BROOKVILLE — Making it nine straight wins, the Brookville Raiders returned to the basketball court after a week off and turned in a 56-35 non-league win over visiting Karns City Monday night.
The Gremlins, one of the top teams in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference and a contender in what should be an interesting Class 2A playoff battle and the Class 3A Raiders both went into the game with 11-2 records, but the Raiders led start to finish and snapped the Gremlins’ five-game winning streak.
While the Gremlins ended the Raiders’ five-game streak of holding foes under 30 points, the Raiders still ratcheted up the defensive pressure, especially out of the gate in the third quarter that saw a 13-0 run turn a 26-20 halftime lead into a 39-20 advantage by the 3:51 mark of the third quarter.
Brookville (12-2) started the game with a 17-4 lead, so a combined 30-4 start to each half obviously told much of the tale.
“I felt we played pretty good in the second half and OK in the first half,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team’s game at home with Punxsutawney was postponed to Feb. 4 before traveling to St. Marys Friday. “Tonight was important because we were off for a week. We can’t have a down time and when you’re practicing against yourself, the speed of the game isn’t there compared to playing someone else. Some of that first-half blues that came later in the first half was the speed.”
The Raiders put three players in double-figure scoring, led by Clayton Cook’s seventh double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Cook scored 11 points in the second half, dueling against Karns City’s standout big man Micah Rupp. Connor Marshall and Kellan Haines each scored 14 points with Haines hitting all five of his shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers.
The Raiders jumped on the Gremlins early and often with Noah Peterson’s 3-pointer making it 17-4 at the 1:02 mark of the first quarter. It was the only points for Peterson, who drew plenty of praise from Park for his defense on Gremlins guard Taite Beighley. The Gremlins guard came in with a team-high 14.6 points per game scoring average, but went 1-for-7 from the floor and scored eight points, sharing the team-high total with Rupp.
“I felt that Noah was the only one who played our style of defense in the first half and I told the guys that at halftime,” Park said. “They owed it to him to play better in the second half and he was the reason we weren’t being beat at the half. Noah did a nice job on (Beighley) tonight.”
The Gremlins climbed into the game, getting within 23-19 on a Beighley free throw with 1:35 left in the half. A Haines 3-pointer ended the Gremlins’ 7-0 run and Rupp’s basket with 20 seconds left before halftime cut it to 26-20.
But the Raiders put the game away with their 13-0 run to start the third. Cook scored five of the points, including a 3-pointer and Marshall’s bucket made it 39-20 with just under four minutes left in the quarter.
The Raiders’ press sparked the third-quarter run.
“It can wear out its welcome and we just have to know when to get out of it and I thought the kids did a nice job of putting ball pressure on tonight,” Park said.
NOTES: The Raiders dominated the rebounding battle, 30-16, and won the turnover edge, 17-12. Brookville shot 51 percent (22-for-43) from the floor compared to Karns City’s 35 percent (12-for-34). … The Raiders won the JV game, 57-27. Carter Mackins scored 12 points while Jake Semeyn and Jesse Lucas each scored 10 points. ... Next week, the Raiders visit North Clarion Monday and host Redbank Valley Wednesday before Saturday’s makeup with the Chucks that’s scheduled to follow the D9 Duals with a 6 p.m. JV start.