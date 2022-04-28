BROOKVILLE — The Brookville boys and St. Marys girls came away with 2-0 records in Tuesday’s tri-meet at Brookville that also included Clearfield as the hosts celebrated Senior Day.
On the team scoreboard, it was the Raiders routing St. Marys (121-25) and Clearfield (111-35) while Clearfield edged St. Marys (75-66). The Lady Dutch beat Clearfield (101-45) and Brookville (96-52) with Brookville edging Clearfield (74-67).
The Raiders (6-2), switching up their normal lineup on Senior Night, took overall firsts in 14 of the 18 events. Seniors Hunter Geer and Calvin Doolittle were triple overall winners. Geer won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes with times of 11.63, 23.48 and 52.86 seconds, the 400 a District 9 qualifying effort in his first race in the open 400.
Doolittle won the 800 and 1,600 runs in 2:12.32 and 4:58.01 while also running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:44.76) with Jack Gill, Garner McMaster and Ian Pete.
Also on the track, the Raiders put out a brand-new 4x100 relay and qualified for districts with a time of 47.45 seconds as Charlie Krug, Ryan Geer, Jacob Murdock and Tyler Owens.
In the jumps, the Raiders got wins from Kellan Haines in the high jump (5 feet), Hunter Rupp in the long jump (18 feet, 11 1/2 inches), John Colgan in the triple jump (39 feet, 3 inches) and Brody Barto in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches).
In the throws, the Raiders swept overall wins with Dakotah Davis in the shot put (38 feet, 3 inches), Brayden Ross in the discus (113 feet, 11 inches) and Wyatt Lucas in the javelin (144 feet, 7 inches).
Pete picked up a second in the 200 and a third in the 100 while finishing second in the 110 hurdles. Gill was second in the 400 dash and third in the 200 dash. Haines added a second in the 300 hurdles and javelin. Ian Clowes was third in the 300 hurdles.
Also in the throws, Colgan was second in the long jump while Rupp was runner-up in the triple jump. Jesse Lucas and Quinton Perry were 2-3 in the discus.
Laynee Sorbin tripled for the Lady Raiders in the triple jump (34 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches) while sharing first with St. Marys’ Holly Anthony in the high jump, both clearing 4 feet, 7 inches).
The Lady Raiders (2-6) also won the 4x100 relay in 53.38 seconds with Kailin Bowser, Emily Martz, and Morgan and Julie Monnoyer.
Morgan Monnoyer was second overall in the 200 dash and third in the 100. Martz finished third in the 400 dash while Julie Monnoyer finished third in the 100 hurdles.
Senior Day festivities had both teams’ senior members Chloe Smith, Laynee Sorbin, Emily Martz, Morgan Monnoyer, Julia Bailey, Claire Haines, Sadie Shofestall, Janelle Popson, Kayleigh Rhodes for the Lady Raiders and Dakotah Davis, Calvin Doolittle, Shawn Foster, Hunter Geer, Ryan Geer, Garner McMaster, Logan Oakes, Ian Pete, Cooper Shall and Kenny Spellman for the Raiders.
Saturday, both teams head to the Hickory