KARNS CITY — Griffin Ruhlman scored all of his 20 points in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter to help the Brookville Raiders basketball team pull away for a 52-36 non-league win at Karns City Monday night.
The Raiders (18-2) led by a slim 33-29 margin going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Gremlins (16-5) 19-7 in the final eight minutes as five other players scored in the quarter.
Danny Lauer finished with 11 points while Hunter Geer scored eight of his nine points in the second quarter.
Taite Beighley led the Gremlins with 18 points and was the lone player to reach double figures. The Gremlins’ other double-figure scorers going into the game, Luke Cramer and Micah Rupp, each finished with five points.
The Raiders won the JV game to stay unbeaten, 43-26, as Jack Knapp scored 13 points and Jack Pete finished with eight.
The Raiders visited Cambridge Springs in another non-league matchup Wednesday before the Friday night showdown for the District 9 League title at home against DuBois.
The Raiders are 8-1 in league play while the Beavers are 7-2. Since the Beavers won their first league matchup, 30-29, back on Jan. 29, a DuBois would win clinch the league title on the head-to-head tiebreaker.
It’s been 11 seasons since the Raiders had at least a share of a league title, tying Elk County Catholic for the crown in 2010-11.
After Friday, it’s a waiting game for the Raiders who won’t have a foe to play most likely in the District 9 Class 3A playoffs since Kane (8-14) nor Moniteau (5-13) have winning records. That’ll mean the Raiders will head directly into the District 5/8/9 Sub-Regional bracket trying to claim one of two state playoff berths.
It appears they’ll be visiting either a District 8 (City League) or District 5 site to play the winner of those district reps with perhaps a state berth already secured. The tentative date of that game looks to be March 4.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 11
Brookville 59, Bradford 42
One night after taking on Vision Academy of Brooklyn, N.Y., and losing by 29 points, the Brookville Raiders basketball team built off the “blowout” loss.
Never trailing and feeding off the energy from the Mark Manfroni Night crowd — see the story on Manfroni in the front section — the Raiders topped visiting Bradford 59-42 in a District 9 League matchup.
“I thought the game (Thursday) gave us a kick in the rear and didn’t put us down,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We played playoff basketball against a team that had several Division II recruits and they played with them for a half. … I feel like we started with that same energy tonight.”
Three Raiders reached double figures, led by Danny Lauer’s 15 points, 12, coming in the first half. Ian Pete played a strong game, turning in a double-double performance with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Griffin Ruhlman scored 12 points.
The Raiders shot it well at 59 percent (23-for-39) and won an odd-numbered rebound battle by a 21-11 margin.
Brookville led 18-11 after the first quarter and 37-24 at halftime, which was highlighted by the program honoring longtime manager Mark Manfroni. He’s in his 35th and final season helping the Raiders as a volunteer.
After a short talk with his team in the locker room, Park distracted Manfroni while the team joined the rest of the gymnasium ready for a short ceremony and presentation.
Hunter Geer’s dunk off a steal 20 seconds into the second half started a 7-0 run that gave the Raiders their largest lead at 44-24 with 4:30 remaining. The closest the Owls got the rest of the way was 13 points.
The Owls (9-11) got 14 points from Cam Austin, who grabbed an amazing eight of his team’s 11 rebounds. Jake France scored 11 points.
The Raiders won the junior varsity game, 30-17, to stay unbeaten. Isaac Hetrick scored 11 points and Charlie Krug finished with six points.
THURSDAY, Feb. 10
Vision Academy 87,
Brookville 58
At home against the visiting prep school from Brooklyn, N.Y., from Danny Lauer’s half-court buzzer-beater at the end of the first quarter to a scrambling, hustling second quarter, the Raiders turned in their best half of basketball of the season
Leading 21-20 after the first on Lauer’s bomb and then trailing by seven at 43-36 going into halftime, the Raiders had no choice but to compete against Vision Academy out of Brooklyn, N.Y.
The second half didn’t go as strongly for the Raiders as the visiting Lions pulled away with a strong second half and 87-58 win. Their lead stretched to PIAA Mercy Rule running clock territory with 5:24 left in the fourth at 79-47.
Still, the effort was mostly there for a Raiders team that accepted a request from the prep school last summer. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 11.
“I’ve been telling the kids all year we haven’t played our best basketball yet and we are better and can play at a different level and I thought we played that in the first half,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “The guys played hard, battled and didn’t back down and I felt we lost a little wind when (Clayton Cook) went down, but we kept battling.”
The Raiders had their 26-game home winning streak come to an end. Their last loss at home came at the hands of Elk County Catholic in a 52-42 loss on Dec. 13, 2019. They’ll host Bradford tonight in another key D9 League game.
Park wasn’t happy with a stretch late in the third quarter, but overall it was a strong effort against a team filled with potential NCAA Division II recruits.
“I called a timeout and told them it wasn’t a dunk-fest, let them shoot and if your effort isn’t here tonight, don’t expect playing time Friday,” Park added. “Then they started playing and I thought the group that finished, played hard. Win or lose, I want effort.”
Vision Academy made the 300-mile trip Thursday afternoon as part of a journey to Chicago for a national tournament this weekend. Four players arrived earlier with Kareem Butler driving the group to Brookville ahead of the rest of the team. The 6-foot guard scored 16 points, drilling all four of his 3-point shots.
Reality Holmes and Damarcies Moore each scored 19 points while Quacier Cuebas finished with 16 points.
The Lions (15-15) shot it well, 32-for-57 for 56 percent, drilled 9 of 18 3-pointers and canned 14 of 15 free throws.
“We play a lot of schools in the PA, Ohio Indiana area and travel the country and we’re about getting the kids more experience out of New York City,” coach Howard Russell said. “We do have New York City kids, but other parts of the country as well. We’re looking to get our kids exposure and as many games as possible.”
Russell’s team dressed eight players against the Raiders, but he said it’s usually 13 with some players missing due to academic reasons.
“We’ve had an up-and-down season, some good and bad,” Russell said. “We have 15-16 more games, some at a national tournaments, so we’re looking to have a good season.”
The Raiders actually shot over 50 percent at 24-for-47, but the 23 turnovers was indicative of the speed difference on the roster. Still, the Raiders hung in there.
Jamison Rhoades’ layup with 1:55 left in the second quarter got the Raiders within 36-34 before Vision’s 7-2 run to close the half put them up 43-36.
A 13-0 Vision run in the third put it up 58-41 by the 3:34 mark and the Lions took a 65-44 advantage into the fourth.
Twelve of the 13 Raiders who played scored, led by Ian Pete and Ryan Geer scoring nine apiece. Danny Lauer and Griffin Ruhlman each scored seven points.
“We actually wanted to slow the game down at first, but they were spreading the floor so much, the middle was open and at that point we didn’t want to slow it down because we were getting drives and layups,” Park said. “We didn’t play into our game plan, but we adjusted.”
And, with the exception of an ankle injury that knocked Cook out of the game in the first half — he stepped on another foot in the second quarter — call the night a successful one for the Raiders who have four games remaining to the season starting tonight.
“There was a lot more good out of it than bad,” Park said.
The junior varsity game was canceled due to Vision not bringing its team due to academic scheduling.