Brookville and Central Clarion combined to have 10 players earned spots on the recently-announced District 9 League Large School Division All-Star football teams.
The one major award-winner from the two teams was senior Kaoz Baker of Central Clarion. He shared the Defensive Lineman of the Year award with Kane’s Jake Costanzo.
The Raiders had four players claim seven spots, led by junior Brayden Kunselman who earned nods at receiver, safety and return specialist. Senior Hunter Smith grabbed two spots on both offensive and defensive lines while sophomore Charlie Krug was one of the two quarterbacks on the squad.
The Wildcats had senior Cole Wrhen on the offensive line and senior Christian Simko at receiver. On defense was junior linebacker Ryan Hummell, Baker on the line and junior Ashton Rex at cornerback.
Honorable Mention nods when to Brookville senior Tate Lindermuth while Central Clarion freshman Jase Ferguson was recognized at quarterback.
The other Large School major awards went to St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek (Coach of Year), Offensive MVP Christian Coudriet of St. Marys and Offensive Lineman of the Year Connor Bullers also of St. Marys.
Karns City’s Luke Garing won the Defensive MVP award.
The rest of the Large School All-Star team is listed below, along with major award-winners from the two Small School divisions:
LARGE SCHOOL
Offensive MVP: Christian Coudriet, St. Marys
Defensive MVP: Luke Garing, Karns City
Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kaoz Baker, Central Clarion; Jake Costanzo, Kane
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Connor Bullers, St. Marys
Coach of the Year: Chris Dworek, St. Marys
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Christian Coudriet, St. Marys; Charlie Krug, Brookville.
Running back/Slot back: Jayce Anderson, Karns City; Dom Allegretto, Ridgway; Zeke Bennett, Punxsutawney; Ricky Zampogna, Kane.
Fullback: Luke Garing, Karns City; Matt Martino, Moniteau; Eric Salberg, Ridgway.
Wide Receiver: Logan Mosier, St. Marys; Dalton Dixon, Bradford; Brayden Kunselman, Brookville; Christian Simko, Central Clarion; Carter Chadsey, St. Marys.
Offensive Interior Line: Connor Bullers, St. Marys; Josh Griffiths, Karns City; Jake Costanzo, Kane; Colton Swanson, St. Marys; T.J. Vlassich, Karns City; Hunter Smith, Brookville; Cole Wrhen, Central Clarion; Dan Park, Ridgway.
Tight End: Brycen Dinkfelt, DuBois; Tyler Merritt, Ridgway.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter: Brycen Dinkfelt, DuBois; Dalton Dixon, Bradford.
Place-Kicker: Peyton Hetrick, Punxsutawney; Zach Kelly, Karns City.
Return Specialist: Dom Allegretto, Ridgway; Brayden Kunselman, Brookville.
DEFENSE
Line: Koaz Baker, Central Clarion; Jake Costanzo, Kane; Hunter Smith, Brookville; Waylon Wehler, St. Marys; Dan Park, Ridgway; Aaron Taylor, Karns City; A.J. Nicastro, DuBois.
Linebackers: Hunter Wall, Ridgway; Luke Garing, Karns City; Conner Straub, St. Marys; Ryan Hummell, Central Clarion; Addison Plants, Kane; Justin Bankovich, DuBois.
Safety: Dom Allegretto, Ridgway; Brayden Kunselman, Brookville; Logan Mosier, St. Marys; Ricky Zampogna, Kane.
Cornerback: Carter Chadsey, St. Marys; Nate Garing, Karns City; Landon Darr, Kane; Ashton Rex, Central Clarion.
HONORABLE MENTION: Harley Morris, Kane, Safety; Camron Marciniak, Ridgway, running back; Christian Kirk, DuBois, linebacker; Tate Lindermuth, Brookville, running back; Jace Ferguson, Central Clarion, quarterback.
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
Co-Offensive MVP: Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley; Brayden Fox, Brockway.
Defensive MVP: Carter Terwint, Union/ACV.
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Landon Chalmers, Union/ACV.
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley.
Coach of Year: Brad Dittman, Union/ACV.
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
Offensive MVP: Noah Lent, Smethport.
Defensive MVP: Travis Cooney, Smethport.
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Miska Young, Port Allegany.
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Jacob Coffman, Otto-Eldred.
Coach of the Year: Ryan Neyman, Cameron Co.