BRADFORD — Grinding out an always tough District 9 League win on the road at Bradford, the Brookville Raiders basketball team kept its perfect record intact in last Friday night’s 44-25 win.
Some items of note going into Wednesday and Friday non-conference home games with West Branch and Brockway before resumption of the D9 League schedule at Punxsutawney next Wednesday:
— The Raiders haven’t been 10-0 since their unbeaten regular season in 1987-88. Only three other times have they started as good as this season, 1940-41, 1939-40 and 1926-27.
— And yes, Bradford’s home court has been a brutal visit for the Raiders historically. Friday was just their 11th known win there in the past 85 years, or roughly a mark of 11-45. The Raiders are 5-5 over their past 10 trips with three straight wins.
— Monday’s scheduled showdown at DuBois was postponed and no makeup was announced by press time.
— Last Tuesday’s home game with Vision Academy of Brooklyn, N.Y., was postponed to Feb. 10.
Against the Owls, Raiders scored 35 of their 44 points in the second and fourth quarters. Their 17-5 second quarter gave them a 13-point halftime lead thanks to a buzzer-beater by Danny Lauer before the break that capped a 17-2 run to close the half.
From there, the Owls did get within five points at 26-21 early in the fourth quarter, but that’s as close it got the rest of the way as the Raiders improved their league mark to 4-0.
The Raiders shakily dealt with Bradford’s aggressive zone defense at times, especially the first quarter, but the Owls couldn’t finish much of their opportunities against the Raiders defense.
Bradford shot just 27 percent (9-for-33) from the field and were 0-for-8 from beyond the 3-point line. The Raiders, who shot 45 percent (17-for-38 and only 2-for-13 from 3-point territory) helped force 20 Owls turnovers, but committed 19 of their own, thus limiting the points off turnovers edge to just 18-15.
“I thought Bradford played hard, all five, six or seven guys they used,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park. “That’s what I told my guys before the game. I wanted people to see all of our guys playing hard and I didn’t the feeling we did that. I can say that about Bradford.”
Danny Lauer scored seven of his game-high 16 points in the second quarter while Clayton Cook added six of his 13 points in the second as well and led the team with seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Lauer’s buzzer-beating three put the Raiders up 22-9 at halftime.
“I still wasn’t feeling too good about the game because every time we’d build a lead, they’d close the gap and we just weren’t playing smooth,” Park said. “Maybe we can chalk it up to not playing for awhile and maybe having a little rust. It’s probably what we needed, a game like this before Saturday and hopefully we’ll be ready.”
Hunter Geer finished with nine points for the Raiders. Cam Austin led the Owls with 12 points.
The Raiders last played back on Jan. 6 in a 66-35 win over Punxsutawney, so they went into the West Branch matchup with just one game in a 12-day span.
Brookville’s junior varsity team stayed unbeaten with a 45-27 win as Jack Pete scored 10 points.