BROOKVILLE — Always optimistic, Brookville Raiders soccer coach Dave Reitz had more good preseason vibes to dish out as his team approaches the season-opening Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament starting Friday afternoon.
The Raiders won a playoff game in a double-overtime thriller over Brockway before falling the next day to Clarion-Limestone. Reitz’s Raiders finished 7-10-1, which set the tone for the offseason.
“We finished strong and the boys recognized that,” said Reitz, whose team opens with DuBois Central Catholic at 1 p.m. “The leadership group wants to build off that and they got guys out and played in the offseason. They’ve been working hard for months now.
“This is probably the most talented group we’ve had in my seven years. They’re the hardest working and they’ve been getting together, 16 of them, three days a week since May.”
Friday’s other first-round game has West Shamokin facing Clearfield at 3 p.m. Saturday, consolation and championship games are scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon.
Seniors Steven Plyler and Brad Fiscus, and junior Isaac Reitz were the top three scorers last year. Plyler, the lone returning all-conference player for the Raiders, finished with 12 goals and six assists while Fiscus (3 goals, 4 assists) and Reitz (2 goals, 4 assists) followed.
Plyler and Reitz will man two of the three forward spots up front with sophomore Maddox Harmon holding the other spot.
“Steve was the leading goal scorer in our division and he has a point to prove,” Reitz said. “Both of those sophomores rotated starts and played in every match, so they’re experienced and experienced with Steve.”
Seniors Caleb Kornbau and Brad Fiscus return to the midfield with sophomore Rhys Vander kelen and senior Colin Kramer filling the other spot.
“The midfielders will control the matches,” Reitz said. “I felt Brad was overlooked when it came to voting for all-conference players. He’s the guy people should be watching in the middle. He dominates the game play and controls the tempo and wants to win.”
On the back line, three starters are back out of the four spots with juniors Daniel Turner, Rilee Payne and Austin Brosius. Senior Caleb Burkett looks to fill the other back line spot.
“It’ll be important with those guys being back and those center backs with Turner and Payne are essential,” Reitz said. “We’ve tried a couple of different looks and it’s Danie and Rilee we need there for that pairing.”
They’ll work with first-year starter Gannon McMaster, a junior, at goalkeeper.
Reitz feels his depth includes some key athletes in junior Luke McKinley, sophomore Justin Smith, and freshman Declan Smith and Colton Gardner, who will back up McMaster at goalie and likely see time on the field.
“We have a lot of younger guys chomping at the bit to get out there on the outside especially,” Reitz said. “Now we’re to the point where all the guys coming up have been in our program and they don’t know any other way. It’s that same mentality and that’s what we’re getting now.”
Reitz’s coaching staff includes Tiffany Cieleski, Mike Town and Justin Vander kelen.
ROSTER
Seniors: Brad Fiscus, Caleb Burkett, Ryker Selnekovic, Colin Kramer, Steven Plyler, Caleb Kornbau
Juniors: Gannon McMaster, Shayne Lindemuth, Daniel Turner, Rilee Payne, Luke McKinley, Austin Brosius
Sophomores: Andrew Kornbau, Maddox Harmon, Rhys Vander kelen, Justin Smith, Isaac Reitz, Ayden Cieleski
Freshmen: Colton Gardner, Declan Reitz, Luke Sorek, Liam Keth.
SCHEDULE
August
25-Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament vs. DuBois CC, 1 p.m.; 26-Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament, West Shamokin or Clearfield, TBA; 28-at St. Marys, 5 p.m.
September
5-Karns City, 5 p.m.; 11-at DuBois, 6 p.m.; 13-DuBois CC, 5 p.m.; 14-Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.; 18-at Brockway, 5 p.m.; 19-at C-L, 4 p.m.; 21-at Forest Area (Tionesta), 3 p.m.; 25-at DuBois CC, 4 p.m.; 28-at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
October
3-DuBois, 7 p.m.; 5-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.; 9-St. Marys, 7 p.m.; 12-at Karns City, 5 p.m.; 16-Brockway, 4 p.m.; 19-Forest Area, 4 p.m.