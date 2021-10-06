Things got a lot more interesting at the top of the District 9 League Large School Division standings.
The Brookville Raiders can thank their Friday night foe St. Marys for that.
Last Friday, St. Marys rallied to stun previously unbeaten Karns City, 35-28, on the road in Butler County. Former Raiders head coach Chris Dworek team hosts the Raiders Friday night.
With that result, the Gremlins, Flying Dutchmen, Raiders and Ridgway are all tied in the loss column with one setback. All are 5-1 in the league standings except 4-1 Karns City, which has played a non-league game with a Week 10 league game with DuBois down the road.
And big games, starting with Friday at Dutch Country Stadium, remain. Karns City visits Ridgway in Johnsonburg next week while the Raiders host the Elkers in two weeks.
Central Clarion, coming off its first win of the year last Friday against Kane, is back home again Friday night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium against the Elkers.
Here is a closer look at Friday’s games:
Brookville (5-1) at
St. Marys (5-1)
The Raiders get to travel north to face a Dutch team coming off a big win over Karns City, which just handed the Raiders their first loss two weeks ago in a 41-7 decision in Brookville.
So the Raiders will obviously have a big challenge on their hands against a Dutch offense led by quarterback Christian Coudriet, who threw five TD passes against the Gremlins including the game-winner to Carter Chadsey from four yards out with 40 seconds left in the game.
Coudriet threw for 400 yards, completing 25 of 39 to go with his five TD tosses. Charlie Coudriet, Chadsey and Logan Mosier all had over 100 yards receiving with Chadsey and Mosier each grabbing two TD passes.
For the season, Coudriet has thrown for 1,473 yards, completing 122 of 190 attempts with 14 TDs and three interceptions. He’s moving up the D9 career passing honor roll, his 5,661 career yards ranking 11th all-time. Mosier (29-499, 6 TDs), Chadsey (33-436, 5 TDs) and Charlie Coudriet (27-262, 1 TD) are his top targets.
Justin Dornisch (61-236, 5 TDs) and Matthew Davis (36-185, 1 TD) are the leading rushers.
The Raiders aren’t quite as pass-heavy as the Dutch, although sophomore quarterback Charlie Krug went over 1,000 yards last week and sits at 1,144 yards on 85-of-138 passing with 14 TDs and six interceptions.
Brayden Kunselman (29-588, 8 TDs) and Noah Peterson (17-230, 4 TDs) are his leading receivers. The Raiders ran for a season-high 166 yards last week without injured Jackson Zimmerman, whose status is unknown for Friday. He still leads the team with 263 rushing yards. Tate Lindermuth (51-189, 1 TD) and Braiden Davis (18-92, 1 TDs) alternated duties mostly last week.
The Raiders’ defense will need to be sharp, especially in the secondary where Kunselman has a team-high five interceptions. Hunter Smith (46 tackles, 7 sacks) leads the line while Carson Weaver (38), Zimmerman (36) and Tate Lindermuth (31) are also among the tackles leaders.
Dworek, the Raiders’ all-time coaching wins leader in program history with 107 in 19 seasons, is 16-7 in his third year with the Dutch, including 5-1 last year when they didn’t play the Raiders. In 2019, his Dutch lost to the Raiders 42-22.
Ridgway (5-0) at
Central Clarion (1-4)
The Wildcats look to make it two wins in a row after last week’s win over Kane against an Elkers squad that rebounded from their only loss to DuBois two weeks ago with a 40-21 win over Punxsutawney.
The Elkers beat Kane (42-6) in Week 2 and St. Marys (24-7) in their opener, two common foes so far with the Wildcats who lost a 42-39 shootout to St. Marys two weeks ago.
Dom Allegretto scored four TDs against the Chucks last week, rushing for 149 yards on 11 carries with three TDs while also returning a punt for a score. He’s the leading rusher for the Elkers with 469 yards and nine TDs on 44 carries. Camron Marciniak (51-355, 4 TDs) and Eric Salberg (39-260, 3 TDs) are other options out of the backfield.
Quarterback Jonathan Hinton has missed two games with injuries, but he’s been effective when healthy, completing 32 of 41 passes for 593 yards and six TDs against one interception. Will Howard (17-259, 3 TDs) and Allegretto (16-223, 2 TDs) are his leading receivers.
Hunter Wall leads the Elkers defense with 84 tackles. Dan Park has 4 1/2 sacks.
Central Clarion averages 256 yards per game and over the past two games in a loss to St. Marys and win over Kane, freshman quarterback Jase Ferguson has thrown for 482 yards and seven TDs. For the season, he’s at 761 yards, completing 46 of 95 passes with nine TDs and 9 interceptions.
Ferguson’s top receivers are Christian Simko (15-369, 5 TDs) and Ashton Rex (12-238, 5 TDs).
Breckin Rex leads the running game with 369 yards on 65 carries and two TDs, although he returned an interception for a score last week against the Wolves.
Ryan Hummell’s 63 tackles leads the defense.