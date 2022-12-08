BROOKVILLE — Six dual meets into the season, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers are 6-0.
They’ll put their perfect record to the test Friday at new District 9 Class 2A rival Clearfield. They haven’t lost on the mat to a D9 team of any classification since the end of the 2012-13 season, a stretch that’s now at 92 matches.
Raiders coach Dave Klepfer, after Tuesday’s 39-20 win over short-handed Brockway, calls the Bison the favorite. They four wrestlers ranked in the first papowerwrestling.com state rankings — No. 6 Brady Collins at 145, No. 6 Carter Chamberlain at 189, No. 7 Evan Davis at 121 and No. 17 Cash Diehl at 107.
The rankings do have the Raiders at No. 12 in dual meet ranking with Clearfield at No. 22.
The Raiders have Cole Householder No. 7 at 127, Jackson Zimmerman No. 12 at 215, Easton Belfiore No. 14 at 189, Jared Popson No. 19 at 121 and Brecken Cieleski No. 25 at 152.
Next week, the Raiders visit DuBois Wednesday before traveling to the King of the Mountain at Central Mountain High School Dec. 16-17.
Against the Rovers, the Raiders took advantage of five forfeits with a no match at 107 pounds. On the mat, the Rovers took four of six bouts including the tossup finale at 133 pounds between Householder and No. 6 133-pounder Parker Pisarchick in which all five points were scored in the third period in a 4-1 Pisarchick decision.
Householder, who rode out Pisarchick in the second period, broke a scoreless tie by escaping 20 seconds into the third period, but his double-leg shot on Pisarchick was countered into a four-point move and Pisarchick used that flurry to get the win. Householder escaped again with 40 seconds left, but couldn’t tie it up with a takedown.
Householder was a seventh-place state medalist last year at 120 while Pisarchick qualified for states at 132 but didn’t place.
“We were up 1-0 with a warning against Cole and I told him he was going to have to take him down to win and he fired off a beautiful double and just didn’t finish,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “You have to finish quick against the good guys and they got into a weird scramble. Credit to Parker. He’s a state qualifier and one move won the match. Not much else went down in that one.”
The Raiders’ wins on the mat came from Easton Belfiore at 189 and Gavin Hannah at 215. Belfiore led Jack Smith 4-1 after the first period with two takedowns, built it to 8-3 after two periods and settled for an 8-4 win.
“We’re trying to ease into things and get right after that ankle injury with Easton and that was a good win for him,” Klepfer said. “Smith is a strong, solid kid and he put him into a couple positions where we learned some things about him tonight and that was good.”
Hannah pinned Johnathon Winnings in the first period after building a quick 4-0 lead on a four-point move.
“Jackson (Zimmerman) was a little under the weather today and he could’ve wrestled had we asked him and he told Gavin to get in there and get that match and it was good to see that leadership,” Klepfer said. “Gavin’s hard work has paid off. He’s just starting to get his feet wet at the varsity level but he’s going to make some noise here before too long.”
The Rovers’ Gavin Thompson pinned Danny Drake in the second period at heavyweight, Colton Ross decisioned the Raiders’ Tony Ceriani, 5-2, in the first bout of the night at 139, the Rovers’ Gage Park won a 6-2 decision over Chris Carroll at 114 and state-ranked Weston Pisarchick, No. 5 at 114, won a 19-4 technical fall at 121 over another ranked foe, Jared Popson who is No. 19 at 121.
Forfeit winners for the Raiders were Cieleski at 145, Burke Fleming at 152, Coyha Brown at 160, Kolton Griffin at 172 and Owen Fleming at 127.
The Rovers’ freshman Park made his varsity debut. He’s the son of former Raiders wrestling great Matt Park, who won three D-9 titles and a state medal.
RAIDERS 5-0 AT GREENVILLE — Starting the season out on a strong note, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team notched a 5-0 record at last Saturday’s Sheetz Kickoff Classic held at Greenville High School.
The Raiders beat the hosts 48-21, Sharpsville 42-25, Brashear 72-0, Youngsville 66-6 and Saegertown 50-15.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer. “We had some new faces and a couple guys out of the lineup right now, so it was just a thing where I thought we performed pretty well as a group and it’s encouraging.”
Overall, the Raiders were 42-10 on the mat with 26 points. They didn’t field a 107-pounder, leading to three forfeit losses in the five matches — two teams also didn’t have a wrestler at that weight for a no match — and the Raiders picked up eight forfeit wins overall.
Three Raiders went unbeaten with 5-0 records as Jared Popson ran the table at 121 with five pins. Cole Householder, at 133 and 139, was 5-0 with four pins. Senior Jackson Zimmerman, who wrestled four of five bouts at 215 with the other at heavyweight, went 5-0 with four pins and a forfeit win. Kolton Griffin finished 5-0 with three pins at 172.
“Kolton certainly has all the tools to be really good,” Klepfer said. “He had a nice win against Greenville. He’s a bear and a lot to handle, a strong kid. He’s worked pretty hard in the preseason, got his feet wet a little last year and worked pretty hard in the preseason and he’s finally getting a chance to be a full-time starter and kind of started his career with a bang.”
Owen Fleming (127-133), Burke Fleming (152), Coyha Brown (160) and Gavin Hannah (189-215) were all 4-1. Hannah had four pins while Fleming and Griffin each finished with three falls. Tony Ceriani (139-145), Brecken Cieleski (145) and Danny Drake (heavyweight) each went 3-1.