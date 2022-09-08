While the Brookville Raiders play their third game of the season on the road in as many weeks, the Central Clarion Wildcats make their season debut at one of their two homes on the turf at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
The 0-2 Raiders visit unbeaten Keystone (2-0) while the Wildcats (2-0) square off for the first time ever against Union/A-C Valley (1-1). Both Friday night kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Here’s a closer look at Friday’s games:
Brookville (0-2) at
Keystone (2-0)
The Raiders head to Knox looking for their first win. They’re also looking to be a week healthier hoping to return some of their injured players to the lineup.
Last week’s 30-0 loss at Tyrone was actually encouraging for head coach Scott Park, although that was the team’s first shutout loss in six seasons. The Golden Eagles look to be a strong Class 3A team from District 6.
Keystone ran out to a surprisingly lopsided 43-7 win over Union/A-C Valley last week also at home and first-year head coach Todd Smith has his Panthers off to a good start. They’re a run-heavy offense that’s attempted just 12 passes all season, with just one completion in last week’s game.
Seniors Kyle Nellis (43-292, 6 TDs) and Tyler Albright (15-205, 1 TD) key the running game with Rayce Weaver (5-for-12, 94 yards, 1 TD, 3 Ints.) running the offense at quarterback.
“Obviously, they can’t be taken lightly,” Park said Monday night. “Todd has been around for awhile and it looks like his guys have really bought into what he brought to Keystone and we have to be ready to go. We’re just trying to get people healthy and back in there and hopefully in a couple weeks, we’ll be back to full strength.”
Last week, senior Noah Peterson made his debut at quarterback and completed 5 of 8 passes for 20 yards with an interception. Brayden Kunselman caught three balls for 10 years. Tony Ceriani and Carson Weaver ran for 56 and 44 yards respectively.
So it’s a matter of getting players comfortable in new roles and/or adding healthy bodies to a lineup that’s not where Park figures it’ll be later in the season.
“Our goals are still there,” Park said. “It’s to get to the playoffs and play for a district title. We just have to keep trying to get people healthy.”
The Raiders and Panthers meet for the 41st time with the Raiders winning the past two matchups, the last coming in a 63-6 rout of the Panthers at the end of the 2017 regular season. They hold a 31-9 series edge.
Union/ACV (1-1)
at Cent. Clarion (2-0)
While the Wildcats grinded out a 29-24 win on the road against D9 Class 1A contender Port Allegany last week, the Falcon Knights were humbled mightily on the road at Keystone in a 43-7 blowout loss.
The Panthers led 22-0 by halftime and racked up 242 of their 256 offensive yards off the Falcon Knights on the ground, adding an interception return for a touchdown as well. The Panthers completed just one pass for 14 yards.
The Falcon Knights didn’t have two two-way starters in the lineup with Dawson Camper and Ryan Cooper and their statuses are uncertain for head coach Brad Dittman’s team that returns from last year’s Class 1A runner-up finish to Redbank Valley.
The Falcon Knights have plenty back with Camper and Mikey Card as the top two running backs. Card ran for 71 yards on 11 carries last week. He ran for 898 yards and 7 TDs last year with Camper going for 631 yards and 13 TDs.
Sophomore quarterback Brody Dittman, coming off a 4-for-16 effort last week with two interceptions, has thrown for 156 yards overall, completing 14 of 32 passes. Skyler Roxbury is his top target with six receptions for 60 yards.
The Wildcats have amassed plenty of points and yards, 71 in two games while averaging 383 yards per game, with sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson keying the pass-heavy offense. He’s completed 21 of 38 passes for 583 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
Ashton Rex (5-293, 3 TDs), Drew Hotchkiss (5-134), Dawson Smail (4-79) and Tommy Smith (5-77, 1 TD) are his leading targets. On the ground, the Wildcats haven’t scored a touchdown and Brady Quinn (4-46) leads in yardage with Braylon Beckwith (9-37) leading in carries.
This is the first matchup between the co-operative programs. The last time Union/ACV played Clarion was 2016 and 2017, both of them Bobcats wins of 54-0 and 47-0. The Falcon Knights lost three straight to C-L from 2016 through 2018, the 2018 matchup going 40-0.