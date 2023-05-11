DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers and Brookville Raiders split their baseball games on Monday at Showers Field, with the Beavers taking the first game, 17-14, and the Raiders taking the second one, 7-3.
The first game was the completion of the suspended contest at McKinley Field from April 12 that saw the Beavers’ Kaden Clark hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth with one out — as the ball hit a power line, causing the line to pop off of the pole and a transformer to explode, thus the decision was made to suspend the game due to safety.
With that contest being resumed Monday, DuBois tacked on a couple of more runs in the top of the sixth on a Noah Farrell RBI and a bases-loaded walk by Gavin Kaschalk to take a 17-14 win. After the completion of that contest, Brookville picked up a 7-3 win over the Beavers in the second game.
Now 8-8, the Raiders close the regular season with a trip to Bradford Thursday and then Friday’s Senior Night game at home with St. Marys Friday. The junior varsity game will start at 4:15 p.m. with the senior ceremony running before the start of the varsity game.
Next Monday, the Raiders host Punxsutawney for a doubleheader starting at 3:30 p.m.
“We came over with the idea that we need to get greedy (and get two wins),” Brookville head coach Chad Weaver said Monday night. “Down one to a really good baseball team — and that finish at our place (on April 12) was just crazy ... The entire day, I thought to myself that wouldn’t it be nice if even though (the Clark homer off of the power line) happened, I could always tell the story that at the end, we still won that game. And that wasn’t the case. Kudos to them — they came out ready.”
“We had Noah Shaffer on the mound, who has done really good things for us this year,” Weaver said. “He had a difficult time finding it and they scored a couple of runs.”
Kaschalk got the win for the Beavers in the first game. After allowing three hits and six runs — none of which were earned — in two innings on April 12, Kaschalk was perfect in the final two innings on Monday to hold the Raiders offense at bay, striking out one while not allowing another hit.
“Kaschalk, to his credit, he grooved and kept us off-balance,” Weaver said. “His velocity seemed up today ... Kudos to him.”
Prior to the full second game, DuBois honored its six seniors in Aaron Andrulonis, Jordan Ell, Billy Gray, Kaschalk, Sam Keen and Kam Knisley — with all taking part in the starting lineup.
“That’s a really good baseball team,” Weaver said of DuBois. “Hats off to Dan and his for giving his seniors playing time today. That’s a great gesture. Not taking anything away from them, but those kids battled. They played really good defense. We had our No. 1 on the hill (in Carson Weaver) and they pushed him around.”
Brookville tagged DuBois starting pitcher Brock Smith for five runs in the top of the fourth as they led 6-0 at that point, thanks in part to a big bases-clearing double by Hunter Greeley when the score was 3-0.
“We had a change in the lineup,” coach Weaver said. “(Hunter Greeley) came in and he came through and cleared the bases — not only the three runs but the momentum. You could kind of feel things shift. Down 3-0, DuBois has enough guys in their lineup where if you get a couple on, you could lose one in a hurry and the game completely changes. No lead is really safe with the guys (DuBois) has coming up in the box so we were real pleased to push those runs across.”
DuBois would score one in the fourth off of as Keen’s single saw Ell stop at third and Keen started going towards second — but with Kaschalk already there. With the Raiders trying to get Keen out at first, he beat the throw back but Ell scored to make it 6-1.
The second run by DuBois came as Tyler Chamberlin made it to second on a throwing error by the Raiders. Gray then singled up the middle as the Raiders threw it home to keep Andrulonis at third. But when Gray took off for second, they tried to get him out, allowing Andrulonis to score with the game being 6-2.
Brookville tacked on another in the top of the sixth as Weaver was caught in a rundown, allowing Riley Smith to score before Weaver was tagged out.
DuBois’ final run came in the bottom of the seventh as Clark tripled after a ball was misplayed in left and Chamberlin hit a sac fly to center in what would set the final score at 7-3.
Riley Smith and Greeley were the only players with multiple hits in the game, both going 2-for-3 as Smith had two doubles.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, May 4
Brookville 7, Brockway 0
At Brockway where they had to play at “home” against the Rovers because of an unplayable McKinley Field, the Raiders played their first game in six days in a shutout of the Rovers.
The Raiders completed the season sweep of the Rovers with Carson Weaver’s second win over them this year. After going the distance in a four-hit, 89-pitch effort in a 4-1 win over the Rovers back on April 20, Weaver went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts before Noah Shaffer went the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing no hits and striking out three to complete the shutout.
That duo was backed by an offense that pounded out 11 hits as the Raiders scored all their runs in just two innings — three in the first and four in the fifth. Weaver and Riley Smith each had three hits to lead the Raiders.
Prior to the game, both teams formed a circle around the pitcher’s mound to honor the memory of Greg Bean, a 2003 Clarion High School graduate and former Redbank Valley boys basketball head coach who passed away of a heart attack Wednesday at the age of 37.
Amongst that circle was Bean’s father, Terry Bean, who umpired the game behind home plate as scheduled despite the passing of his son. Carson Weaver read a prayer as a tribute to the Beans.
“I always start the beginning of our winter season throwing program and remind them that when we come to practice ... I want two to two and half hours of your full attention and effort,” said Brookville head coach Chad Weaver, who umpired a PIAA Championship game alongside Terry Bean. “And speaking to the kids, nobody in this room for the most part has to worry about a paycheck to make a mortgage or worry about real life issues.
“This is a game and they are 17-18 (years old) and have their whole lives in front of them. On the way down here on the bus, I said, ‘Terry is part of our family.’ He wears a PIAA patch, and we see him 2-3 times a year, and we got to see some real life stuff here ... not the being 0-for-4 in a baseball game.
“He (Greg Bean) was 37 years old. I told these guys you’re going to blink and be fathers. This is real life stuff and we need to make sure we recognize that and give our best to Terry.
“I worked one state final, I was second base and Terry was at first. I know Terry is extremely proud of Greg’s accomplishments, as well as he should be. It just goes to show you every day that we’re blessed and we shouldn’t take anything for granted. And, our thoughts and prayers are with Terry and his family right now.”
The Raiders scored three runs in the bottom of the first and four runs in the fifth. Riley Smith jump-started things with a leadoff single. Courtesy runner Kolton Griffin then took second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Shaffer sacrifice fly.
Carson Weaver followed with a single to left and was replaced on the bases by Sam Krug. After Krug took second on a wild pitch, Bryce Weaver struck out on a pitch that went to the back stop allowing him to reach safely and Krug to take third.
Krug quickly scored on another wild pitch before Hunter Greeley doubled home Bryce Weaver to make it 3-0.
In the fifth, Carson Weaver got the inning rolling with a leadoff double, while Bryce Weaver walked. After Swanson struck out Greeley, Owen Fleming hit a fly ball to shallow right that was dropped, allowing Krug to score.
Sergio Sotillo followed with an infield single that brought home Bryce Weaver, while Fleming scored moments later on a wild pitch. Carter Kessler then capped the big inning as he got down a squeeze bunt to plate Sotillo to make it 7-0.
Carson Weaver then hit the 100-pitch limit following a 2-out walk to Matt Brubaker in the sixth, but Shaffer came on and promptly picked off Brubaker to end the inning before recording three strikeouts in the seventh to finish the game off.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser and sports writer Tyler Kolesar contributed to this story.