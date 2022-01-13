INDIANA — Two productive days on the mats at Indiana University of Pa.’s, Kovalchick Center brought home a third-place finish for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team.
At the 30-team Mid-Winter Mayhem last weekend, the Raiders placed seven wrestlers in the top eight while six other wrestlers finished one win shy of getting on the podium.
With 174 team points, the Raiders trailed Class 3A Quakertown (174.5) and first-place Clearfield (187) in a tight race at the top.
Owen Reinsel and Jackson Zimmerman won titles at 132 and 189 pounds, Bryce Rafferty finished second at 215 while Jared Popson, Brayden Kunselman and Carson Weaver were fourth at 113, 138 and 160, and Logan Oakes seventh at 120.
“There were 30 teams and every weight had some good kids in it with some No. 1 kids in the state and several top-10 kids, so yeah, it was a good tournament for our team,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “Everyone went down, got some wins and our best guys got tested.
“A lot of guys picked up four or five matches, so I felt it was a good weekend. We were right there with Clearfield and the title literally came down to the finals for the team title, so it was good. We were able to get into that atmosphere as a group to understand how important bonus points work in a tournament like that. I thought we learned from that on top of some guys really wrestling well.”
Zimmerman made his season debut after getting injured in the preseason. He was ranked by papowerwrestling.com initially at 215 pounds, but he’ll certainly get on the board somewhere at 189 after last weekend.
Zimmerman went 4-0 with wins over two Class 2A ranked wrestlers in No. 16 Colby Springman of Montgomery and No. 13 Seth Stewart of Brockway and in quarterfinals and semifinals.
Zimmerman beat Springman, 7-5, and then Stewart 2-1 to get Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain, an unranked Class 3A wrestler who pinned Fort LeBoeuf’s No. 6 and tournament top seed Danny Church in his semifinal bout.
Against Chamberlain, Zimmerman led 5-2 before pinning him 10 seconds into the second period.
“Jackson went in unranked and seeded seventh because he hasn’t wrestled and he beat the No. 2, 3 and 4 seeds with a couple of those ranked,” Klepfer said. “That was Jackson’s coming out party and he’ll be in the rankings. For him, he has to keep getting better and his ankle is feeling good. He had no problems with it.”
Reinsel, ranked No. 3 in the state prior to last weekend, went 5-0 with three pins before winning a 7-1 decision over Athens’ Kaden Setzer in the semifinals and 4-0 shutout of Nathan Monteparte of North Allegheny in the final. Monteparte was ranked No. 9 in Class 3A.
“Owen wrestled a really solid tournament and I’m not sure he gave up really any points or was taken down,” Klepfer said. “He wrestled a real smart tournament and he turned both of his guys in the semis and finals and that really was the difference in both bouts.”
Rafferty, No. 8 at 215, was the top seed and reached the finals with four wins including an 8-0 major over No. 15 Bradley Leon of Montgomery. He faced Clearfield’s No. 17 in Class 3A Hayden Kovalick and dropped a 2-1 decision.
Kovalick took Rafferty down in the first period, Rafferty rode Kovalick out in the second and Rafferty escaped in the third for the scoring.
“Not getting out from Kovalick in the first period is what hurt him,” Klepfer said. “But he wrestled well after not being on the mat for a week or so and I felt he put a good tournament together and he also looked like nothing was holding him back with the injury either.”
Popson finished 3-2 at 113, reaching the semifinals with two straight wins before running into No. 1 Gavin Bradley of Athens who tech falled him 22-6. In the consolations, Popson edged North Allegheny’s William Bentrim 9-2 to get into the third-place bout where he was pinned by Clearfield’s Evan Davis in the second period.
“He was seeded fourth and we knew there were some tough kids at that weight were tough matchups, but he put together a nice tournament,” Klepfer said. “He ran into (Bradley) and battled him hard, but he was too much for Jared, then he had a real nice win over the North Allegheny kid.”
Kunselman, the No. 3 seed and ranked No. 3 in the state, started 3-0 before running into No. 2 seed and No. 10-ranked Easton Toth of Forest Hills in the semifinals. In the quarters, Kunselman beat Montgomery’s No. 23 Caden Finck, 2-0.
Toth scored the lone point of the bout with a second-period escape in a 1-0 win over Kunselman before losing to top-seed and top-ranked Connor Pierce of Harbor Creek in the final.
Kunselman pinned Cranberry’s Dane Wenner in his consolation opener before getting pinned by Quakertown’s Collin Gaj in the third-place bout. Gaj was ranked No. 14 in Class 3A.
“He had a pretty loaded weight class and it was quite a battle for him wrestling six bouts over those two days,” Klepfer said.
Weaver was busy at 160, finishing 4-2 with his fourth-place finish. He was pinned by No. 4 and eventual champion Devon Deem of Montgomery in the quarterfinals, but rebounded with three straight wins to get into the third-place bout.
In the consolation semifinals, Weaver won by default over Johnsonburg’s former D9 champion Aiden Zimmerman. On a Weaver throw late in the bout with the score tied, Zimmerman was injured and couldn’t finish.
Weaver was pinned by West Chester-Rustin’s Chris Yanko in the consolation final.
“It was tied with 40 seconds to go against Zimmerman and I felt good about winning that bout,” Klepfer said. “Carson is a pretty smart kid and really listens to what you say and he went in with a game plan and kind of followed that to a ‘T’ and gave himself a chance to win. He had a throw on the edge and unfortunately (Zimmerman) got hurt, but I was talking to the coach (Monday) and he said he’ll be OK.
“Carson was being aggressive on the edge of the mat and was wrestling a fantastic bout leading up to that and he put together a really nice tournament.”
Oakes, seeded No. 7, grabbed a seventh-place finish at 120, going 3-2. He pinned Penfield’s Ryan Parton in the second period to claim his seventh. His two losses came to No. 3 Chase Burke (9-1 major) of Benton in the quarterfinals and a 3-1 loss to Commodore Perry’s Hunter Geible in the consolations.
“He put together a nice weekend and ran into a couple real nice kids,” Klepfer said. “Logan is just one of those kids who is starting to figure out the style of wrestling he should be using. He’s very athletic and fast, so we’ve been working on some things that will cater to that skill set. He keeps getting better each week.”
Six Raiders fell one win short of a top-eight finish — Chris Carroll (2-2) at 106, Cole Householder (1-2) at 126, Brecken Cieleski (1-2) at 145, Josh Popson (2-2) at 152, Coyha Brown (2-2) at 172, and Easton Belfiore (2-2) at 172.
Also wrestling was Bryce Weaver (0-2) at 189, Porter Kahle (1-2) at heavyweight and Baily Miller (0-1), who injury defaulted out of the tournament after an opening loss.
JUNIOR VARSITY SECOND — The Raiders had seven of their eight entries in the junior varsity tournament at the Mayhem finished with top-four finishes to lead the team to a second-place finish behind Bald Eagle Area.
Kolton Griffin won the title at 160 as did Caden Marshall at 215. Gavin Hannah was second at 172, Burke Fleming was third at 145/152, and Antonio Thornton, Gavin Baughman and Danny Drake were fourth at 120/126, 160 and 215 respectively.
Griffin was 4-0 at 160, pinning Benton’s Derek Dietz in the final. Marshall wound up going 5-0 at heavyweight, pinning St. Marys’ Ethan Ott in the final.
“They took second as a team and a lot of them were just wrestling good matches and doing things we’ve been working on, so that’s encouraging,” Klepfer said. “I stress to them that they’ve got to be ready and put the work in because at any time, they could be in the lineup. They went down there and had some good performances.”