BROOKVILLE — Less than 24 hours after a disappointing loss under the lights at Punxsutawney, the Brookville Raiders were back at it on a surprisingly playable McKinley Field.
Clarion-Limestone, grinding through a brutal stretch of what could wind up being eight games in an 11-day period, tried to piece together a pitching plan and nearly did before the Raiders broke things open with a six-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning on their way to a 9-2 win Tuesday afternoon.
The game was moved up to a 2:30 p.m. start to give the game a better chance to beat the forecast rain and it worked out, with the Raiders’ Hunter Geer turning in a 95-pitch complete game.
Raiders head coach Chad Weaver credited his team for the bounce-back effort behind Geer.
“Getting in late after having not too many things go right in Punxsutawney and having them push us around for awhile, we did start flat today and we were a little bit on our heals, but kudos to C-L’s pitching staff pitching really well and they swung it well early,” said Weaver, whose team moved back to .500 again at 5-5. “Then Hunter kind of got into a groove and we played defense behind him I thing really well for the first time all year. And we took what was given to us for the first time in eight or nine games.”
Geer scattered 10 hits while striking out four and walking one while hitting a batter. Amazingly, Geer gave up five hits in the first inning, yet gave up just one run due to the Raiders throwing out two Lions on the bases.
Logan Lutz, Tommy Smith and Bryson Huwar all singled to start the game, Huwar’s single driving in Lutz. But Smith was thrown out straying to far from second on the play.
After a Jordan Hesdon flyout and Jase Ferguson single, Nick Aaron singled to left, but Carson Weaver gunned down Ferguson easily at the plate to end the inning.
The Lions loaded the bases on Geer in the third, but Geer struck out Ferguson and got Aaron to popout.
So it was 1-1 going into the bottom of the fifth as Lions starter Tommy Smith gave up the Raiders’ run in the second when Owen Caylor singled in Bryce Rafferty after Rafferty doubled with two outs.
Lutz pitched a scoreless fourth, but left the game with two outs and two runners on in the fifth as Geer reached on a wild pitch after striking out and Weaver reached on an infield single. Lutz got Jamison Rhoades to popout for the second out before Lions head coach Todd Smith replaced Lutz and Ferguson.
The Lions intentionally walked Hunter Roney before Griffin Ruhlman came up with a two-run single. Rafferty reached on an infield error that pushed a run home and with Owen Caylor up, Ferguson balked in Roney from third.
Another infield error on Caylor’s grounder added another run and Carter Kessler singled in a run before a hit batter and bases-loaded walk to Geer with the Lions’ third pitcher of the inning Kohen Kemmer finished off the big inning.
The Raiders added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to set the final.
Kemmer’s forceout grounder in the top of the sixth pushed home C-L’s other run in Corbin Coulson, who reached on an infield single.
The Lions fell to 5-3 going into Wednesday’s big KSAC game against Moniteau now at Butler’s Pullman Park scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start.
“Everybody was free to pitch today, but it’s just that we have two league games the next two days and we prioritize them,” Lions head coach Todd Smith said. “And our goal today was to come play a good team, see some good pitching and get some good swings and we did hit the ball and they made some plays. They’re a good team, but we got out of this what we wanted to, though.”
In the other Raiders’ games:
MONDAY, May 2
Punxsutawney 11,
Brookville 1
At Kuntz Field under the lights on their Senior Night, the Chucks avenged the Raiders’ 10-9 walk-off win on April 1 with a 10-Run Rule decision in five innings.
Putting together plenty of good at-bats and getting tons of strike-throwing from starter Josh Tyger, the Chucks made short work of the Raiders on Senior Night under the lights Monday in an 11-1 win via the 10-Run Rule in five innings.
The Chucks (8-5) scored in all but one at-bat and took a 5-1 lead into the fifth before sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs to end the game.
Meanwhile, Chucks pitcher Josh Tyger scattered three hits and one walk over five innings to get the win on the mound, needing just 63 pitches to do his work.
Tyger, who also went 3-for-3 and reached base four times, threw 44 of his 63 pitches for strikes. He gave up a one-out single int he second, leadoff single in the third and a leadoff double to Rhoades in the fourth. Rhoades scored on the back-end of a double steal attempt with Hunter Roney, who was thrown out, for the Raiders’ lone run.
“He’s got a mix, he spots and he just keeps you off-balance, so you don’t know what’s coming with him because when he has all three pitches working, he’s tough,” Dickey said. “I don’t care how hard or light he throws.”
Rhoades hit Tyger with a pitch with two outs in the first and the Chucks made him pay after an errant pickoff attempt on courtesy runner Alex Phillips moved him to second and allowed Carter Savage to single him in on a bloop shot to shallow right.
Isaac London’s two-out double made it 2-0 in the second. The Chucks loaded the bases with no outs in the third, but Rhoades worked out of that jam with a popout and two strikeouts. But the Chucks kept coming, scoring three more in the fourth. Peyton Hetrick’s sacrifice fly, Tyger’s double down the third-base line and Savage’s ground out made it 5-1.
Then in the fifth, the Chucks put up the game-finishing rally. Rhoades left with one out and a runner on first with a walk before the next seven batters reached. London hit a two-run double, Hetrick a two-run single and Jake Sikora walked with the bases loaded off reliever Bryce Rafferty to make it 10-1. The Raiders’ failed to turn a double play on Phillips’ groundout, which led to a forceout at second, but Owen Wood scored to end the game.
“I just told the guys that when we got here, it was very evident right from the beginning that their intensity needed to be matched and when we went down in order in the first inning, it felt like we were on the ropes right away,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “It’s no secret that (Punxsutawney) is traditionally one of the best fastball hitting teams in the area. So we got down on some counts and had to throw some fast balls and they barreled them.
“We played average defense and fell asleep on a couple plays that we’re still not executing correctly. We came out flat and they pushed us around for five innings.”
The Chucks had 10 hits, three each coming from London and Tyger, and two from Savage.
FRIDAY, April 29
Brookville 12,
North Clarion 2
At McKinley Field, Jamison Rhoades banged out four hits and drove in four runs as the Brookville Raiders baseball team notched a 12-2 win in six innings over North Clarion at a much warmer and friendlier McKinley Field Friday afternoon.
It was a far cry from Wednesday’s deep-freeze 13-10 football score in the Raiders’ victory over Bradford. Their third win of the week evened the Raiders’ record to 4-4 going into Monday night’s trip to Punxsutawney.
Rhoades reached base all five times he batted, walking and scoring in the first inning, ripping a two-run line-drive homer over the left-field fence in the second, doubling in a run in the third, doubling again in the fourth and securing the 10-Run decision with his run-scoring single that plated Carson Weaver two batters into the bottom of the sixth.
“Jamison continues to swing a really hot bat and he’s a dangerous hitter in that three hole and we’re just trying to put guys in front of him because he just pushes them around,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver. “I’m really really impressed that he’s continued to stay back and just hit the ball hard wherever it is.”
Hunter Roney, who was hit in the eye on a bad-hop grounder in warmups and moved into the designated hitter spot, singled twice while Bryce Rafferty and Griffin Ruhlman each doubled.
“We’ve hit the ball all year,” Weaver said. “We’ve had a lot of quality at-bats and it’s something we preached back when we were starting to get together in January and February and just because you’re not standing on first or second base doesn’t mean he didn’t have a quality at-bat and we stressed that and that’s become contagious with guys grinding seeing four, five or six pitches and hopefully winning the battle.”
Hunter Geer threw well in his four innings to get the win, giving up two hits while striking out six and hitting a batter, giving up one unearned run. Owen Caylor, in his mound debut, threw two innings, striking out three and giving up three hits.
The Raiders scored twice in the first, both unearned and one scoring on Bryce Rafferty’s two-out double. Another North Clarion error in the second allowed Rhoades to blast North Clarion starter Aiden Hartle’s pitch for his two-run shot.
Eleven batters went to the plate in the third as Rhoades and Ruhlman doubled in runs in a six-run third inning for an 11-0 lead. Rhoades’ game-ending hit in the sixth was the Raiders’ final run.
The Wolves committed to nine errors, leading to eight unearned Raiders runs.
WEDNESDAY, April 27
Brookville 13,
Bradford 10
At McKinley Field in the opening game on their own turf, the Raiders braved football-like weather — the temperature hovering around 33 by the time the game ended — in a come-from-behind win over the Owls after blowing a 6-0 lead after two innings.
Fighting off a snow squall early as they built a 6-0 lead quickly after two innings, the Raiders then had to rally with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Owls scored 10 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 10-7 lead after the Raiders led 7-3 going into the top of the fifth before an Owls seven-run outburst. Three walks and two run-hit hits — a Cam Austin two-run single and Liam Haven two-run double all with two outs — put the Owls up three runs.
However, the Raiders answered, tying it in the bottom of the fifth with three runs. Bryce Rafferty doubled in a run and Griffin Ruhlman, after walking, scored from third on a wild pitch to account for two of the runs.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, Hunter Roney tripled home Carson Weaver and Jamison Rhoades with one out, then scored on a balk to account for what turned out to be the final run of the game.
Ruhlman, the third Raiders pitcher, bounced back strong after giving up the final five of the seven Owls fifth-inning runs and earned the win, striking out six of the final seven batters he faced.
Carson Weaver threw the first 3 1/3 innings and got a no-decision, allowing three hits while walking three and hitting two while striking out five in his first outing of the season.
The Raiders scored three runs in the first inning. Hunter Geer walked, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on Weaver’s groundout to third. Jamison Rhoades tripled over leftfielder Calyb Geist’s head and scored on Roney’s double. Ruhlman then doubled in Roney.
Geer doubled in two runs and scored on a wild pitch in the second inning. In the fourth after Bradford scored twice in the top of the inning, the Raiders added a run on Weaver’s two-out single to plate Carter Kessler, who reached with a leadoff infield single.
Roney wound up going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. Weaver and Kessler each singled twice.