STRATTANVILLE — Charlie Krug was throwing darts, the Brookville Raiders turned two Central Clarion turnovers into 13 points and kept three scoring drives alive on four fourth down conversions in what turned into a 40-14 rout of the Wildcats last Friday night on Homecoming at the Clarion-Limestone Sports Complex.
Krug was nearly perfect, completing 17 of 21 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Brayden Kunselman covering 40 and 62 yards. His 62-yarder on the first drive of the second half made it 40-7 and Krug was finished for the game at quarterback.
“I’d say that was his best game,” Park easily agreed. “Coach (Andy) Martino and (Gabe) Bowley has been working with him on staying in the pocket, maybe a half-second longer and when he does that he also opens up more lanes for him to run if there’s nobody open. There’s no doubt he’s getting better every game.”
Krug also hit Noah Peterson for a 52-yard TD in the first half and he finished with 43 yards rushing on just eight carries.
The Raiders controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, taking advantage of a short-handed Wildcats unit that had three starters out. They sacked freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson twice and intercepted him three times, one of them a middle screen pass picked off by lineman Hunter Smith who stepped in the end zone from four yards out in the first half.
Brookville, which takes a 4-0 record into its home game with unbeaten Karns City Friday night, outgained Central Clarion, 362-210. The Raiders held a 329-133 edge when they made it 40-7 with 6:53 left in the third quarter.
“That’s where it starts, on both sides of the ball, Park said. “We’ve been fortunate enough that we’ve been able to control that line of scrimmage most of the season so far. I thought we did well and I know Central Clarion was down some players, but you have to play what they put out there and I thought we did well establishing ourselves at the line.”
The Raiders led 6-0 going into the second quarter, their score coming on Krug’s 40-yard TD pass to Kunselman, a long throw to the junior receiver one play after Krug hit Truman Sharp on a short connection on a third-and-10 play that turned into a 32-yard pickup.
Kunselman’s fifth interception of the season inside the Raiders’ 5 set up the scoring drive. His only two catches of the game went for 102 yards. He added another 51 all-purpose yards for the night on his ensuing 25-yard interception return, 9-yard punt return and 17-yard kick return.
The Wildcats punted on their next two possessions with the Raiders starting a scoring spree that saw them score 20 points in a little over three minutes. The first punt gave the Raiders the ball at their own 43 and they drove 57 yards on 11 plays, converting on two fourth downs during the drive. Tate Lindermuth capped off the drive with a 2-yard run and it was 13-0 with 9:54 left in the half.
Central Clarion’s second punt pinned the Raiders at their own 10 and after an illegal procedure penalty backed them up five yards, they went the distance to make it 19-0. The 12-play drive saw two third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion, that one being Jackson Zimmerman’s 30-yard TD run on fourth-and-two at the 3:46 mark.
It was a frustrating early them for Central Clarion head coach Dave Eggleton’s team.
“We won three-fourths of the plays on defense. It was that fourth play that seemed to bite us every time and we have to limit that,” Eggleton told the Clarion News afterward. “We had a lot of guys playing out of position and missing and I thought we really played hard in the second half. The guys came out and played hard and played for each other.”
On the Raiders’ drive finished by Zimmerman, the Wildcats lost senior lineman Cole Wrhen to an injury on a Zimmermman 5-yard run at the 6:52 mark. He was taken off the field on a stretcher after his helmet was knocked off on the play and was apparently kneed in the head as the play finished.
Wrhen put a thumbs-up sign to the crowd as they wheeled him off and later report from his father, B.J., according to D9and10Sports.com, reported than he was doing OK and was in good spirits.
The Wildcats’ ensuing drive went backward literally. On a rare second-and-41 play — the Wildcats were whistled for a 10-yard illegal block play and 24-yard holding infraction — from Wildcats’ 10, freshman quarterback Jace Ferguson had his screen pass picked off by Raiders senior lineman Hunter Smith who returned it just four yards for the touchdown.
The play reminded Park of Martin Decker’s key interception off a middle screen in the Raiders’ wild 60-52 win over the then C-L Lions back at C-L in 2017.
“What can you say about Hunter,” said Park “He’s just having a great year.”
After forcing Central Clarion on a three-and-out possession, the Raiders made it 33-0 when two plays later Krug found Peterson for their 52-yarder with just 41 seconds left in the first half.
But it was enough time for the Wildcats to get on the board, but not before losing top running back Breckin Rex to an injury on a 3-yard run to start the drive. Ferguson then hit Christian Simko, who nearly went 73 yards for a TD but was tackled from behind for a 57-yard gain. Following an incomplete pass with five seconds on the clock, Ferguson found Simko again in the end zone with no time left for a 16-yard TD connection.
Ferguson wound up completing 11 of 25 passes for 160 yards with his three interceptions against two TD passes. Rex rushed for 22 yards on 10 carries before being knocked out of the game. Simko caught six passes for 112 yards.
“It seemed like we were pounding our head against the wall trying to get it to go,” Eggleton said. “Breckin ran hard when he was in there before his injury and broke a couple, but he was getting stuffed at the line a lot. On passes, they were bringing the house so it was getting time to make the plays.”
After forcing a Wildcats punt on the first possession of the second half, the Raiders finished up their lineup with the first string as Krug, one play after falling on a bad center snap for a 20-yard loss, hit Kunselman for their 62-yarder on second-and-30 to make it 40-7 at the 6:53 mark of the third quarter.
Central Clarion’s other touchdown came with 5:50 left in the fourth as Ferguson threw a 34-yard TD pass to Ashton Rex on fourth-and-11 to set the final.
The Wildcats (0-3) head to St. Marys Friday.
“We’ll stay positive to see how we can become a better football team next week,” Eggleton said. “Hopefully, we can have somewhat of a normal week and get back to normal football. But if not, we’ll take it as we do and go at it again.”