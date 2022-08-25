BROOKVILLE — Injuries are part of the game. Brookville Raiders head coach Scott Park just doesn’t care for it being the prevailing theme of any season.
But it has in the past and out of the gate this year, that’s the case again as Park heads into his eighth season at the helm of the Raiders, who were 7-4 a year ago.
The Raiders are banged up, scrimmaging last Saturday at Redbank Valley with a handful of regulars out with or held out of action for precautionary reasons with the start of the regular season Friday night against Central Clarion at the C-L Sports Complex.
Naturally, that made it hard to walk off the field at New Bethlehem with a whole lot of warm fuzzies about his team. But it’s still August, Park knows he has a roster that, if healthy, should contend in Region 1 in the newly formatted District 9 League and gun for a Class 2A title.
“We know we’re banged up a little and need to keep plugging away,” Park said. “Saturday, the coaching staff didn’t like the effort which wasn’t there at times. We’re not at full strength where we want to be, but we should be good enough to win games. We have to get the people filling in to step up more and we have to make sure our experienced guys are still giving us the 110 percent we need every play. We have to keep working on that.”
The Raiders lost just five regulars to graduation, so plenty of experienced performers are back on the field this year. Regardless of the current situation, Park knows where his team needs to be come November.
“Nothing has changed,” Park said. “Our goal is to always make the playoffs and win that district title, but from now until we get everybody back, we just need some of those younger guys to step up.
“We should be better with what we have back and lost. I definitely think we should be better on both sides of the ball with everybody coming back, but that’s just on paper. We have to get the ball rolling and I’m sure we will.”
JUNIOR QUARTERBACK CHARLIE KRUG was one of the regulars who were held out of last week’s scrimmage as he recovers from an offseason knee injury. His status for Friday is uncertain, but he’s coming off an impressive rookie season that saw him throw for 2,009 yards and 22 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while also running for 80 yards and four TDs.
“You always want to be better and that’s good. He’s put in a lot of work,” Park said. “He got bigger over the summer and did stuff to make himself better.”
When Krug is on the field, he’ll key an offense that has plenty of skill guys back, led by the team’s top three receivers led by seniors Brayden Kunselman (48-824, 8 TDs), Noah Peterson (33-534, 8 TDs) and Truman Sharp (25-261, 3 TDs). Kunselman is one of the premier playmakers in the district, Peterson is coming off a strong rookie season as a junior and Park has been impressed with Sharp’s offseason work and first scrimmage performances.
Senior John Colgan, sophomore Easton Belfiore and freshmen Hayden Freeman and Sam Krug are other skill guys who could catch passes in the Raiders’ spread offense.
Senior Jackson Zimmerman was the team’s second-leading rusher (64-386, 5 TDs) last year and he’ll be the lead guy carrying the ball this year with sophomore transfer Tony Ceriani showing the staff in the preseason that he’ll be a factor with the ball out the backfield as well.
All of that will be behind a line that has everyone back but graduated Hunter Smith — junior Danny Drake at center, senior Baily Miller and junior Jack Knapp at guard, and seniors Nathan Haney and Braedon Long at tackle. Long didn’t see action last Saturday.
In tight end sets, look for senior Bryce Weaver or Gavin Hannah to man the spot or perhaps senior Braiden Davis. Davis or Weaver weren’t on the field at Redbank Valley either.
Look for sophomore Jacob Clinger to see plenty of action at either guard or forward as well as senior Caden Marshall at tackle.
PARK SAID that the biggest key for the defense is to replace the pass-rushing and disruptive line play from the graduated Smith, but the Raiders return regulars at nine positions with Kunselman’s seven interceptions pacing the secondary from one of the safety spots and senior linebacker Carson Weaver’s unit-best 77 tackles.
“We are looking to replace the play-making ability of Hunter on the line and have to find someone who will give us that type of push on the line,” Park said. “I think Baily (Miller) has that opportunity from the nose and Braiden (Davis) can be that force from the outside.”
Haney and Miller return to end spots on the front line with Drake and Clinger as other options. Long also returns to one of the ends when he’s healthy. First-year senior nose tackle Jed Fritsch, a 6-foot-8, 190-pounder, has turned heads in the preseason and will certainly be a factor out of the gate. Davis, when ready, will be on the end where he started last year. Freshman Connor Ansinger will also serve as a backup lineman.
Carson Weaver and Zimmerman will man the inside linebacker spots again with Belfiore and Hannah getting time on the outside. Bryce Weaver, when available, will likely be on the inside with his twin brother moving to the outside. Senior Lucas Haight is another linebacker on the depth chart.
Peterson, Sharp and Colgan will see time at the cornerback spots with Kunselman and Ceriani starting at safety. Expect to see the freshmen Freeman and Sam Krug filling in at any of the secondary spots as well.
SPECIAL TEAM jobs are going to either Zimmerman or Bryce Weaver at punter and Kunselman at kicker.
PARK’S COACHING STAFF has grown with another former head coach along with a 2003 BAHS graduate and former standout. Along with Park are returners Gabe Bowley, Nick Nosker, Andy Martino and Jim Rush with former Brockway Rovers head coach Frank Zocco and former Raider and most recently a St. Marys assistant coach Bill Morrison.
Park will now have Morrison as his defensive co-ordinator with Nosker working with the special teams and helping Rush with the defensive line. Rush will also work with the running backs. Zocco is Martino’s assistant offensive co-ordinator while also helping Bowley with the offensive line. Bowley will also work with the defensive line.
That’s plenty of coaching experience and talent that surrounds the head coach.
“It’s not an ego thing for me,” Park said. “I’m the CEO. I told Coach Morrison the defense is pretty much his show and to just let me know what he’s doing so there are no surprises. I’ve done that with Andy. The staff has gotten along, we’ve worked well together and it’s been a good thing. It’s worked out tremendously.”
Also on the staff at the volunteer level as well as working in the junior high ranks are Casey Belfiore, Tom Krug, John MacBeth, Jamie Lindermuth, Elliot Park and Jordan Haugh as well as Shaun Reynolds.
ROSTER
Seniors: Noah Peterson, Lucas Haight, John Colgan, Jackson Zimmerman, Truman Sharp, Brayden Kunselman, Bryce Weaver, Braiden Davis, Carson Weaver, Jed Fritsch, Caden Marshall, Nathan Haney, Baily Miller.
Juniors: Charlie Krug, William Beal, David Johnson, Scott Conner, Braeden Long, Damon Snyder, Jack Knapp, Logan Loy, Danny Drake, Michael Colgan.
Sophomores: Caden Mesanko, Damon Rittenhouse, Easton Belfiore, Gavin Hannah, Lance Spencer, Jacob Clinger, Austin Colgan, Nick Highfield.
Freshmen: Sam Krug, Trenton Colgan, Hayden Freeman, Donte Morey, Cody Sedor, Josiah Balzer, Connor Ansinger, Aaron Turner, Aiden Marshall.