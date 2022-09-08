While the Brookville Raiders play their third game of the season on the road in as many weeks, the Central Clarion Wildcats make their season debut at one of their two homes on the turf at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.

The 0-2 Raiders visit unbeaten Keystone (2-0) while the Wildcats (2-0) square off for the first time ever against Union/A-C Valley (1-1). Both Friday night kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m.

