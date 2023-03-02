CLARION — Expectations established over the past 12 seasons, the Brookville Raiders didn’t exactly have their usual weekend at the District 9 Class 2A Championships held at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Still, the Raiders did finish fourth and qualify six wrestlers for regionals this weekend at Sharon High School, led by two championship runs by sophomore Cole Householder and senior Jackson Zimmerman (see accompanying story) at 127 and 189 pounds. Also clinching berths with fourth-place finishes were sophomores Tony Ceriani at 139 and Gavin Hannah at 215, and senior Coyha Brown at 160.
Raiders senior heavyweight Baily Miller finished fourth after injury defaulting in the consolation finals, then decided that he wouldn’t be able to advance, giving up his spot to fifth-place Gabe Carroll of Redbank Valley.
The Raiders, who won 10 of the last 12 team points titles, finished fourth for the first time since their fourth in 2009-10 season that saw them go 1-15 during the dual season. Of course, this year wasn’t close to as dim as that year with the Raiders winning their 10th dual meet title, but in a field with tough lineups from Clearfield, St. Marys and Cranberry ahead of them, it would’ve taken a standout effort for the Raiders to finish on top this time around.
Instead, the Raiders went into Friday with a 10-man lineup with two losses prior to the opening round Friday due to an injury and another wrestler not making weight.
“It was just a strange week with things you can’t really control, I guess and it took a tool on our group,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “You can try to pinpoint a million different things, but at the end of the day, we just didn’t have things go our way this week outside the mat and it carried on to today and didn’t wrestle very smart.
“But we got six to regionals and I’m proud of them and everyone. It’s never a lack of effort, it was just mostly mental mistakes that cost us in big situations. They’re tough to overcome, but I’m excited for the six going on. We really had some bright spots.”
The final standings had the Raiders scoring 143 points, behind Clearfield (186), St. Marys (160) and Cranberry (155.5).
While Householder won his second D9 title, Zimmerman reached a final for the third time and made it his first championship. Meanwhile, Ceriani and Hannah make their first trip to Sharon while Brown makes his second trip to regionals after finishing third at 160 last year.
Ceriani reached the consolation finals despite getting pinned in his opening bout against No. 3-seeded Ben Reynolds. He reeled off three consey bracket wins with pins over Ridgway’s Austin Young and Coudersport’s Jett Finch before facing No. 5 seed Colton Ross with the winner securing a regional trip.
Down 2-1 after Ross took him down with 55 seconds left in the third period, Ceriani rallied with an escape then takedown that led to a four-point move for a 6-3 lead. Ross reversed him in the closing seconds, but Ceriani escaped to set the final. He avenged a 5-2 loss to Ross in December.
“He had a fantastic weekend, beating a kid he lost to in order to get out with the win over Ross,” Klepfer said.
Ceriani was pinned by Cranberry’s No. 2 seed Dane Wenner in the third-place bout.
Brown, seeded third, fell in the semifinals at 160 to eventual runner-up Luke Ely of Kane in a 14-8 loss, then had to turn around and win a 3-0 decision over Port Allegany’s Mason Gordon to clinch a regional berth. But Brown was pinned by Curwensville’s fourth seed Logan Aughenbaugh, whom Brown majored during the season, in the third-place bout.
At 215, Hannah was the sixth seed and lost his quarterfinal opener to No. 3 seed and eventual runner-up Gavyn Ayers of Coudersport. Hannah led 3-2 in the second period before being taken down and pinned. Two wins — a 12-4 major over St. Marys’ Bryson Tucker and 2-0 decision over Curwensville’s Trenton Guiher — secured a consolation finals berth where he lost 4-1 to Port Allegany’s Miska Young.
“We preached all week long how everyone was 0-0 going into the tournament,” Klepfer said. “The goal is to win it obviously, but if things don’t go right in the early rounds, you have to get tough and find a way to get in for third and fourth and next week everyone’s back to square one again.
“Coyha, being a senior, understands the situation, got tough when he needed to and Gavin, it’s huge to get to regionals as a sophomore. He’s giving up a good bit of size, so to get there is big. He’s right there.”
Miller’s weekend changed 25 seconds into his bout with Port’s Neely and had to default. He had enough time to recover for his consolation semifinal bout where he pinned Clearfield sophomore Nick Bailor in the second period. But from there, he couldn’t go and the injury was enough that he passed on a regional trip. Miller pinned Carroll in his opener before running into issues.
“He’s a warrior,” Klepfer said. “He was injured earlier last week and didn’t practice and to come in and even be able to wrestle, truthfully, is a miracle in itself. For him to put together and be that tough mentally, really tough situation, to come back and place, I think he learned a lot about himself this weekend.”
From there, things didn’t go well for the rest of the Raiders lineup that without state-ranked junior 114-pounder Jared Popson, who didn’t make weight Friday, or 152-pound sophomore Kolton Griffin, who injured his ankle in practice and was on crutches at the tournament.
Four Raiders reached the consolation semifinals, but came up one win shy of clinching a regional berth. Senior Brecken Cieleski, junior Burke Fleming, and sophomore and returning state qualifier Easton Fleming all finished fifth while junior Antonio Thornton was sixth at 121.
Seeded second at 139, Cieleski lost a wild affair to No. 3 seed Conner Reszkowski of Cranberry in the semifinals. Up 6-5 going into the third, Reszkowski reversed Reszkowski, then countered Cieleski’s reversal with an escape and takedown to hold off Cieleski for an 11-8 win. In the consolation semifinals with a regional berth at stake, Cieleski was pinned by Clearfield’s Colton Bumbarger in the second period.
Fleming, the No. 6 seed at 145, went 2-2. He was pinned by Johnsonburg’s top-seeded Avery Bittler in the consolation semifinals and won his fifth-place bout with a 10-5 decision over Nolan Barnett.
Belfiore, also a sixth seed, was seconds away from getting into the finals as he led Port Allegany’s Aiden Bliss 8-5 in the final seconds of regulation. But Bliss took Belfiore down for a decisive four-point move for a stunning 9-8 win.
With a regional berth at stake, Belfiore lost a controversial 5-4 decision to Brockway’s Jack Smith. Belfiore tied it 4-4 with a takedown on the edge of the mat. But action was whistled dead when it appeared Belfiore’s feet were clearly inbounds. What that meant was instead of time running out and going into a one-minute takedown sudden death period, there was a re-start and Smith escaped with one second remaining.
Klepfer argued the call to the point of getting a team point deducted.
Belfiore rallied to finish fifth, beating Coudersport’s John Wright 5-1 to finish his season.
Also coming up one win shy of advancing was 121-pound junior Antonio Thornton. He was seeded fifth and finished sixth, losing in the consolation semifinals with a regional berth at stake in a 2-1 decision to No. 3 seed Cole Bish of Redbank Valley. He finished 3-2, dropping the fifth-place bout in a 6-3 decision to Sheffield’s A.J. Barnes.
“Easton’s weekend was really tough, they all are. Brecken and Easton worked extremely hard and they deserve to be in Sharon next weekend. There are no other words I can say there,” Klepfer said. “We just didn’t put it together when they needed to at the time they needed to. ... We can blame it on this or that, but at the end of the day, we just made some mental mistakes in crucial situations that cost us big points and inevitably, a trip to regionals. Brecken is a senior and that’s tough to see him go out like that.”