DuBOIS — It’s been a sluggish start to the season for the Brookville Raiders baseball team, which has played three games and nearly a fourth.
But it’s been at least a week since the team last played when it lost in a 7-6 walk-off at DuBois last Wednesday at Showers Field. The Raiders and Crusaders got through six innings in the first game at Showers also last Wednesday before ECC left for St. Marys to play a regular-schedule game with Johnsonburg.
So the Raiders took a 1-3 record into Thursday’s scheduled game at Brockway. Wednesday’s home game with Moniteau was bumped to Friday with a planned 4:30 p.m. start. That would be the first game of the year at McKinley Field.
Tuesday’s home game with defending D9 Class 2A champion Johnsonburg was canceled, meaning it won’t be made up.
Next week, the Raiders visit St. Marys Monday at Berwind Park where they’re scheduled to finish the ECC game that saw them hold a 5-2 lead going into the top of the seventh inning as the visiting team prior to playing the Dutch.
Wednesday and Friday, the Raiders host Bradford and North Clarion respectively.
For the Raiders, the loss to the Beavers dropped them to 1-2 in games walked off so far. They beat Punxsutawney in the season-opener with a 10-9 walkoff before losing to Elizabeth-Forward and now the Beavers with walk-off plays both at Showers Field.
Jordan Ell’s bases-loaded single with no outs in the bottom of the seventh sank the Raiders, who trailed 4-0 after three innings before tying it up and then grabbing a 5-4 lead.
DuBois scored twice in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-5 advantage. The Raiders answered with a run to tie it in the seventh only to see the Beavers answer again in the bottom of the inning.
Nate Tyler walked and was replaced by courtesy runner Davey Aughenbaugh. Brycen Dinkelt dropped a bloop single into right field and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. The Raiders walked Alex Pasternak intentionally before Ell lined a Bryce Rafferty pitch into left to score Aughenbaugh to end it.
“We knew looking at the week that Brookville had, we knew they were ready for a dogfight and taking it pitch for pitch and just not panicking,” Beavers head coach Dan Bowman said. “We run into scenarios where we have one bad inning against Bellefonte (10-4 loss April 4) and wound up being out of it. Tonight they had one big inning and tied us up and we just tried to not give up. It shows a lot of heart for our guys.”
The Raiders opened the season on April 1 with a walk-off 10-9 win over Punxsutawney, the same night the Beavers did it to St. Marys. The Raiders, also at Showers last Thursday against Elizabeth-Forward, lost a 5-4 walkoff.
“One walk-off is enough in a season, so two, I’d hope the baseball gods are realizing we’re full and we don’t need any more of those,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “Again, it was a story of just a lot of guys left in scoring position and not coming through. We ran the bases terribly tonight, myself included and I wasn’t good at third base. We made some terrible decisions and it cost us a couple runs.”
The Beavers put up a pair of two-run innings off Raiders starter Hunter Geer. Austin Mitchell doubled and Kaden Clark singled to start the second and Gavin Kaschalk doubled to left field to push both runners home. In the second, a Nate Tyler walk, Dinkfelt bloop single to right and a Pasternak hit by pitch set up two more runs on groundouts from Ell and Mitchell.
But the Raiders battled back, taking advantage of three Dinkfelt walks to start the fourth. The Raiders had just one run in though with two outs thanks to a Carter Kessler single before Geer doubled all three runners home with his drive off the center-field fence.
In the fifth, the Raiders grabbed a 5-4 lead thanks to a couple more Dinkfelt walks and Bryce Rafferty’s two-out single.
Geer had a stretch of retiring eight of nine hitters with a double play in there before allowing the first two of three batters to reach in the sixth when Ell singled, moved to second on Mitchell’s bunt and scored when Clark blooped a double into shallow left field, right on the foul line to score Ell to tie the game.
Rafferty relieved Geer and struck out pinch-hitter Colby Estrada before Clark stole third on a close play on a throw from catcher Jamison Rhoades. Billy Gray put the Beavers up 6-5 with his double.
But Rhoades led off the seventh with a double to deep left-center field, moved to third on Hunter Roney’s groundout and scored on Griffin Ruhlman’s single to right.
The Beavers answered once again in the bottom of the seventh.
Beavers freshman lefty Tyler Chamberlin got the win in relief, giving up three hits and one run in two innings with a strikeout. Dinkfelt wound up allowing six hits, walking five and striking out four.
“I thought we threw well, I thought Hunter pitched exceptionally well and I thought we controlled their running game pretty good because they’re obviously a pretty athletic baseball team and you can’t take anything away from them,” Weaver summed up. “I just think we shot ourselves in the foot too many times and we took too many outs away from ourselves.”
NOTES: The Raiders were set to bat in the top of the seventh against ECC when it left town. Roney singled in a run in the third, Caylor singled in a run in the fifth, and Carson Weaver and Rhoades singled in runs in the sixth. Rhoades started last Monday against ECC and continued through the sixth with seven strikeouts, six hits allowed, two walks and three hit batters. He also picked off three runners from first base. … Dominic Zambenini singled twice for the Crusaders, who fell to 0-5 with the 7-5 loss to Johnsonburg. Rhoades, Weaver, Ruhlman and Caylor all have two hits so far for the Raiders.