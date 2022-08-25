BROOKVILLE — It’s a brand-new way to start the soccer season.
The Brookville Raiders host their inaugural Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament this Friday and Saturday at the high school football field. They’ll open with Clearfield at 2 p.m. while DuBois Central Catholic plays West Shamokin at 4.
Saturday, the consolation and championship games are at 10 a.m. and noon respectively.
The tournament is named after Kramer, the former Lady Raiders head coach and long-time youth coach who passed away last summer.
Raiders head coach Dave Reitz, in his sixth season, hopes his team can get the season off on the right foot, so to speak, with a first-ever tournament to start the season. His Raiders were 4-12-1, but do return all but two regulars to their lineup.
Juniors Steven Plyler (11 goals, 12 assists) and Brad Fiscus (10 goals, 6 assists) were the second and third leading scorers respectively last year, so the Raiders will build around them and returning starting goalkeeper in senior Brodie Barto.
“I definitely see a different attitude and different energy with this team than what we’ve had in the past five seasons,” Reitz said. “It’s definitely a much more team-oriented team. The culture is where we want it to be and I know all of them are really excited to get the season kicked off.”
Fiscus and Barto were Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League All-Stars. Fiscus will be a center attacking midfielder, who will help spark the offense and set up Plyler up front.
“We will play to Steven’s strengths so a lot of the combinations we work on feed directly to his strength. We’ll use his natural tendencies to push for goals this year,” Reitz said. “We’re definitely looking for goals from Brad and Steve, for sure, and their chemistry is incredible, but we’re looking for contributions from the others, goals from all of them.”
Joining Fiscus in the midfield are first-year senior Isaac Hetrick, junior Caleb Kornbau, freshmen Isaac Reitz and Maddox Harmon and returning starter Thomas Bowser.
In the back line working with Barto on defense are seniors Christian Smith and Ganen Cyphert along with sophomore Rilee Payne and junior Collin Kramer. Cyphert and Payne return as starters.
Reitz feels he has 12-plus players who could help with rotation time, including senior Alex Reynolds, junior Caleb Burkett, and sophomores Austin Brosius, Daniel Turner and Luke McKinley with Gannon McMaster backing up Barto in goal. Freshmen Ayden Cieleski and Rhys Vander Kelen are vying for playing time as well.
“The boys have worked hard in the offseason,” said Reitz, whose team attended a summer camp at Messiah College. “We’ve continued to do leadership training and it’s really having to maintain that championship culture with the chemistry with each other and desire to actually be a team. The kids want to win. They don’t care who scores.”
Shawn Castellan, Justin Miller and Tiffany Cieleski are on Reitz’s staff.
ROSTER
Seniors: Thomas Bowser, Christian Smith, Alex Reynolds, Ganen Cyphert, Brody Barto, Isaac Hetrick. Juniors: Brad Fiscus, Caleb Burkett, Ryker Selnekovic, Collin Kramer, Steven Plyler, Caleb Kornbau. Sophomores: Gannon McMaster, Shayne Lindemuth, Rilee Payne, Luke McKinley, Austin Brosius, Daniel Turner. Freshmen: Isaac Reitz, Maddox Harmon, Justin Smith, Jon Prusakowski, Ayden Cieleski, Andrew Kornbau, Rhys Vander Kelen.