully our bigs can step it up and help us when we need to and we can contain them inside.”
The Raiders once again show balance through their rotation with two double-figure scorers in seniors Danny Lauer (11.6 ppg.) and Griffin Ruhlman (11.3). Lauer leads the team in 3-point shooting with 38 triples on 37 percent shooting while Ruhlman has shot over 65 percent from the field the past eight games.
Hunter Geer (7.1) and Clayton Cook (7.1, team-high 6.5 rebounds per game ahead of Ruhlman’s 5.6) are shooting over 50 percent as well as Ruhlman. Ian Pete (6.4 ppg.) and Noah Peterson (3.3) are also part of the core playing rotation for the Raiders.
“It took us awhile to get there, but they’re finally playing where my expectations thought they should be,” Park said of his team. “It’s hard when you’re 20-2 and you feel like you haven’t played well and you don’t want to get on the kids too hard, but at the same time, I know what we’re capable of and how we have to play in the playoffs and that’s what the kids want. So, I really feel the last five or six games, they’ve stepped it up and shown they can compete at that level.”
GIRLS
C-L (12-8) vs. Brockway (15-7)
Since no other D9 Class 2A teams entered the postseason, the Lady Lions haven’t played since Feb. 15 while Brockway last played in its Allegheny Mountain League semifinal playoff matchup where it lost to eventual champion and D9 Class 1A finalist Elk County Catholic, 41-34.
The teams were supposed to play during the regular season, but their schedule Feb. 4 game at Brockway was postponed and not rescheduled.
The Lady Lions share five common foes with Brockway — Karns City, Moniteau, Clarion and Union from the KSAC and Ridgway. C-L is 2-5 against that group with splits with Karns City and Moniteau. Brockway is 4-2 against the group with a split against Ridgway.
The Lady Lions are led by Frances Milliron (15.9 ppg.) and Kendall Dunn (13.1) while Brockway’s duo of Danielle Wood (17.5) and Selena Buttery (16.8) account for 75 percent of their team’s scoring.