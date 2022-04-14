DuBOIS — Landing back at Showers Field Wednesday afternoon, the Brookville Raiders baseball team was scheduled to play twice.
Monday’s game with Elk County Catholic at St. Marys’ Berwind Park was suspended in the top of the second with the Raiders up 1-0. The Raiders and Crusaders were set to resume their game at Showers at 1:30 p.m. with the Raiders’ scheduled game with DuBois to start at 4:30.
That would wrap up the pre-Easter schedule for the Raiders (1-2) until next Tuesday’s home game with Johnsonburg at McKinley Field, which has yet to be played or practiced on at this point due to wet conditions.
Monday, the Raiders were able to score a run in the top of the first inning when Carson Weaver doubled with one out, moved to third when Jamison Rhoades’ fly ball was misplayed into a two-base error and scored on Hunter Roney’s sacrifice fly to center field.
Owen Caylor led off the second with a double, but was picked off second before Crusaders starter Tommy Slay struck out Bryce Rafferty for the second out. Umpires then called the game with the rain getting heavier.
Last Thursday at a cool and damp Showers Field against Elizabeth-Forward, the Raiders dropped to 1-1 in walk-off games. After beating Punxsutawney 10-9 in their opener, the Raiders lost 5-4 to the WPIAL Class 4A team for the second time in as many seasons in a neutral site matchup.
After the Raiders walked two batters to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Raiders reliever Griffin Rulhman hit A.J. Wardropper with his first offering and gave the Warriors the walk-off win.
They led 4-1 after two innings and couldn’t push another run across the plate despite putting at least one runner on base in every inning.
Raiders coach Chad Weaver was kicking himself for not trying to bunt up runners in the top of the seventh which ended with runners stranded at first and third.
“It boiled down to the seventh inning and this game is 100 percent on me,” Weaver said. “We had a chance with runners at first and second to move runners up and put ourselves in position and instead of going with the book and what I should have done, I went with my gut.
“We had a guy who had a really good batting practice and was seeing it well all week and I just thought that maybe we needed to break it open instead of squeaking a run through and hindsight being 20/20, I wish had it back but I can’t and that’s on me.”
Ruhlman walked and Carson Weaver was hit by a pitch to start the top of the seventh before Owen Caylor, instead of the Raiders trying to bunt, popped out in foul territory. Riley Smith grounded into a forceout before Pierson Ruhlman flew out to end the inning.
Isaiah Hart singled for the fourth time to start the Warriors bottom of the seventh and moved to second on a wild pitch before Mitchell Lacko’s grounder to second pushed Hart to third.
That situation led to the Raiders intentionally walking Kaden Faychak and Cameron Sebol to load the bases. Then on Ruhlman’s first pitch to Wardropper, it was all over.
The Raiders scored three times in the first inning as Geer doubled high off the left-center field fence, Jamison Rhoades singled him in and Hunter Roney doubled Rhoades to third. Rhoades beat a throw to the plate in Bryce Rafferty’s slow grounder to first base and Roney scored on Ruhlman’s double play groundout.
In the second, Riley Smith doubled with one out and scored when Geer reached on a two-out field error by the Warriors.
But that was it for the Raiders, who stranded 11 runners overall. Roney led off the fifth with a scorching triple off shortstop Hart’s glove and went clear to the left-center field fence. However, Roney was cut down at the plate trying to score on a drawn-up infield when Rafferty chopper a grounder to second.
The Raiders left runners at first and third in the fifth and first and second in the sixth before coming up empty again in the sixth.
Geer started for the Raiders and threw the first four innings, giving up five hits.
The Warriors (4-0) scored on Lacko’s one-out single in the first and Hart’s one-out single in the third before tying it at 4-4 with two runs off Geer in the fourth, the game-tying single coming from Nate Ratica with two outs.
The Raiders were able to turn two big inning-ending double plays to get out of trouble in the first inning with the bases loaded and the fifth inning with runners and first and second.
A.J. Palmer threw the final four innings — two hits, four walks and a hit batter with one strikeout — to get the win for the Warriors.
Geer had three hits while Rhoades and Roney each had two hits for the Raiders. The Raiders walked seven batters, three of them intentionally. The first one in the first inning was followed by the inning-ending double play.