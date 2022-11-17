Not long after his team’s season-ending 35-0 loss to Central Clarion last Saturday in the D9 Class 2A final, Raiders head coach Scott Park once again gave an approving nod to his team’s clawing back to a 6-6 finish after starting 1-4.
“I have been coaching for a lot if years,” Park said. “This is the most proud I have ever been There are teams when they are 1-4 that wouldn’t be sitting in the position that we are sitting in a lot of credit goes to them and to my coaches to keep them focused and climb back in the second half of the season.”
Park was open about this being his final season as head coach during the year. After the loss to Central Clarion, he acknowledged that is the case.
“When I took the job, I was originally planning to do it until (son) Elliot’s group went through and we were on a pretty good run,” Park said Tuesday night. “With the sophomore group which are seniors now, I saw a lot of potential there and I thought I’d give it two more years. That was a part of it.
“And the other thing is that I always wanted to go out on my own. I didn’t want to be forced out and I didn’t want to leave the program in bad shape and I think there’s enough talent coming back. And I have a lot of young, enthusiastic coaches on my staff that I can feel who can take over and do a good job. I just feel the time is right.”
Park’s eight-year tenure, which began in 2015, finished with a 48-35 record.
The 1987 BAHS graduate started his varsity football coaching career at Sheffield where he compiled a 10-37 record in five seasons from 2002-06 after serving as an assistant five seasons there before taking over as head coach.
Park returned to Brookville as a physical/education teacher in 2012 and has been in that position since. Park served on Chris Dworek’s staff for two years before Park replaced Dworek before the 2015 season.
But football is only part of Park’s coaching resume. He’s coached junior high wrestling at Brookville and Brockway for a couple seasons while coaching Little League baseball and serving as Brookville Area Little League’s President.
“I always knew what sports did for me when I was in junior high and in high school and I always had good coaches,” Park said. “We may not have won a lot of games, but I learned a lot of good things that the coaches instilled in me and I just wanted everybody to have the same opportunity or better than what I had. ... I don’t know where I’d be if it wasn’t for sports. That’s just a big factor.”
Former Raiders head football coach Mike Donghia and wrestling coach Lenny Ferraro, Park says, stand out the most as far as his most influential to his own coaching career.
“Mike’s first year was my brother Matt’s senior season (1989) and he came in and moved Matt from quarterback to running back and I was college and I was really mad,” Park remembers. “But he knew what he was doing and Matt had a really good year and then once I graduated, I was back here trying to find a job and Mike put me on the junior high staff with Dick and Bill Thompson.
“Mike invited me to the varsity coaching meetings on Sundays and stuff like that and I learned from that. That was a big thing for me.”
Park’s final tenure as head coach with the Raiders included adding several coaches to the staff with head coaching experience. He brought in Frank Varischetti,who coached at Brockway and DuBois before running Brookville’s offense for two seasons. Dworek was added to the staff as well and through his tenure he’s relied on the abilities of many different coaches — currently Bill Morrison, Nick Nosker, Andy Martino, Jim Rush and John MacBeth along with former Brockway head coach Frank Zocco.
Park delegated plenty of authority to his assistants.
“When I interviewed for the head coaching job, I had in my mind the structure I wanted to use,” Park said. “When I was the head coach at Sheffield, I had to run the offense and worry about all the school stuff with paperwork and the administration part of things as well and I just wanted to structure myself more like a CEO if I got another opportunity.
“I think in the long run, it made us better as a coaching staff and a team through the years.”
