HERMITAGE — Brookville senior Ian Pete helped propel the Raiders to a fourth-place finish at the 20-team City of Hermitage Track and Field Invitational with mostly a District 10 field hosted by Hickory High School Saturday afternoon.
Pete won the 300-meter hurdles with a career-best time of 40.34, which also ranks as the fastest turned in by a PIAA Class 2A athlete so far this spring according to the latest pa.milesplit.com rankings.
“Ian has the top time in the state right now and he’d have to drop some more to win it, but he is in definite state medal contention,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “He is capable of running in the 39s, so he is a serious contender.”
Pete also finished second in the 110 hurdles with a 15.74. He ran a leg on the runner-up 4x100 relay (45.29) that included Hunter Geer, Charlie Krug and Nick Shaffer and also a leg on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (3:40.25) with Geer, Jack Gill and Garner McMaster.
The Raiders also placed second in the 4x800 relay (8:41.6) with Calvin Doolittle, McMaster, Gill and Cole Householder.
“The relays did well,” Murdock said. “Especially considering we had to move guys around. Our 4x8 ran a season-best by 12 seconds. Things are coming together. We could use another couple days and we are getting close to where we should be.”
Geer also finished third in the 200 dash (23.56) and fourth in the 100 dash (11.48).
The Raiders scored 64 points, tying with host Hickory behind Slippery Rock (108.25), Grove City (106) and General McLane (94.25).
Three freshmen qualified for districts as Wyatt Lucas finished third in the javelin (154 feet, 11 inches). Brayden Ross threw 125 feet in the discus to finish seventh while Kellan Haines qualified in the 110 hurdles (17.02) with a ninth-place finish.
Also scoring with a top-eight finish was John Colgan’s sixth in the triple jump (40 feet, 5 inches).
“That’s the best competition most of our team has ever seen with the exception of the few kids who have been to states,” Murdock said. “Good competition and good weather made for a great day.”
The Lady Raiders were 12th among 18 scoring teams. The highest finish came from the fourth-place 4x100 relay (53.11) of Kailin Bowser, Morgan and Julie Monnoyer and Autumn Walter.
Laynee Sorbin scored in three events with a third in the triple jump (34 feet, 11 1/4 inches) and eights in the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches) and pole vault (8 feet). Julie Monnoyer was sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.66) and triple jump (34 feet, 11 1/4 inches), and eighth in the long jump (15 feet, 6 3/4 inches). Morgan Monnoyer was sixth in both the 100 and 200 dashes (13.2 and 27.51).
The 4x400 relay of Erika Doolittle, Bowser, Morgan Monnoyer and Walter was sixth in 4:34.8 while the 4x800 relay of Doolittle, Izabel Simpson, Janell Popson and Anna Fiscus finished eighth in 11:23.72.
Bethany Hack was eighth in the shot put with her career-best toss of 31 feet, 3 3/4 inches.
“I thought things went pretty well,” Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman said. “Laynee qualified for district in the high jump and her consistency in the triple jump is great to see and I thought Bethany had a breakthrough day as well.”