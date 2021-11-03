BROCKWAY — It’s off to the playoffs for the Brookville Raiders, who get a week off after last Friday’s 42-28 win at Brockway.
The win wrapped up the Raiders’ regular season at 7-3 and denied the 4-6 Rovers a trip to the Class 2A playoffs. It was a must-win game for Brockway, which would’ve made it a five-team bracket had it decided to enter.
Instead, the four-team bracket that’ll have the No. 3-seeded Raiders traveling to No. 2 Ridgway and No. 1 seed Karns City hosting Central Clarion doesn’t start until next week.
Raiders head coach Scott Park is fine with an off-week. His team has enough bumps and bruises for him to accept that scenario.
Senior lineman Hunter Smith and junior receiver Noah Peterson sat out the second half with injuries while at the end of the third quarter, quarterback Charlie Krug left the game for good along with other regulars.
“Noah and Hunter got nicked up in the first half and we just thought the best thing to do was proceed with them not in there and Charlie kind of had a tweaked hamstring in the first quarter and we got him out as soon as we felt comfortable,” Park said. “I thought it was a pretty good game for us and I know the score looks closer than it was, but I thought we dominated pretty decent in some areas.”
The Raiders built two 28-point leads at 35-7 and 42-14 in the third quarter, the second lead with 3:38 left in the quarter when Krug hit Brayden Kunselman with a 5-yard TD pass.
While the Raiders started cycling out their regulars, the Rovers kept on chugging and got within two scores and had the ball in Raiders territory late in the fourth before fumbling the ball away for the third time in the game.
The Raiders piled up 307 yards of offense by halftime and led 28-7. Krug started their scoring on the third play of the game with a 61-yard scramble for a touchdown. He wound up throwing for 226 yards, completing 12 of 23 passes with three TD strikes to Truman Sharp covering 61 yards and Cooper Shall for four yards in the first half, then Kunselman for their final points of the game late in the third.
But from there, the Raiders squirmed a little with mostly backups trying to stop the Rovers passing game led by freshman left-hander Brayden Fox.
Fox finished with 361 yards, completing 24 of 49 passes with three TDs, all of them to Blake Pisarcik with two coming during the late rally. He hit Pisarcick for a 26-yarder with 7:57 left in the game to make it 42-21. Jendy Cuello’s 20-yard run cut it to 42-28 at the 3:59 mark.
That turned out to be the final score as the Rovers had the ball deep in Raiders territory once again before Jalen Kosko fumbled the ball away at the end of a 13-yard reception to the Raiders’ 13.
The Rovers’ only lead of the game came on the ensuing drive following Krug’s big run as Fox’s first TD connection with Pisarcik capped a 65-yard, 7-play drive to make it 7-6 with 7:37 remaining in the opening quarter.
From there, the Raiders held the Rovers in check despite good Brockway field position on their next two possessions, coming up empty despite starting at the Raiders’ 42 and 43 in two straight drives. The Raiders needed just four plays to cover 79 yards to make it 12-7 late in the first quarter when Krug hit Truman Sharp down the Raiders’ sideline for a 61-yard connection.
The Raiders got the ball back when Bryce Weaver recovered an onside kick and the Raiders turned that into points to make it 20-7 as Krug side-armed a 4-yard strike to Shall less than two minutes into the second quarter.
“I think the biggest thing was we went up there and we started fast,” Park said. “We scored right off the bat and that’s always a good sign and I knew we were there to play ball.”
Park pointed to the onside kick being a big key to the early spark.
“I thought the thing that changed the momentum was the onside kick,” he said. “Coach (Nick) Nosker saw something on film he thought was there and it didn’t quite go how it did on film, but they mishandled the ball and it was a big move and we took advantage of that. After that we stepped up the defense and we led 28-7 by halftime.”
Rather than going up 28-7 on a Kunselman 77-yard punt return for a TD that was called back on an illegal block, the Raiders still turned the possession into points with a seven-play, 47-yard drive finished off by Jackson Zimmerman’s 4-yard run with 2:46 remaining.
The Rovers came close to answering the score with their own drive to the Raiders’ 11, but a Fox pass fell incomplete in the end zone with 42.1 seconds left before halftime.
Carter Hickman’s fumble after a short reception from Fox was recovered by the Raiders, who turned it into points five plays later on Tate Lindermuth’s 2-yard run to make it 35-7 with 7:01 left in the third quarter.
Brockway answered with Fox’s 14-yard TD strike to Carlson four plays after the ensuing kickoff to get back to 35-14, but the Raiders answered right back five plays later with Kunselman’s 5-yarder from Krug on Krug’s last play of the game to make it 42-14 with still 3:38 remaining in the third quarter.
The Rovers outgained the Raiders, 446-416. Zimmerman led the Raiders with 62 yards rushing on nine carries, all of them coming in the first half. Sharp had three catches for 80 yards while Kunselman grabbed four passes for 73 yards.
Cuello led the Rovers with 48 yards rushing on five carries with Alex Carlson pulling in nine Fox passes for 175 yards. Pisarcik finished with four catches for 58 yards.
Seven regular-season wins wasn’t a likely scenario from most observers going into the schedule for the Raiders, but Park is proud of what he got from his roster and he’ll take the week off.
“I said all summer that we’re going to be young, but we were optimistic,” Park said. “I thought we had some good talent and it was how those guys were going to gel and I thought we did pretty good. We let two games get away from us that we had an opportunity to win, but if you were going to ask anybody in late July or early August we were going to be 7-3, they probably would’ve said you’re crazy because of what we lost, but a lot of credit goes to the coaches getting the players ready and a lot of credit to the players for believing in themselves and each other.
“I’m not a big fan of taking a week off or byes, but I think it will be good for us to get some guys a little bit more healthy. I think it’s going to be a good thing for us and we’ll adjust our practice schedule this week a little bit.”