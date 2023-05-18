BROOKVILLE — Knocking out a pair of two five-inning 13-0 wins Punxsutawney swept a doubleheader from the Brookville Raiders baseball at McKinley Field Monday.
Two wins hiked the Chucks’ record to 15-2 while the Raiders finished the regular season at 9-11. The two will match up in a winner-take-all District 9 Class 3A Championship game next Monday at a site and time to be announced.
The Chucks, last year’s PIAA semifinalist, and Raiders are the only Class 3A teams in the district.
Chucks starters Coy Martino and Josh Tyger dominated on the mound. Martino, a sophomore, tossed a one-hitter with four walks and 12 strikeouts in the first game while the senior Tyger gave up two hits with six strikeouts and one walk in the nightcap.
In the first game that served as the Chucks’ home game, the Chucks led 2-0 going into the bottom of the third before scoring five runs. Day singled in two runs, Peyton Hetrick doubled in a run and Cooper Hallman singled in a run to make it 7-0.
Then six more runs in the bottom of the fourth helped sew up the 10-Run Rule win as Day singled in another run. Carter Savage singled in a run and later with two outs, Zeke Bennett singled in two more runs to cap the six-run outburst to make it 13-0.
Tyger and Savage each had two hits for the Chucks.
Hunter Greeley’s second-inning single was the Raiders’ lone hit.
Greeley, Noah Shaffer and Owen Fleming threw for the Raiders. Greeley gave up the Chucks’ first two runs in the first inning and hung the loss.
In the second game, the Chucks scored three in the first and seven more in the top of the second for a quick 10-0 lead. They took advantage of three walks and two hits in the first inning off Raiders starter Sam Krug.
In the second inning, the Chucks put the first five batters on base. Two runs scored on a Nevin Day single with the help of an outfield error, Day scored from third on a passed ball, Hetrick singled in a run as did Hallman with his single.
The Chucks made it 13-0 in the top of fourth with three runs. Day singled in another run and scored with Martino on a misplayed fly ball.
The Raiders didn’t get a hit off Tyger until the fourth when Dylan Tollini and Pierson Ruhlman hit back-to-back singles with one out.
Krug, Tollini and Bryce Weaver pitched for the Raiders with Krug taking the loss.
In the Raiders’ other games:
FRIDAY, May 12
St. Marys 5, Brookville 1
At McKinley Field on Senior Day, Dutch pitcher Lucas Bauer handcuffed the Raiders and the Dutch had some timely hitting to get the win.
Bauer threw five shutout innings, using just 72 pitches while giving up five hits and striking out five. While he kept the Raiders off the board, the Dutch took advantage of shaky Raiders defense in a three-run first inning then added two more runs with two clutch two-out singles in the sixth inning.
In the first, Bauer led off with a walk and moved to second on Charlie Coudriet’s sacrifice bunt. Raiders starter Carson Weaver struck out Logan Mosier looking before Vinnie Lenze delivered a single to drive in Bauer from second. Carter Price reached on an infield error to set up Carter Redmond’s RBI single. Price came around to score on a second Raiders infield error to make it 3-0.
As well as Bauer was pitching, the 3-0 lead seemed larger as just one Raider got past first base in the first five innings and that was in the first right before Bryce Weaver lined into an inning-ending double play back to the mound.
St. Marys made it 5-0 with two runs in the top of the sixth. With two outs and Tysen Beimel at first after his one-out single, Coudriet, Mosier and Lenze hit three straight singles with Mosier and Lenze singling in the runs. Earlier in the inning, Raiders catcher Riley Smith was ejected for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Justin Skiba.
The Dutch replaced Bauer with Coudriet in the bottom of the sixth and the Raiders found the scoreboard. Weaver doubled to left-center and Hunter Greeley walked. Looking to get a big inning going, the Raiders were close to loading the bases with no outs when Coudriet went 3-0 to Bryce Weaver before battling back and getting Weaver to fly out to deep left field.
Carson Weaver stole third and was awarded home on obstruction by the Dutch third baseman after catcher Lenze’s throw went into left field. Weaver tripped over the Dutch fielder at third and while he was thrown out at home, Weaver was given the bag.
But that was it for the Raiders as Coudriet got Ladd Blake on a popup that was snared by Redmond on a nice catch at the edge of the infield.
NOTES: Carson Weaver took the loss, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Two of the three runs he allowed were unearned. Ladd Blake threw the final 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. ... Carter Kessler and Carson Weaver each had two hits for the Raiders. ... By PIAA rule, the Raiders’ Smith was forced to miss both games Monday against the Chucks. ... The Raiders honored seniors Smith, both Carson and Bryce Weaver, Dylan Tollini, Noah Shaffer and scorekeeper Riley Lindermuth.
THURSDAY, May 11
Brookville 13, Bradford 2
At Bradford, the Raiders scored in all five of their at-bats in their 10-run win over the Owls.
Carter Kessler led the Raiders with three hits, scoring two runs and driving in two and stealing two bases. Weaver and Ladd Blake each had two hits with Blake doubling and scoring twice while driving in two runs. Weaver and Hunter Greeley each doubled. Carson Weaver scored three runs with a single and two walks along with a hit by pitch.
Bryce Weaver went all five innings on the mound to get the win, striking out five and walking five while giving up three hits.