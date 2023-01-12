EDINBORO — Getting a match-clinching pin from Tony Ceriani in the last bout at 139 pounds, the Brookville Raiders pulled out a 34-24 win at General McLane Friday night in a tri-meet that served as the host’s Takedown Cystic Fibrosis fund-raiser event.
Ceriani needed to avoid losing by at least a major decision to avoid a tie-breaker scenario if the score were tied, but he wound up pinning Christian Gillette in the third period to set the final score.
Ceriani had the lead and was on his way to at least a major decision win, but came up with a big headlock for the pin.
“I told Tony that this was a good opportunity for him to go out and wrestle in good position and help the team,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “He couldn’t get pinned or put himself in a spot to get on his back.”
Ceriani’s heroics weren’t the only ones for the Raiders, who improved to 10-1 going into this weekend’s Mid-Winter Mayhem at Indiana University of Pa. Gavin Hannah, Jackson Zimmerman and Baily Miller notched huge wins in the heavyweights to set up Ceriani’s heroics.
“I said on the way up that I’ll be surprised if we’re riding home with a win,” Klepfer said. “You’re down 12-0 (giving up forfeits at 107 and 114) to a team like General McLane and they had their horses back, so I knew it was going to be a tough one.
“With all of our guys throughout the lineup, doing things that maybe people didn’t think they could do on paper didn’t think they could.”
The Lancers led 12-0 after three bouts — Klepfer felt his team had to win at least two out of the three bouts at 145, 152 or 160 but came out with an 0-3 start — after McLane’s Hudson Spires edged Brecken Cieleski 7-5, Kyle Cousins pinned Burke Fleming in the second period and Chance Kimmy edged Coyha Brown 2-1.
“We lost all three and got pinned in one, so I thought we’re in big trouble,” said Klepfer, who thought that General McLane, previously Class 3A in the previous cycle, will be in the mix for the D10 Class 2A dual title this year with Reynolds and perhaps the favorite Fort LeBoeuf.
The latest papowerwrestling.com dual rankings have Fort LeBoeuf at No. 11, General McLane at No. 19, Corry at No. 22 and Reynolds at No. 23. The Raiders are No. 15 with Clearfield sitting at No. 12.
Easton Belfiore got the Raiders on the board at 172 pounds with a 15-5 major decisions over Ben Watkins.
Ranked No. 20 by pawpowerwrestling.com at 215 pounds, the Raiders’ Zimmerman took on Magnus Lloyd, the No. 7 189-pounder and won a 9-5 decision.
“Jackson wanted that match all week long to get it and he was excited for that and he controlled the match,” Klepfer said.
The Raiders bumped Hannah up to 215 and he delivered with a big second-period pin of Ryan Dedrick, who is ranked No. 5 in the Northwest Region, to give the Raiders a 13-12 advantage.
Miller delivered a 1-0 decision at heavyweight over the Lancers’ returning state qualifier Wilson Spires, who isn’t ranked because of just returning from an injury. That gave the Raiders a 16-12 lead before they forfeited at 107 and 114 pounds.
“I’ve said Baily is going to surprise some people and he did the other night,” Klepfer said.
Miller escaped in the first few seconds of the second period for the lone point of the bout.
“We were close to scoring on him once or twice and Baily is really starting to put things together, chain wrestling, and he’s still working on getting his lungs, so he’s getting real close and he’s had a good two weeks of practice,” Klepfer said. “That was obviously the biggest win of his career to this point.”
Now down 24-16 with four bouts left and little margin for error, the Raiders ran the table with Jared Popson winning an 8-6 decision over Clay Kimmy at 121 in a matchup of regional ranked wrestlers at Nos. 5 and 7 respectively.
Owen Fleming won a 5-1 decision over Teige Berger at 127 — Klepfer said that it was Fleming’s first win over Berger in his career starting in the youth ranks — and Cole Householder, ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 1 in the Northwest Region, gave the Raiders the lead for good with a second-period pin of Landon Harnett at 133, setting the stage for Ceriani.
The Raiders’ next dual meet is Jan. 17 at home against Punxsutawney. They’ll host the Ultimate Duals Jan. 21 with this year’s field including of course Reynolds, Chestnut Ridge, Fort LeBoeuf and Burrell. All five teams will wrestle the other four.
The schedule: Brookville vs. Chestnut Ridge and Burrell vs. Fort LeBoeuf at 10 a.m.; Brookville vs. Fort LeBoeuf and Chestnut Ridge vs. Reynolds at 11:30 a.m.; Burrell vs. Reynolds and Chestnut Ridge vs. Fort LeBoeuf at 1 p.m.; Brookville vs. Burrell and Fort LeBoeuf vs. Reynolds at 2:30 p.m. and Burrell vs. Chestnut Ridge and Brookville vs. Reynolds at 4 p.m.
RANKINGS REVIEW: The latest stat rankings as per papowerwrestling.com, regarding District 9 Class 2A wrestlers:
107: 5. Dalton Wenner, Cranberry; 22. Cash Diehl, Clearfield.
114: None
121: 12. Eli Brosius, Cranberry; 13. Weston Pisarchick, Brockway; 19. Evan Davis, Clearfield.
127: 3. Cole Householder, Brookville; 16. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley.
133: 12. Parker Pisarchick, Brockway; 23. Conner Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 4. Brady Collins, Clearfield; 12. Dane Wenner, Cranberry.
145: None
152: 12. Mason Gourley, Clarion; 13. Reece Bechakas, Kane; 20. Andrew Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 14. Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg; 16. Logan Aughenbaugh, Curwensville.
172: 8. Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; 9. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 21. Easton Belfiore, Brookville.
189: 5. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield; 12. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry; 15. Rayce Milliard, Johnsonburg; 16. Seth Stewart, Brockway.
215: 20. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville.
HWT: 9. Gavin Thompson, Brockway; 17. Alex Lukachunis, St. Marys.
Dual Meet: 12. Clearfield, 15. Brookville.
Northwest Regional
Rankings (D9 and 10)
107: 1. Wenner, Cranberry; 3. Diehl, Clearfield; 6. Andrew Coriaty, Oswayo Valley.
114: 5. Bryndin Chamberlain, Clearfield; 6. Logan Powell, Clarion.
121: 1. Brosius, Cranberry; 2. W. Pisarchick, Brockway; 3. Davis, Clearfield; 5. Popson, Brookville; 6. Aiden Beimel, St. Marys.
127: 1. Householder, Brookville; 4. Bish, Redbank Valley; 6. Colton Ryan, Clearfield.
133: 1. P. Pisarchick, Brockway; 3. Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 1. Collins, 3. D. Wenner, Cranberry.
145: 4. Nik Fegert, Curwensville; 7. Brecken Cieleski, Brookville.
152: 2. Gourley, Clarion; 3. Bechakas, Kane; 7. Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 4. Dennis, Johnsonburg; 5. Ely, Kane; 6. Aughenbaugh, Curwensville; 7. Coyha Brown, Brookville.
172: 4. Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 6. Belfiore, Brookville.
189: 1. Chamberlain, Clearfield; 3. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry; 4. Milliard, Johnsonburg; 5. Stewart, Brockway.
215: 3. Zimmerman, Brookville.
HWT: 2. Thompson, Brockway; 3. Lukachunis, St. Marys; 4. Cooper Rossman, Coudersport; 6. Baily Miller, Brookville.