DuBOIS — With the score all knotted up at 23-23 at the half, the Brookville Raiders outscored the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals 33-15 in the second half en route to a 56-38 victory Tuesday night in the opening game of the DuBois Holiday Tournament.
The Raiders (6-0) saw nine players score points on the night, led by Hunter Geer’s 11 and Danny Lauer’s 10.
They’ll face DuBois in Wednesday night’s final. The Beavers beat the Rovers, 45-14. The Cardinals play Brockway in the consolation game.
DCC’s Alec Srock had 14 of his game-high 16 points in the first half, but the Raiders held him to just two in the second half.
“Really the second half, what helped us, is we started three-quarter fronting (Srock) down low and not letting him get it,” Brookville head coach Dalton Park said. “We were playing straight behind and he was bumping us and scoring on us.”
Those changes, along with full-court pressing the Cardinals, led to a handful of DCC turnovers to start the second half as the Raiders gradually pulled away from there.
“I think we started the second half with four or five turnovers in a row,” Park said. “Once we got a couple big man tosses, we went into a full-court press, which we got a couple more (turnovers) off of it. Really that’s what sort of turned the tide for us.”
The Cardinals held a 12-10 lead early in the first quarter with eight of those coming from Srock before Geer’s layup with seconds left tied things up at 12-12 at the end of the first quarter.
With the score later 15-14 midway through the second quarter, Srock hit a three to give the Cardinals a four-point lead. Jalen Kosko then later got a steal and a layup to give the Cardinals a 20-14 lead before the Raiders started chipping away.
“I thought the first half, we didn’t guard very well at all,” Park said. “It’s kind of hard because when there’s some guys playing well and others aren’t, it’s hard to pinpoint what’s the issue. But our weak-side help wasn’t what it normally is.”
With the score 23-18 with 3:10 left in the second quarter, Brookville went on a 5-0 run to tie it up to 23-23 at the half, thanks to buckets by Lauer and Connor Marshall, the latter of which scored eight first half points off the bench.
The Raiders didn’t waste anytime getting going in the second half, as they jumped out to a 33-25 lead after Ian Pete knocked down a three. Brookville then ended the quarter as Garner McMaster also hit a three to give Brookville a 38-31 lead at the end of three.
“Conner Marshall came in the game — someone who’s been getting minutes here and there — and ended up starting the second half and played very well for us, defensively and offensively,” Park said. “That’s a positive of the night — to know I have a little more depth. Knowing I can rely on that, and then we had Garner McMaster come off the bench and hit two big threes at critical times. So if anything, I noticed I can rely on my bench a little bit more. We’ve got pretty good depth and we needed it tonight.”
Brookville then went on a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter to put things out of reach as they held the Cardinals to just seven points in the fourth quarter compared to the Raiders’ 18.
“We haven’t played four quarters yet all year,” Park said. “We need to play four quarters. Everybody’s out to get us because of what we did last year and so we get their ‘A’ game and I don’t what I need to do to fire our guys up to get our ‘A’ game. Usually we have a quarter or so where we make the stretch and the run. If we just came out and played four quarters, I’d feel a lot more positive. I feel good knowing we probably haven’t played our best and we still have room to improve.”
In last week’s game:
WEDNES., Dec. 22
Brookville 52,
St. Marys 34
At St. Marys, the visiting Raiders improved to 2-0 as they built a 31-19 lead by halftime.
Much of that lead was built by the Raiders’ defensive pressure that limited the Dutch to 31 percent (15-for-48) shooting.
Danny Lauer and Griffin Ruhlman scored 15 and 12 points respectively. Lauer finished with five rebounds, three assists and five steals. Ian Pete and Hunter Geer each scored six points.
The Raiders led by as many as 22 points in the second half, outscoring the Dutch 12-4 in the third quarter and 21-15 overall after halftime.