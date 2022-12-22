FRANKLIN — A balanced scoring effort helped Brookville bounce back from a tough loss Friday to Elk County Catholic with an equally impressive 57-42 road win at Franklin Monday night.
“It was very important to get this win,” said Brookville head coach Dalton Park, whose team suffered a 50-47 loss at ECC Friday. “I didn’t want us to lose confidence. We wanted to keep building and get confidence back. This was a big game. To lose two in a row, could have really put us down and have some players down on themselves. You would like to think it wouldn’t happen, but let’s not take that chance.”
Wednesday night, the Raiders (4-2) were scheduled to host St. Marys. Then it’s off to the DuBois Holiday Tournament next week, opening with a D9 League matchup with the host Beavers Wednesday with the loser and winner of that game playing Brockway or DuBois Central Catholic on Thursday.
DuBois beat Elk County Catholic in a buzzer-beater finish, 36-35, Tuesday night, so the league schedule is already off to an interesting start.
There was nothing flashy about the Raiders’ game in Franklin Monday, and it could best be described as workmanlike and kind of historic, considering the teams hadn’t played each other since 1979.
“I really believe the guys played together,” Park said. “They weren’t playing as individuals. The Elk County game, we played as individuals for a long spurt, and it really hurt us. Tonight we were playing together. We weren’t playing for you, we weren’t playing for me, we were playing for one another. I believe that was the difference.”
Brookville’s team-first approach was evident in its scoring with five players netting between seven and 14 points.
Jack Pete and Clayton Cook each scored 14 points to lead the Raiders, with Pete playing through foul trouble with nine rebounds on 6-of-11 shooting. Cook also was 6-for-11 from the field with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Noah Peterson added nine points, Connor Marshall had eight with four rebounds and five assists, and Caleb Kornbau added seven points with five rebounds.
“We like to try to have everybody be a threat,” Park said. “When everybody’s a threat, it just makes it easier for the other guys to score.”
The game was decided in the third quarter when Brookville used a 14-5 run that ended with an 8-0 spurt to take a six-point lead, 31-25, and turn it into a 15-point advantage, 45-30, following a 3-pointer by Kellen Haines.
Franklin, which used the 3-ball early in the contest hitting five of their six triples in the opening half, tried to use a full-court press to get back in the game in the fourth quarter.
It worked briefly with the Brookville lead cut to 10, 49-39, two-and-half minutes into the fourth quarter, but the Raiders got three straight points from Cook and then hit 5 of 7 free throws down the stretch.
Damon Curry led Franklin with 23 points but was the only Knight to reach double digits.
The Raiders forced 17 turnovers compared to their own 12, but outscored the Knights, 25-16, on points off turnovers. Franklin shot just 32.7 percent (16-for-49) from the field compared to the Raiders’ 49 percent (23-for-47)
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Dec. 16
Elk Co. Catholic 50,
Brookville 47
At St. Marys, trailing for most of the game and by as many as nine points early in the third quarter, the Raiders couldn’t overcome their poor shooting from the foul line despite getting it back to a two-point deficit with under three minutes to play in both teams’ D9 League opener.
The Crusaders went 15 of 20 at the foul line on the night, including going 6-of-8 in the final 1:20, while The Raiders were just 8-for-17 from the charity stripe.
Noah Peterson sparked that comeback bid with a pair of 3-pointers around a hoop by ECC’s Michael Jacobs, while Raider Jack Pete then scored on a layup off a Crusader turnover to make it 43-41 with 2:20 remaining.
That’s as close as Brookville got though, as ECC countered with 5-1 spurt, taking a 48-42 lead on a pair of Adam Straub free throws with 1:20 on the clock. Wil Wortman added a hoop during that spurt for ECC, while Lance O’Neill went 1-2 of the line.
Jacobs then went 2-for-2 at the line for ECC, while Raider Connor Marshall did the same to pull the Raiders within four (50-46) with 29 seconds left. Brookville made it a 3-point game with 12 seconds remaining when Clayton Cook went 1 of 2 at the stripe. That came after Straub missed a pair of free throws.
Elk County couldn’t run out the clock though, and gave Brookville one final chance to tie the game wen it turned the ball over with 4.3 seconds left following an inbounds pass from under Brookville’s basket that went out-of-bounds on the far end of the court.
Clearly, the clock ran further than it should have. Looking at video, the play should’ve been whistled dead at around the 6.4-second mark, but ran down to 3.8. Officials put a half-second back on the clock, which resulted in a long 3-point heave by Marshall off the backboard as time expired. Allowing for lag time on reaction, the Raiders still were denied nearly two seconds for a last-second shot.
Jacobs led ECC with 17 points, while Straub (11) and Jordan Wasko (10) also joined him in double figures. The trio combined to go 10 of 14 at the foul line on the night.
Pete led the Raiders with 17, tying Jacobs for game-high honors, while Peterson had 13 and Kellen Haines nine. That trio stepped up with Cook sidelined for most of the second quarter with what appeared to be a sprained ankle.
Pete finished with 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks while Cook had seven rebounds.
ECC led 25-19 at the half and built it to 30-21 in the third quarter before taking a 37-29 lead into the fourth. The Raiders outscored the Crusaders 18-13 over the final eight minutes, but the hole was just too deep to overcome.
“We didn’t set the tone of the game at the beginning and kind of dug ourselves a hole,” said Raiders coach Dalton Park. “We were throwing the ball away, and we were sloppy. We dug that hole, then didn’t have the mentality until late to really dig back into it and play with a purpose.
“I really felt we did answer a bunch of times and get it within three. But, give Elk credit. They’d slow it down and put two or three right back on the board and answered every time we answered for a good stretch. So, give them credit for being able to execute and keep their cool.”
Courier-Express sports editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.