PITTSBURGH — The last time, and only other time, the Brookville Raiders met a Pittsburgh City League, or District 8, foe on the basketball court was a long time ago.
Think, coach Larry McManigle, Barry Hummell, Larry Smith, like way back in 1965.
The District 9 champion Raiders squad came up on the short end of an 93-54 loss to powerful Schenley at Butler High School in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs.
That Raiders squad is certainly on the Honor Roll of the great teams in program history. Where the current edition of the Raiders lands is still to be determined, but last Thursday’s 46-19 rout of Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear High School on the south side of the city helped them at least clinch a state playoff berth.
Improving to 21-2 with their 18th straight win — the team’s longest winning streak since starting 1987-88 25-0 — the Raiders moved into Thursday night’s District 5/8/9 Class 3A Sub-Regional Championship game against Bedford at Windber High School.
Both teams are guaranteed state berths. The winner gets the WPIAL fifth-place finisher while the loser gets the third-place finisher at what appears to be a home district site, meaning win or lose the Raiders are at least playing close to home in the first round on March 11.
“I told the kids this was a big game because if we lose, we go home,” head coach Dalton Park said after the win over Perry. “There might have been some stiffness at the beginning with that, but we need that pressure and learn to play with that … So we have that experience and maybe next week we won’t be tight. It was a slow start tonight, but we played well.”
The Raiders certainly aren’t presuming a win Thursday, even with Bedford’s 10-13 record. The Bisons beat Chestnut Ridge 54-34 last Wednesday for the D5 title. Chestnut Ridge, the Raiders no doubt remember, routed the Raiders on the same Windber floor last year 60-37 for the sub-regional title. It appeared the Lions would be strong again this year, but slumped to a 6-17 season with injuries marring their season.
Instead, the Bisons were better. They beat Chestnut earlier this year, 75-28, as well and in their only shared opponent, the Bisons lost 49-46 to Tyrone back on Dec. 27. The Raiders beat Tyrone, 63-42, on Feb. 14.
Bedford started the season 1-5, so the Bisons are 9-8 since and their schedule isn’t an easy one. The Bisons have two losses apiece to Johnstown, Bishop Guilfoyle and Central-Martinsburg while splitting with Penn Cambria. Johnstown beat Central for the D6 Class 4A title and both teams are 22-3. BG is 24-3 and meets 20-5 Penn Cambria for the Class 3A title.
Senior Kevin Ressler, a 6-foot-2 guard, leads the Bisons in scoring at 21 ppg. and is the lone double-figure scorer while also averaging 7 rebounds per game. Seniors Matt Edwards (9.1 ppg.) and Dathan Hylton (7.6 ppg., 8.2 rebounds), and sophomore Jacob Wilson (8 ppg.) are the other top players.
The Bisons put up their share of 3-pointers and make over nine per game. Ressler (81), Edwards (58) and Wilson (44) are the leaders from long-range.
The Raiders are led by senior center Clayton Cook (14.3 ppg., 9.1 rebounds, 57.1 percent shooting), junior Jack Pete (10.9 ppg., 8 rebounds), and seniors Noah Peterson (8.3 ppg.) and Connor Marshall (7.5 ppg.).
The Raiders’ defense has limited foes to 32.3 percent shooting this year, including 25.7 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Only three foes have managed to shoot over 40 percent against the Raiders in a game, two teams that beat them in Warren and Oil City, and St. Marys.
Perry managed just an 8-for-37 effort from the floor against the Raiders, but the Commodores (5-18) also played a tough schedule this year and Park wasn’t taking their 5-win record at face value.
But it was 13-10 with 2:59 left in the first quarter before the Raiders turned that into a 37-12 advantage by the 7:05 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Raiders, now 21-2, just had to dial it in a little bit to get rolling.
“Up to (13-10) that point, we weren’t playing together,” said Park, noting that Perry’s funky zone defense had them on their heels a little bit. “They played their zone a little different than we’re used to … We started finding the guys on the opposite side cutting down low and that was the difference in where things started to change.”
Despite hampered with foul trouble that saw him play just half of the game at 16 minutes, junior swingman Jack Pete turned in a physical 14 points and 11 rebounds while finishing with four personals while Clayton Cook turned 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Noah Peterson was the third double-figure scorer with 11 points and three steals.
But the defense was there at the start and certainly keyed the win, especially in the decisive 24-2 run that covered a whopping 12:54 of game clock. Perry never did make a 3-pointer, whiffing at 0-for-14.
The Commodores also committed 16 turnovers. The only two points they scored in the third quarter came on free throws as the Raiders, who led 22-10 at intermission, outscored them 13-2 in the third and took a 35-12 lead into the final quarter.
The Raiders also rebounded Perry, 36-22.
“We’re usually the quicker team and they were quicker than us in some areas and that was good for us to see that,” Park said. “I felt we were leaving our feet too much and it felt like they were getting 70 percent of those 50/50 rebounds and maybe that’s why it felt worse than was the rebounding really was. They were getting the loose balls.”
Perry’s first field goal since the Quinsaun Reese cut it to 13-10 in the second quarter came from Daiquon Boleky at the 6:05 mark of the fourth to make it 37-14.
No Perry player reached double figures in scoring. Jelani Saunders scored eight points to lead the Commodores.
“Perry played hard tonight and they were missing players and it’s hard to do that when you’re missing guys, so credit to them for giving us a game early until we could finally break it open,” Park said. “They’re playing a lot of 5A and 6A schools and I know Allderdice is a great team and they lost to them twice this year. They deserved to play in a game like this due to the schedule they played and it only makes the kids better.”