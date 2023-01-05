BROOKVILLE — With both teams coming off a long holiday layoff, it was a question of which side could shake off the cobwebs on the mat the most.
After the Brookville Raiders wrestling team’s 51-12 rout of visiting Curwensville Tuesday night, that question was answered quite easily. In a match limited to eight bouts due to four forfeits and a no match at 114 pounds, the Raiders won seven of eight bouts contested.
The Raiders won three bouts by pin, one by technical fall, another by a major decision. The two decisions were won by Owen Fleming and Brecken Cieleski in bouts tied going into the third period and in matchups filled with scrambles, the Raiders hit all of the right moves.
So the mix of domination and execution at key times made for a very satisfying effort for head coach Dave Klepfer’s Raiders who improved to 9-1 going into Friday’s trip to General McLane. Both the varsity and junior high teams will wrestle in different gymnasiums at 5 p.m.
“That was the one thing that kind of, well not worried, but you think as a coach after being off competition for two weeks or so how the team is going to perform,” said Klepfer of his Raiders who last wrestled on Dec. 22 at Redbank Valley. “We just came out and I thought wrestled pretty aggressive for the most part. It’s always fun to wrestle in front of your home crowd, so I’m pretty happy with that performance.”
The Raiders have just three more home dates on the schedule — Jan. 17 against Punxsutawney, Jan. 22 with the Ultimate Duals and Jan. 24 against St. Marys.
Their highlight bout of the night against the Tide saw Raiders senior Coyha Brown dismantle state-ranked and returning 160-pound D9 Class 2A champion Logan Aughenbaugh in a 14-1 major decision. Brown majored Aughenbaugh 11-3 last year during the regular season, but the two were at different weights in the postseason with Brown dropping to 152.
Brown led 5-0 at the end of the second period thanks to a last-second takedown, then poured it on in the third with three different sets of back points.
“That’s a returning district champ and he didn’t just major him, he beat him up,” Klepfer said. “That’s what Coyha will do. He will smother you and not give you one second to think about it, so I’m just happy to see all his hard work because he puts a lot of it in.”
The latest papowrestling.com state rankings have Aughenbaugh No. 18 in the state and No. 6 in the Northwest Region with Brown sitting at No. 7 in the region with no state ranking.
At 127, the Raiders’ sophomore Fleming and Tide sophomore Dylan Deluccia were locked up in a close matchup and after Deluccia rode Fleming hard in the second for two sets of back points to build a 5-3 lead going into the final seconds of the period.
However, just like Brown, Fleming scored a takedown in the final seconds of the second to tie it up at 5-5 then took Deluccia down for a 7-5 lead and he made it hold in a bout filled with scrambles.
That was also the case at 145 where Cieleski and Curwensville’s Nik Fegert, ranked Nos. 7 and 5 in the region, were tied at 3-3 going into the third period. Cieleski escaped to grab the lead for good, then took down Fegert and got a penalty point at the end of the bout for a 7-3 decision.
“We knew coming in it was going to be one of those dual meet with five or six entertaining matches, and that’s kind of how it was, but I just thought we were a little bit better in the third period and what set us a part in a couple of those bouts was scoring with short time on the clock,” Klepfer said.
The match started with a Tide forfeit win at 107 with Austin Gilliland and a no match contested at 114 before Jared Popson, No. 6 in the region, won a 15-0 technical fall over Damian Brady.
After Fleming’s win for the Raiders at 127, the Tide forfeited to the Raiders’ Cole Householder, ranked now No. 3 in the state and No. 1 in the region at 127, at 133 pounds.
Curwensville’s lone win on the mat came at 139 where Ryder Kuklinskie pinned Tony Ceriani in the second period to put the score at 14-12.
Wins by Cieleski and Brown were sandwiched around Burke Fleming’s first-period pin of Alex Murawski at 152. Easton Belfiore, the Raiders’ No. 23 ranked wrestler in the state at 172 and No. 6 in the region, made short work of Jarett Anderson with a first-period fall.
Gavin Hannah won the final contested bout at 189, pinned Chase Irwin in the second period.
State-ranked Jackson Zimmerman (No. 19 state, No. 3 region) received a forfeit win at 215. Swatsworth elected to hold out Trenton Guiher (No. 8 in region) as he recovers from an elbow injury he suffered in the team’s last match on Dec. 20 against Glendal, although the Tide coach said he would’ve wrestled had the match been still up for grabs.
Brookville heavyweight Baily Miller (No. 6 in region) received the forfeit to conclude the night in 45 minutes.
After General McLane, the Raiders don’t have another dual meet until the Jan. 17 home date with the Chucks. Before that, they head to Indiana University of Pa. for the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament Jan. 13-14.
RANKINGS NOTES — The latest rankings as per papowerwrestling.com, regarding District 9 Class 2A wrestlers:
107: 5. Dalton Wenner, Cranberry; 21. Cash Diehl, Clearfield.
114: None
121: 9. Weston Pisarchick, Brockway; 18. Evan Davis, Clearfield.
127: 3. Cole Householder, Brookville; 15. Cole Bish, Redbank Valley.
133: 11. Parker Pisarchick, Brockway; 25. Conner Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 25. Dane Wenner, Cranberry.
145: 5. Brady Collins, Clearfield.
152: 12. Mason Gourley, Clarion; 13. Reece Bechakas, Kane; 21. Andrew Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 12. Kaden Dennis, Johnsonburg; 14. Luke Ely, Kane; 16. Logan Aughenbaugh, Curwensville.
172: 11. Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; 12. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 23. Easton Belfiore, Brookville.
189: 5. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield; 13. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry; 16. Rayce Milliard, Johnsonburg; 17. Seth Stewart, Brockway.
215: 19. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville.
HWT: 9. Gavin Thompson, Brockway; 17. Alex Lukachunis, St. Marys.
Dual Meet: 12. Clearfield, 15. Brookville.
Northwest Regional Rankings (D9 and 10)
107: 1. Wenner, Cranberry; 2. Diehl, Clearfield; 6. Andrew Coriaty, Oswayo Valley.
114: 5. Bryndin Chamberlain, Clearfield; 6. Logan Powell, Clarion.
121: 1. Brosius, Cranberry; 2. W. Pisarchick, Brockway; 3. Davis, Clearfield; 6. Popson, Brookville; 7. Aiden Beimel, St. Marys.
127: 1. Householder, Brookville; 3. Bish, Redbank Valley; 5. Colton Ryan, Clearfield.
133: 2. P. Pisarchick, Brockway; 4. Reszkowski, Cranberry.
139: 2. D. Wenner, Cranberry.
145: 1. Collins, Clearfield; 5. Nik Fegert, Curwensville; 7. Brecken Cieleski, Brookville.
152: 2. Gourley, Clarion; 3. Bechakas, Kane; 7. Wolfanger, St. Marys.
160: 4. Dennis, Johnsonburg; 5. Ely, Kane; 6. Aughenbaugh, Curwensville; 7. Coyha Brown, Brookville.
172: 4. Zimmerman, Johnsonburg; 6. Belfiore, Brookville.
189: 1. Chamberlain, Clearfield; 3. Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry; 4. Milliard, Johsnonburg; 5. Stewart, Brockway.
215: 3. Zimmerman, Brookville; 8. Trenton Guiher, Curwensville.
HWT: 2. Thompson, Brockway; 3. Lukachunis, St. Marys; 4. Cooper Rossman, Coudersport; 6. Baily Miller, Brookville.