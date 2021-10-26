BROOKVILLE — Rallying from a shutout to the edge of a come-from-behind thriller, the Brookville Raiders came out on the short end of a 14-13 loss to Ridgway last Friday night.
Down 14-0 going into the fourth quarter, the Raiders scored two touchdowns in a six-minute stretch. The problem was it only added up to 13 points.
After quarterback Charlie Krug’s 21-yard pass to Noah Peterson — their second TD hookup of the rally — the Raiders sent out the kicking team with Logan Oakes set to tie things up with 40 seconds left.
But Oakes’ kick was blocked, it appeared, by Eric Salberg and the Elkers were able to dance off the field a few moments later following a failed onside kick attempt with the one-point win.
Monday, Raiders head coach Scott Park didn’t shy away at all with the decision to send out Oakes. He’s 25-for-31 following the loss, solid numbers at the high school level.
“There wasn’t a discussion (to go for two points instead),” Park said. “I looked at my coaching staff and we all said ‘one’ and we’ve been pretty consistent with getting the one point. Maybe if we were away or something, some feel that if you’re away you play for the win, but it never really crossed our mind.”
The snap was low and the ball was placed up by holder Easton Belfiore in time for a boot, but Oakes’ kick didn’t get high enough to avoid the game-winning block by the Elkers.
“They brought two guys up the middle and it’s hard to see on film, but Danny (Drake) thought he was run over (the snapper) on the play and you can’t do that. He was upset about that,” Park said.
The loss to the Elkers dropped the Raiders to 6-3 going into this week’s regular-season finale while Ridgway improved to 6-3 and basically secured third place behind Large School Division champion St. Marys and Karns City. The Raiders could land in a three-way tie for third if DuBois would beat Karns City this week, creating an unbreakable three-way tie — the Beavers beat the Elkers and the Raiders beat the Beavers — for third.
Ridgway outgained the Raiders, 286-219, getting a big game from senior Dom Allegretto. He blasted 66 yards around the end on the Elkers’ first offensive play of the game for a 7-0 lead. Then he hit Eric Hoffman with a 25-yard TD pass with 4:01 left in the third quarter for the 14-0 lead.
Allegretto threw for 157 yards and ran for 92 on 10 carries. Meanwhile, the Elkers’ defense held the Raiders to 96 yards on the ground on 37 attempts and limited quarterback Charlie Krug to 9-for-24 passing for 123 yards with an interception to go along with the two TD passes.
“It wasn’t an X and O issue,” Park said. “We ran the same plays the first three quarters that we ran in the fourth and for whatever reason, we weren’t making the plays. I don’t know if it was just because we had our backs to the wall that they were starting to focus more or that kind of thing.
“It was on both sides of the ball, catches we didn’t make on offense balls we should’ve intercepted on defense or batted down that were tipped and went into their hands for first downs. We just have to get guys who step up and make plays.”
The Raiders couldn’t take advantage of a couple of first-half opportunities. A snap over Elkers punter Cam Marciniak’s head gave the Raiders great field position at the Ridgway 27, but after an initial first down, a 4th-and-10 throw by Krug was dropped.
Ridgway gave the ball right back on an Eric Salberg fumble five plays later, setting up the Raiders at the Elkers’ 30. But as was the previous possession, the Raiders were unable to come away with anything as Dan Park had a strip sack on Krug at the Ridgway 19 and the Elkers recovered.
Ridgway then had its first sustained drive of the night into the second quarter that went for 59 yards on 13 plays — as Allegretto had two lengthy third down throws on third-and-long to keep the drive alive — but Jack Benninger missed a 33-yard field goal to end it.
The Elkers made it 14-0 at the 4:01 mark of the third when the Elkers took advantage of good field position after Allegretto’s interception of Krug gave the ball at the Raiders’ 27.
Allegretto was able to keep the drive alive on fourth-and-6 at the Brookville 23 as he scrambled for 12 yards. After a holding call backed up the Elkers to the Brookville 25, Allegretto found a wide-open Eric Hoffman for the score and 14-0 lead after the point-after kick.
A Raiders’ three-and-out gave the Elkers to make it a three score game towards the end of the third quarter. But Ridgway would turn it over on downs as Allegretto’s scramble on 4th-and-9 from the Brookville 24 was three yards short.
Brookville’s comeback began as running back Tate Lindermuth was able to pick up a couple first downs before Krug as able to use his arm. Held to minimal yardage prior to the fourth quarter, Krug found Brayden Kunselman for 39 yards on a second-and-26 play that got them down to the Ridgway 28-yard line.
Jackson Zimmerman’s bruising 11-yard run through the heart of the Elkers defense set up first down at the Ridgway 11, but a couple runs ended up losing a yard.
On third-and-11, Krug rolled out to the left and found Peterson for a 12-yard touchdown over a Ridgway defender with 6:41 left in the game. Oakes tacked on the extra point as Ridgway held a 14-7 lead.
“Both of Noah’s catches were pretty good, the first one was in the back corner of the end zone,” Park said of Peterson’s only two catches. “He was able to high-point it. He had trouble throughout the game getting away from the defender to get space, but he was able to come up with those two plays.”
All the momentum was with the home team as Brookville forced an Elkers three-and-out, but the Raiders only got three yards on a fourth-and-4 and turned it right over. After the Elkers punted at midfield with 1:55 left, Brookville got the ball back at the Ridgway 21.
On first down, Krug was able to buy time in the backfield and found Kunselman for a sideline, toe-tapping 19-yard gain that would’ve been a highlight on Sundays. It appeared the comeback was over on the next play as Allegretto picked off Krug, but a defensive holding call negated the turnover.
With the ball at midfield, Brookville needed four plays to find the end zone once again. Krug found Cooper Shall for an 11-yard pickup and a Ridgway late hit penalty set up Brookvile at the 21-yard line. That’s when Krug found Peterson in the end zone yet again for a 21-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left in the game.
The point-after kick turned out to be the difference as the Elkers came up with the big block.
Tyler Kolesar of the Courier-Express/Tri-County Weekend contributed to this story.