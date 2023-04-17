BROOKVILLE — Winning six events and posting a few impressive performances, the Brookville Raiders track and field team took advantage of ideal conditions at the 20-team 25th Annual DeMans Team Sports Invitational Saturday.
Senior Brayden Kunselman, junior Jack Gill and freshman Hayden Freeman helped lead the way. Kunselman won the 100-meter dash with a career-best 11.08-second time, then ran a leg with Freeman, Nick Shaffer and Jack Pete on the winning 4x100 relay that blistered the track with a season-best 43.49 seconds.
That relay time gets a medal at the PIAA Championships in late May and it bested another medal-type time of earlier in this spring of 43.65. Saturday’s time ranks No. 3 on the meet record board behind two other Brookville relays from 2019 (42.34) and 2018 (43.48).
Freeman also won the 400 dash in 51.87 seconds while turning in a third in the high jump and running a leg on the runner-up 4x400 relay with Gill, Dan Turner and Jacob Murdock.
Gill grabbed a win in the 800 run in 2:03.1 while also running a leg on the runner-up 4x800 relay with Brady Means, Ty Fiscus and Brad Fiscus.
The Raiders’ other wins came from sophomores Kellan Haines in the 300 hurdles (43.37) and Wyatt Lucas in the javelin (166 feet, 2 inches).
Kunselman also finished second in the 200 dash while Brayden Ross was runner-up in the discus.
One meet record was set in the boys’ high jump as Union/A-C Valley junior Hayden Smith, the reigning PIAA Class 2A state champion, cleared 6 feet, 9 inches to break the 2019 mark of 6 feet, 7 inches cleared by Redbank Valley’s Sam Hetrick.
Smith and Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon garnered the outstanding performances awards, Smith getting the Clint Puller Memorial and Harmon the Brooke Emery Award.
Harmon ran to wins in the 100 and 200 dashes in 12.76 and 26.73 seconds respectively while finishing second in both the 400 dash and high jump. Harmon, the reigning Class 2A state champion in the 400, was caught at the end and edged by Warren freshman Lilly Newton, 1:00.64 to 1:00.66.
In the high jump, Harmon and DuBois Cenral Catholic’s Hope Jacob both cleared 4 feet, 11 inches, but Jacob won on the less misses tiebreaker.
Coudersport junior Kevin Sherry, a two-time state medalist in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs last spring, broke the 2010 meet record held by Baldwin’s Matt Cecalla in the 3,200 run by nearly four seconds in 9:37.93 while nearly breaking the meet record in the 1,600, finishing in 4:23.77, just a hair shy of topping the meet record of 4:23.04 set by Grove City’s Jacob Kildoo in 2011.
Other area schools Punxsutawney, Elk County Catholic and Redbank Valley were at the invitational and produced top performances as well.
Two-time state discus medalist Cam Wagner of Redbank Valley won the discus Saturday with a toss of 158 feet, 2 inches, which put him No. 2 on the meet’s honor roll. He also ran a leg on the Bulldogs’ impressive runner-up 4x100 finish of 44.04 seconds. Also on the relay was Owen Harmon, Aiden Ortz and Ashton Kahle.
Ortz was runner-up in both the triple jump and long jump as well, finishing one inch behind long jump winner Ray’Shene Thomas of Otto-Eldred with a leap of 20 feet, 11 inches. He turned in a personal-best runner-up jump in the triple with a mark of 42 feet, 8 inches.
Kahle tied Brookville’s Jack Pete for third in the 100 dash. Wagner and Brayden Delp finished 2-3 in the shot put.
The Brookville Lady Raiders got a double-win day from Julie Monnoyer, who won the triple jump (34 feet, 2 inches) and 100 hurdles (16.86) while running a leg on the runner-up 4x100 relay with Autumn Walter, Hannah Geer and Kaida Yoder.
Geer grabbed a win in the 300 hurdles (49.61).
The Punxsutawney boys notched a pair of wins with Brett Dean in the 200 dash (23.05) and Grant Miller in the pole vault (12 feet, 6 inches). Dean was second in the 100 dash while both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays placed third.
Evan Groce was second in the 800 and third in the 1,600 run while Garrett Bartlebaugh and Alex Momyer finished 3-4 in the 400 dash.
The Lady Chucks had several top-six finishes with one win coming from Mary Grusky in the javelin. The returning state medalist who finished seventh last spring topped state runner-up Evie Bliss of Union/A-C Valley with a toss of 137 feet, 2 inches ahead of Bliss’ throw of 124 feet.
The Lady Chucks finished second in the 4x800 relay with the foursome of Emily McMahan, Riley Miller, Taylor Bair and Jordann Hicks.
Also for the DuBois Central Catholic girls, they won the 4x400 relay in 4:17.85 while adding a third in the 4x100 and fifth in the 4x800 relays. Chloe Benden finished tied for third in the pole vault while Julie Sebring was fourth in the 200 and sixth in the 100 dashes, and Madelyn Schmader was fourth in the 800 run.
The DCC boys got a fifth from Michelangelo Piccirillo in the 800 and 1,600 runs. Aiden Grieneisen was tied for sixt in the javelin.
The Elk County Catholic girls won three events, getting individual titles from Sophia Bille in the 1,600 run (5:46.54) and Grace Neubert in the 3,200 run (11:30.96) while the two combined with Sami Straub and Gianna Bille to win the 4x800 relay in 10:01.28, the third-best time in meet history.
Gianna Bille was second in the 800 run while Straub was fifth in both the 300 hurdles and triple jump. Rachel Sloff finished fourth in the long jump.
The Crusaders’ best finishes came from Ben Reynolds (sixth in 100 dash) and Bobby Urmann (fifth in 300 hurdles) along with a fifth in the 4x800 relay.
The Redbank Valley girls also got a win from Claire Henry in the pole vault (9 feet).
For Johnsonburg, Annasophia Stauffer was second in the 100 and 200 dashes, and third in the 400 dash. Maddy Macafee finished third in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles with Ella Lundberg placing second in the discus. The Rams’ top finish came from Jacob Lobaugh in the high jump. Aaron Myers was third in the 800 run while the 4x800 relay was third and 4x400 relay fourth.
BROOKVILLE — Here are the results from Saturday’s 20-team 25th Annual DeMans Team Sports Invitational:
Team abbreviations: Bellefonte (BF), Brookville (BKV), Johnsonburg (JB), Cranberry (CR), Coudersport (CO), Cameron County (CC), DuBois CC (DCC), Elk Co. Catholic (ECC), Karns City (KC), Kane (K), Keystone (KY), North Clarion (NC), Oswayo Valley (OV), Otto-Eldred (OE), Punxsutawney (PXY), Port Allegany (PA), Redbank Valley (RBV), River Valley (RV), Union/AC-Valley (U/AC), Warren (W),
BOYS
4x800 relay: 1. Bellefonte, 8:34.51; 2. Brookville, 8:42.68; 3. Johnsonburg, 9:01.23; 4. North Clarion, 9:16.18; 5. Elk Co. Catholic, 9:17.64; 6. Keystone, 9:41.29.
110 hurdles: 1. Mason Burford, NC, 15.95; 2. Ethan Best, W, 16.19; 3. Sherman Lowry, BF, 16.28; 4. Skylar Roxbury, U/AC, 16.4; 5. Kellan Haines, BKV, 16.73; 6. Daniel Turner, BKV, 17.16.
100 dash: 1. Brayden Kunselman, BKV, 11.08; 2. Brett Dean, PXY, 11.22; 3. Jack Pete (BKV) and Ashton Kahle, RBV, 11.25; 5. Mason Burford, NC, 11.45; 6. Ben Reynolds, ECC, 11.47.
1,600 run: 1. Kevin Sherry, CO, 4:23.77; 3. Alexander Crist, BF, 4:37.67; 4. Chase Ebeling, BF, 4:42.45; 5. Michelanglo Piccirillo, DCC, 4:47.64; 6. Samuel Lindell, W, 4:49.62.
4x100 relay: 1. Brookville (Brayden Kunselman, Hayden Freeman, Nick Shaffer, Jack Pete), 43.49; 2. Redbank Valley, 44.04; 3. Punxsutawney, 45.09; 4. Union/A-C Valley, 45.15; 5. River Valley, 45.54; 6. Bellefonte, 45.86.
400 dash: 1. Hayden Freeman, BKV, 51.87; 2. Sam Morganti, U/AC, 52.05; 3. Garrett Bartlebaugh, PXY, 53.06; 4. Alex Momyer, PXY, 53.65; 5. Zackary McFarlin, RV, 53.81; 6. Rayce Milliard, JB, 54.68.
800 run: 1. Jack Gill, BKV, 2:03.1; 2. Evan Groce, PXY, 2:04.3; 3. Aaron Myers, JB, 2:05.24; 4. Alexander Crist, BF, 2:06.32; 5. Michelanglo Piccirillo, DCC, 2:07.6; 6. David Kunselman, PXY, 2:13.56.
300 hurdles: 1. Kellan Haines, BKV, 43.37; 2. Ethan Best, W, 43.57; 3. Blaze Maholic, OE, 45.03; 4. Jordan Rutan, PXY, 45.32; 5. Bobby Urmann, ECC, 45.77; 6. Logan Maholic, OE, 46.24.
200 dash: 1. Brett Dean, PXY, 23.05; 2. Brayden Kunselman, BKV, 23.47; 3. Sam Morganti, U/AC, 23.82; 4. Nick Shaffer, BKV, 23.92; 5. Logan Skibinski, U/AC, 23.99; 6. Collin Sharp, BF, 24.00.
3,200 run: 1. Kevin Sherry, CO, 9:37.93; 2. Eli Schreiber, JB, 9:57.9; 3. Chase Ebeling, BF, 10:13.82; 4. Caleb Vinnedge, BF, 10:32.12; 5. Andrew Coriaty, OV, 10:33.05; 6. Samuel Lindell, W, 10:34.44.
4x400 relay: 1. Bellefonte, 3:33.48; 2. Brookville, 3:33.75; 3. Punxsutawney, 3:39.3; 4. Johnsonburg, 3:53.19; 5. Cranberry, 4:03.23; 6. River Valley, 4:06.59.
High jump: 1. Hayden Smith, U/AC, 6-9; 2. Jacob Lobaugh, JB, 6-0; 3. Hayden Freeman, BKV, 5-10; 4. Brady Shannon, RV, 5-10; 5. Ashton Weaver, CR, 5-8; 6. Abram Cook, OV, 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Ray’shene Thomas, OE, 21-0; 2. Aiden Ortz, RBV, 20-11; 3. Sam Lundeen, K, 20-7.5; 4. John Colgan, BKV, 20-3; 5. Ricky Zampogna, K, 20-1; 6. Tyler Albright, KY, 19-7.
Triple jump: 1. Ricky Zampogna, K, 43-8; 2. Aiden Ortz, 42-8; 3. Ray’shene Thomas, OE, 42-7; 4. Zane Hummel, BF, 40-6.5; 5. John Colgan, BKV, 39-8.5; 6. Aiden Fox, U/AC, 39-3.5.
Pole Vault: 1. Grant Miller, PXY, 12-6; 2. Michael Clemmer, PXY, 12-0; 3. Dane Wenner, CR, 12-0; 4. Scott Finch, CR, 12-0; 5. Landon Wilson, KC, 11-6; 6. Richard Elliott, JB, 11-0.
Discus: 1. Cam Wagner, RBV, 158-4; 2. Brayden Ross, BKV, 133-10; 3. Jay Clover, U/AC, 127-3; 4. Matthew Grusky, PXY, 126-7; 5. Sam Ayers, CO, 125-1; 6. Josh Beal, KY, 125-0.
Shot put: 1. Landon Chalmers, U/AC, 51-4.25; 2. Cam Wagner, RBV, 47-10.75; 3. Brayden Delp, RBV, 47-9; 4. Connor Brown, K, 45-0.75; 5. Matthew Grusky, PXY, 43-7.25; 6. Kyle Roessler, RV, 41-4.
Javelin: 1. Wyatt Lucas, BKV, 166-2; 2. Kevin Pearsall, CR, 158-3; 3. Matthew Loesch, BF, 149-5; 4. Parker Sherry, CO, 147-8; 5. Tyler Albright, KY, 145-3; 6. Aiden Grieneisen, DCC, 143-9.
GIRLS
4x800 relay: 1. Elk Co. Catholic (Sophia Bille, Sami Straub, Gianna Bille, Grace Neubert), 10:01.28; 2. Punxsutawney, 10:14.79; 3. Bellefonte, 10:52.12; 4. Brookville, 11:01.35; 5. DuBois CC, 11:17.55; 6. Cranberry, 11:19.49.
100 hurdles: 1. Julie Monnoyer, BKV, 16.86; 2. Emily Stephen, K, 16.93; 3. Maddy Macafee, JB, 17.2; 4. Eliana Wry, CR, 17.48; 5. Daniella Farkas, U/AC, 17.91; 6. Olivia Schott, PA, 18.08.
100 dash: 1. Mylee Harmon, RBV, 12.76; 2. Annasophia Stauffer, JB, 13.00; 3. Laiyla Russell, CR, 13.02; 4. Lindsay Madigan, W, 13.16; 5. Abbi Sell, KY, 13.18; 6. Julie Sebring, DCC, 13.5.
1,600 run: 1. Sophia Bille, ECC, 5:46.54; 2. Shyann Rulander, W, 5:49.02; 3. Morgan Alexander, W, 5:50.39; 4. Emily Bussard, PXY, 5:53.79; 5. Emma Chambers, CO, 5:54.39; 6. Emma Liadis, BF, 5:54.95.
4x100 relay: 1. Warren, 52.19; 2. Brookville (Autumn Walter, Julie Monnoyer, Hannah Geer, Kaida Yoder), 52.89; 3. DuBois CC, 53.13; 4. Johnsonburg, 53.83; 5. Keystone, 53.85; 6. Punxsutawney, 54.56.
400 dash: 1. Lilly Newton, W, 1:00.64; 2. Mylee Harmon, RBV, 1:00.66; 3. Annasophia Stauffer, JB, 1:02.07; 4. Riley Miller, PXY, 1:04.21; 5. Kaida Yoder, BKV, 1:04.7; 6. Alyssa Hopkins, BF, 1:05.
300 hurdles: 1. Hannah Geer, BKV, 49.61; 2. Daniella Farkas, U/ACV, 50.03; 3. Maggie Guidice, PXY, 52.3; 4. Maddy Macafee, JB, 52.4; 5. Sami Straub, ECC, 53.43; 6. Lily Lehmeier, PA, 54.01.
800 run: 1. Gia Babington, NC, 2:26.15; 2. Gianna Bille, ECC, 2:27.89; 3. Jordann Hicks, PXY, 2:28.79; 4. Madelyn Schmader, DCC, 2:32.05; 5. Emily McMahan, PXY, 2:33.66; 6. Annie Cernuska, BF, 2:38.39.
200 dash: 1. Mylee Harmon, RBV, 26.73; 2. Annasophia Stauffer, JB, 27.48; 3. Abbi Sell, KY, 28.16; 4. Julia Sebring, DCC, 28.23; 5. Madeyn Nosel, W, 28.38; 6. Emily Stephen, K, 28.71.
3,200 run: 1. Grace Neubert, ECC, 11:30.96; 2. Shyann Rulander, W, 12:39.31; 3. Morgan Alexander, W, 12:47.66; 4. Emma Liadis, BF, 13:01.57; 5. Hannah Surkala, PXY, 13:08.21; 6. Emily Bussard, PXY, 13:14.97.
4x400 relay: 1. DuBois Central Catholic, 4:17.85; 2. Warren, 4:21.30; 3. Punxsutawney, 4:24.88; 4. Johnsonburg, 4:26.44; 5. Brookville, 4:29.34; 6. Bellefonte, 4:29.49.
High jump: 1. Hope Jacob, 4-11; 2. Mylee Harmon, RBV, 4-11; 3. Samantha Griebel, PXY, Anna Tyson, BF, and Lilly Newton, W, 4-9; 6. Brooke Hart, CR, 4-9.
Long jump: 1. Laiyla Russell, CR, 15-4; 2. Sara Proctor, BF, 15-2.5; 3. Lindsay Madigan, W, 15-1; 4. Rachel Sloff, ECC, 15-1; 5. Olivia Schott, PA, 15-0.5; 6. Faith Jacob, DCC, 14-8.
Triple jump: 1. Julie Monnoyer, DCC, 34-2; 2. Anna Schuessler, OE, 32-4; 3. Laiyla Russell, CR, 31-10; 4. Ava Patrick, KY, 13-1; 5. Sami Straub, ECC, 31-0.25; 6. Madison Momyer, PXY, 31-8.
Pole Vault: 1. Claire Henry, 9-0; 2. Laney Gatto, W, 8-0; 3. MacKenna Rankin, RBV, Chloe Benden, K, Anna Schuessler, OE, and Victoria Schellenberg, BF, 7-0.
Shot put: 1. Emily Jackson, RV, 35-4.75; 2. Sierra Myers, CO, 34-1.75; 3. Brenna Armstrong, NC, 33-4.25; 4. Jael Miller, PXY, 33-3; 5. Rebekah Miller, PXY, 32-7.75; 6. Tori Newton, ECC, 32-3.75.
Discus: 1. Emily Jackson, RV, 104-11; 2. Ella Lindberg, JB, 96-10; 3. Ava Wahlers, CO, 94-4; 4. Renee Earle, CC, 93-9; 5. Mary Grusky, PXY, 90-9; 6. Brooklyn Edmonds, RBV, 89-2.
Javelin: 1. Mary Grusky, PXY, 137-2; 2. Evie Bliss, U/AC, 124-0; 3. Tori Newton, ECC, 115-10; 4. Alaina Sherry, JB, 106-10; 5. Sierra Myers, CO, 106-3; 6. Victoria Schellenberg, BF, 101-10.