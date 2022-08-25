Fiscus action file
Brookville’s Brad Fiscus (left) and Logan Oakes work during a game against DuBois Central Catholic. Fiscus is a returning all-conference player for the Raiders.

 File photo by Rich Rhoades

BROOKVILLE — It’s a brand-new way to start the soccer season.

The Brookville Raiders host their inaugural Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament this Friday and Saturday at the high school football field. They’ll open with Clearfield at 2 p.m. while DuBois Central Catholic plays West Shamokin at 4.

