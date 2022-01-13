BROOKVILLE — Turning up the defensive heat, the Brookville Raiders kept their perfect record intact and pulled away for a 66-35 win over Punxsutawney last Thursday night.
The plan was for the 9-0 Raiders to host a worthy foe Tuesday night as Vision Academy, a prep school out of Brooklyn, N.Y., was scheduled to come to town.
However, COVID-19 issues with Vision Academy forced the postponement of the game until early February. What potentially looks to be the best high school-aged team to perhaps play on the Brookville Area High School gymnasium floor actually looked up Brookville in the offseason for a chance to schedule a date.
So Friday, the Raiders are scheduled to return to the floor for a game when they travel to Bradford. The Owls had won five straight games going into Wednesday’s game at Kane after starting the season 1-4.
Bradford has beaten Ridgway (40-33), DuBois Central Catholic (49-43) and St. Marys (39-27) during the run. It lost to Warren (54-41) back on Dec. 14.
Next week, the Raiders have a three-game week with another league game at DuBois Monday, and non-league games at home with West Branch and Brockway next Wednesday and Friday.
Last week against the Chucks, the Raiders led 27-24 at halftime, struggling shooting the ball at 36 percent (9-for-25) while the Chucks hung around with some scrappy play that gave them a 24-23 lead with 2:14 left before halftime.
But in the second half, the Raiders forced 11 turnovers, limited the Chucks to 31 percent shooting (5-for-16) and outscored them 39-11 in the final two quarters to notch the District 9 League win that hiked that mark to 3-0.
“I think defensively, we picked it up a notch or two and played with more intensity,” said Raiders assistant coach Bud Baughman, who was running the team in place of a sick head coach Dalton Park. “Punxsutawney played a great half and made some shots and we didn’t make many. But in the second, we had more intensity.”
A 9-2 run to start the third put the Raiders up double figures for the first time at 36-26 on Danny Lauer’s basket at the 4:37 mark. Lauer capped the third with another basket with 14 seconds remaining to push the lead to 46-30.
Lauer led the Raiders with 14 points while Griffin Ruhlman turned in a double-double effort with 15 points and 12 rebounds. He was coming off a strong performance in Tuesday’s 69-67 win over Meadville with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
Ten different Raiders scored and all contributed to a scorching second half of shooting — 15-of-24 from the field with eight different players hitting a combined nine 3-pointers on 20 attempts for the game — with Ian Pete scoring eight points. Clayton Cook and Garner McMaster finished with seven points.
The Raiders outrebounded the Chucks, 30-18. Noah Weaver scored eight of his team-high 10 points in the first half. Gabe Kengersky and Donnie Neese each scored eight points.
The Raiders outscored the Chucks 20-5 in the fourth quarter, starting the quarter with a 14-3 run and the largest lead was the final score.
“We really haven’t put four quarters together all year, so that was my message to the team at the end of the game,” Baughman said. “We have to play with that intensity the whole game and not just a half.”
The Raiders’ junior varsity squad also stayed unbeaten with a 44-18 win at Jack Pete scored 16 points and Charlie Krug finished with six.