ST. MARYS — Brookville and DuBois Central Catholic converged at Elk County Catholic for a three-team track and field meet Tuesday afternoon.
On the scoreboard, the visiting Raiders swept the boys’ matchups — 115-35 over the Crusaders and 119-31 over the Cardinals. ECC topped DCC, 102-42.
For the girls, ECC swept Brookville, 82-68, and DCC, 78-70, while the Lady Raiders lost to DCC, 89-61.
All three teams converge on Brookville Saturday to help make up the 19-team field at the annual DeMans Team Sports Invitational starting at 9:30 a.m.
Other teams scheduled to show are District 9’s Bradford, Cameron County, Coudersport, Johnsonburg, Kane, Karns City, Keystone, North Clarion, Oswayo Valley, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley. From District 10, Warren and from District 6, River Valley and Bellefonte.
Overall on Tuesday, the Brookville boys won 12 of the 18 events. Brayden Ross was a double individual winner in the discus (129 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and shot put (39 feet, 8 inches).
Brayden Kunselman won the long jump (19 feet, 7 1/2 inches) and Hayden Freeman took the 200 dash (22.8) while the two combined with Jack Pete and Nick Shaffer to win the 4x100-meter relay in 43.9 seconds.
Jack Gill won the 400 dash (52.8) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:54.6) with Ty Fiscus, Cody Sedor and Maddox Harmon. Fiscus added a win in the 3,200 run (11:07.3).
The Raiders’ other wins came from John Colgan in the triple jump (41 feet, 7 inches), Lucas Gaston in the pole vault (10 feet), Wyatt Lucas in the javelin (154 feet, 6 inches) and Ian Clowes in the 300 hurdles (45.5).
ECC’s Ben Reynolds won the 100 dash ahead of the Raiders’ Pete and Kunselman who were 2-3.
Clowes added a runner-up finish in the 110 hurdles while Brady Means finished second in the 1,600 run. Shaffer and Tony Ceriani finished 2-3 behind Gill in the 400 dash. Daniel Turner was runner-up to Clowes in the 300 hurdles while Kunselman and Gill finished 2-3 behind Freeman in the 200 dash.
Also on the track, Fiscus finished second in the 800 run with Evan McKalsen finishing second to Fiscus in the 3,200 run.
In the girls’ meet, the Lady Crusaders won 10 events with Tori Newton doubling in the shot put (30 feet, 1 1/2 inches) and javelin (111 feet, 1 inch). Grace Neubert also doubled in the 1,600 run (5:31.9) and 800 (2:28.4).
For the Lady Raiders, the 4x100 relay of Hannah Geer, Autumn Walter and Kaida Yoder won in 53.4 seconds. Geer finished her triple day with wins in the 100 and 300 hurdles (16.4 and 50.2). Julie Monnoyer won the triple jump with a career-best mark of 34 feet, 9 inches and Casey Riley won the 400 dash (1:06.3).
Monnoyer finished second to Geer in the 100 hurdles and third in the long jump while Yoder was runner-up in the 200 dash. Samantha Whitling was second in the high jump and Lauren Castellan finished third in the pole vault.
In Tuesday’s other meet:
Redbank Valley sweeps C-L
At the C-L Sports Complex, visiting Redbank Valley won both matchups over Clarion-Limestone. The boys beat the Lions, 90-51, while the girls topped the Lady Lions, 93-48.
The Lions won three events. Kullen Buzza led a sweep of the 110 hurdles with a win in 20.8 seconds with Jason Megnin and Jack Monnoyer finishing 2-3.
Colton Keihl won the 3,200 run (13:01) and John Burke won the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) while Riley Hummell won the javelin (150 feet, 10 inches) while also finishing second in the discus and third in the shot put. Burke added a second in the 200 dash.
Megnin also turned in seconds in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
The Lady Lions took firsts in six events with Adisen Jackson, Olivia Radaker, Madison Aaron and Clara Coulson in the 4x800 relay (11:55), Jackson in the 800 (2:42.5) and 1,600 (6:04) runs, Zoey Ferguson in the 100 hurdles (19.2), Abby Knapp in the 100 dash (14.5) and Coulson in the 3,200 run (16:04).
Both teams are back in action Monday at Moniteau with North Clarion.